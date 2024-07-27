Bangladesh Student Protests: More Than an Anti-Discrimination Movement

By Tajul Islam

DHAKA, Bangladesh | 27 July 2024 (IDN) — The student protests in Bangladesh began as a legitimate and peaceful movement aimed at addressing inequalities within the educational system and government job reservations. Students were particularly concerned with the country’s quota system in government jobs, which reserved a significant portion of these positions for specific groups, thereby limiting opportunities based on merit.

This discontentment led to widespread protests, with students demanding reforms to ensure a more equitable distribution of government jobs. Initially, the government responded with tolerance, allowing students to voice their concerns freely and fostering an environment conducive to peaceful demonstrations.

However, the relative freedom allowed to the protesters provided a window for anti-government factions and militant Islamist groups to infiltrate and manipulate the movement. Organizations like Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansar Al Islam saw the protests as an opportunity to advance their own agendas. These groups, often associated with international terrorist networks such as Al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), began to incite violence, targeting law enforcement agencies and creating chaos. Their objective was to destabilize the government and undermine its authority by turning peaceful protests into violent confrontations.

The infiltration by these militant groups led to a significant transformation of the protests, resulting in widespread violence and destruction. Militants set fire to significant buildings in the capital city, Dhaka, including governmental structures and vehicles, causing extensive damage. These arson attacks were not random acts of violence but carefully orchestrated operations designed to inflict maximum damage and chaos. Government buildings, commercial establishments, and public transport infrastructure were targeted to cripple the city’s functioning and instill fear among the populace.

A brazen attack

One of the most brazen attacks was on the premises of Bangladesh Television (BTV). Militants broke through the main gate, vandalized property, and attacked security personnel. This assault aimed to disrupt the flow of information and spread panic, attempting to control the narrative and prevent the government from effectively communicating with the public.

The government’s flagship projects, such as the Metrorail-Elevated Express, were also targeted. Militants set fires and engaged in widespread vandalism, intending to undermine public confidence in the administration’s ability to protect and advance national interests. The extensive damage to these projects had significant economic repercussions, setting back progress and development.

Numerous attacks on law enforcement agencies, including Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar, and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), resulted in casualties and significant disruptions. These attacks aimed to weaken the state’s security apparatus, create a power vacuum, and spread fear among the general populace. By targeting elite forces responsible for maintaining law and order, the militants sought to demonstrate their power and challenge the government’s authority.

The chaos was not confined to Dhaka

Militants extended their operations to neighbouring districts, replicating the arson and vandalism seen in the capital. For instance, militants attacked the central jail in Narsingdi, resulting in the escape of hundreds of prisoners and the theft of firearms and ammunition. Several police stations were targeted, with militants attempting to seize control and destabilize law enforcement operations. These sieges aimed to paralyze the local security infrastructure, prevent effective law enforcement, and create an environment of fear and chaos.

The infiltration and subsequent violence were not spontaneous but part of a well-coordinated effort involving significant financial resources. According to sources, from the first week of June, leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including members of its executive and advisory committee, donated substantial amounts to a “special fund” for “implementing anti-government movement” and “unseating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.” The collected funds were handed over to a BNP leader who owns a private television channel. This leader also provided temporary shelter for ISI-trained terrorists in different parts of the country.

In addition to BNP and Jamaat members, trained armed cadres of the outlawed militancy outfit Hizbut Tahrir participated in destructive and terrorist activities throughout the country. Hundreds of its activists engaged in massive propaganda through social media platforms, spreading disinformation and instigative content. In London and New York City, dozens of BNP members also joined online propaganda efforts. Members of Dhaka’s entertainment industry, including those who benefited from the Awami League government, circulated offensive posts and images on social media.

Peaceful demonstration sabotaged

Members of Jamaat-e-Islam’s student front, Islami Chhatrashibir, blended with ordinary students, inciting violence and sabotaging peaceful demonstrations. These infiltrators used the student movement as a cover for their militant activities. There were also plots to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, orchestrated by high-ranking opposition figures like the BNP’s fugitive chairperson Tarique Rahman and Jamaat leader Mia Golam Parwar. These assassination plots were part of a broader strategy to destabilize the government and create a leadership vacuum.

The presence of Islamist leaders and their followers in the protests further complicated the situation. The involvement of the Charmonai Pir and his followers, as well as the display of Al-Qaeda flags during the Islamic Khilafat movement in Dhaka, underscored the extent to which Islamist militants had co-opted the student movement. Their goal was not only to topple the government but also to impose their ideological agenda on the nation.

The student protests in Bangladesh, which began as a genuine movement for reform, have been hijacked by militant groups and anti-government factions with a broader agenda of destabilizing the country. The infiltration and subsequent violence have not only undermined the legitimacy of the student movement but also posed a significant threat to national security. The government faces the dual challenge of addressing the legitimate concerns of the students while simultaneously combating the militant threat that has capitalized on the movement’s momentum. In doing so, it must navigate the delicate balance of maintaining order and security without stifling the voices of its citizens who seek justice and reform.

*Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on a broad-range of issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1 [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo source: United States Institute of Peace