UN General Assembly Adopts Landmark Convention on Cybercrime

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK | 24 December 2024 (IDN) — The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a new convention to foil and battle cybercrime, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which served as secretariat to the negotiations spanning over a period of five years.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime aims to prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively, including by strengthening international cooperation and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building support, particularly for developing countries.

“We live in a digital world, one where information and communications technologies have enormous potential for the development of societies, but also increases the potential threat of cybercrime. With the adoption of this Convention, Member States have at hand the tools and means to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, protecting people and their rights online,” said the President of the UN General Assembly Philémon Yang.

“The adoption of this landmark convention is a major victory for multilateralism, marking the first international anti-crime treaty in 20 years. It is a crucial step forward in our efforts to address crimes like online child sexual abuse, sophisticated online scams and money laundering,” said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

“In today’s digital age, cybercrime is becoming more pervasive and destructive, exploiting the vulnerable and draining trillions from our economies every year,” she added. “UNODC stands ready to support Member States in signing, ratifying and implementing this new treaty by providing countries with the tools, assistance and capacity-building support they need to protect their economies and safeguard the digital sphere from cybercrime.”

The General Assembly adopted the resolution without a vote. UN Member States, with the input of civil society, academic institutions and the private sector, had negotiated the text for over five years.

The Convention will open for signature at a formal ceremony to be hosted by Viet Nam in 2025. It will enter into force 90 days after being ratified by the 40th signatory.

UNODC will continue to serve as secretariat to the Ad Hoc Committee, which is mandated to negotiate a draft protocol to supplement the Convention, as well as to the future Conference of the States Parties. Read the full text of the Convention here. [IDN-InDepthNews]

