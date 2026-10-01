A Nobel for Justice as Washington Moves Against the World Court

Navi Pillay’s Peace Prize and sweeping US sanctions on the International Criminal Court place two opposing views of international law before the world.

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | THE HAGUE 13 October 2026 (IDN) — On the same day that the United States announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court as an institution, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded its Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The coincidence could hardly have been more pointed. One decision honoured a jurist who has spent much of her life trying to hold perpetrators of grave crimes accountable. The other threatened the Court created to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes when national courts fail or refuse to act.

The Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 prize to the 85-year-old South African “for her efforts to promote peace and international law”. It said international law was under intense pressure and the institutions established to uphold it were being attacked.

Within hours, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced measures intended to cut the ICC off from American financial services, technology companies and transactions conducted in US dollars.

“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate against us,” Rubio said.

The measures carry a six-month grace period and exemptions for some telecommunications, software, pension and detainee-related transactions. But their declared purpose is plain: Washington wants the Court to abandon proceedings involving American and Israeli nationals and to amend the conditions under which citizens of countries outside the ICC may be prosecuted.

From apartheid to international justice

Pillay’s life gives the Nobel decision meaning beyond the events of 9 October.

Born into an Indian Tamil family in Durban in 1941, she grew up under apartheid—racial discrimination shaped both her education and her choice of profession. With help from donations raised by her local community, she studied law and in 1967 became the first woman to open a legal practice in Natal Province.

For years, she defended anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners. The laws she was contesting were not the arbitrary acts of an occasional official. They formed an elaborate legal system created by the state to separate people by race, deny political rights and preserve white rule.

Her experience taught her that law could be used to oppress, but also that courts could become places where people confronted and recorded official power.

After apartheid ended, Pillay became the first black woman to serve as a judge of South Africa’s High Court. She was later elected by the UN General Assembly to the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she served for eight years, including four as its president.

She participated in the tribunal’s historic judgment against Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor of a Rwandan town. The ruling recognised that rape and sexual violence could constitute acts of genocide when committed with the intention of destroying a protected group.

That judgment changed international criminal law. Crimes that had often been treated as an incidental consequence of war were recognised as instruments that could be deliberately employed to destroy communities.

Pillay later became a judge of the newly established International Criminal Court. From 2008 to 2014, she served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The offices she held before receiving the Nobel Prize explain why the award cannot easily be dismissed as recognition of an unknown campaigner suddenly elevated by political fashion. Pillay had already spent decades in national courts, UN tribunals and international institutions. Her name was familiar among jurists and human-rights advocates long before the Nobel announcement.

Gaza and the anger behind the award

Her recent work, however, made the decision intensely political.

Pillay chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry investigating violations in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory. The commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding Israel rejected as false, prejudiced and politically motivated.

The ICC’s separate action concerning Gaza has led to arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Israel and the United States reject the Court’s authority in the case, arguing that neither country has accepted its jurisdiction and that the Court is interfering with sovereign states’ rights.

Supporters of the ICC reply that Palestine has joined the Rome Statute and that the Court therefore has jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed on Palestinian territory, irrespective of the nationality of the accused.

This legal dispute lies behind Washington’s sanctions. The United States maintains that an international tribunal cannot prosecute citizens of countries that have not joined it. ICC members and many legal specialists argue that the Court may prosecute crimes committed on a member state’s territory.

The argument has consequences far beyond Gaza. The Court has also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the alleged unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. Governments that support the ICC in Ukraine but oppose its work concerning Israel face accusations of accepting international justice only when it is directed at an adversary.

Pillay’s Nobel Prize sharpens that contradiction.

Court threatened as an institution.

Previous American measures targeted particular ICC officials. The latest sanctions apply to the Court itself.

Their effect could reach its banking, insurance, communications, travel arrangements and payments to investigators, defence lawyers and suppliers. Companies may withdraw services to avoid the danger of violating American restrictions.

The ICC has no police force and depends on member states to carry out arrests. It also relies on ordinary commercial services to conduct its daily work. An institution may possess legal authority on paper but still be paralysed if it cannot pay staff, protect evidence, communicate securely or move money across borders.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the American decision a serious blow to international criminal justice. The ICC described it as an attempt to obstruct its work and intimidate those who cooperate with it.

Washington’s allies also objected. Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the Netherlands issued a joint statement supporting the Court. The European Commission said it was prepared to protect the ICC’s ability to investigate and prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Belgium has called for the European Union’s Blocking Statute to shield the Court and European companies from the American measures. The six-month grace period gives European governments time to act, but declarations of support will not be enough. The ICC will need continued access to banking, communications, insurance and other essential services.

A choice between law and power

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute. It is entitled to criticise the Court and dispute its jurisdiction. Sanctioning judges and an entire judicial institution, however, moves the dispute from legal argument to economic coercion.

The contrast with Pillay’s career is stark. She grew up under a state that used its laws to deny rights. Her life’s work rests on the belief that law can instead restrain authority and protect those with little political power.

The Nobel Peace Prize does not settle the legal arguments over Gaza, nor does it place Pillay’s work beyond criticism. It does, however, affirm that peace depends on more than negotiations between governments. It also requires courts capable of examining crimes that governments would prefer to leave unexamined.

The United States played a leading role in the Nuremberg trials and in developing modern international criminal law. Pillay learned of her award while attending a conference at the Nuremberg Palace of Justice, where Nazi leaders were prosecuted after the Second World War.

That setting gave the announcement an added historical weight. The principles advanced at Nuremberg held that public office did not place leaders beyond legal responsibility and that grave crimes could not be defended solely in the name of national sovereignty.

The events of 9 October presented those principles in unusually clear terms. The Nobel Committee honoured a woman whose career was built upon them. Washington used its economic power against the Court established to apply them.

ICC members now have six months to decide whether they will support international justice only with statements or with the practical measures needed to keep the Court functioning. (IDN-InDepthNews)

Sources: Nobel Committee press release; ICC biography of Navi Pillay; Reuters on the Nobel award; Reuters on US sanctions 2026