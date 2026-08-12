IDN-InDepthNews

News for a Sustainable World, Peace and Security

IDN-InDepthNews
Climate Action, Environment, HUMAN RIGHTS, South Asia

Thailand and Myanmar Sign Agreement To Tackle Transboundary River Pollution, But Can They Do It Alone?

By Kalinga Seneviratne* BANGKOK, Thailand | 12 August 2026 (IDN) — Witnessed by the visiting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the two ASEAN members signed a Terms of Reference (TOR) on 7th August for the establishment of a joint working group on water quality management for transboundary rivers, such […]

Analysis, Democracy, Religion, Russia

Catholicos Garegin II in court

By Benoit Lannoo* YEREVAN, Armenia | 8 August 2026 (IDN) — Do you remember the Investiture Controversy, when medieval emperors tried to take over the pope’s episcopal appointments? Or the difficult issue of the appointment of bishops in the People’s Republic of China? Well, although Armenia is considered a democratic state in Western chancelleries, respectful […]

Analysis, Health & Well Being, UN INSIDER

Governments Must Act Now to Stop the Tobacco Industry Recruiting the Next Generation of Customers

By Gene Gesite Jr., Juan Herrera, Sama Ghozlan, Sarah Rauzana and Winnie Olwal BANGKOK | 8 August 2026 (IDN) — On International Youth Day (12 August), youth advocates around the world are calling on governments to take stronger action to protect young people from nicotine addiction. In Asia, proposals in the Philippines to raise the […]

Book Review, OPINION

The Ugliness of the West: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the Ideological Closure of Capitalism

By Sam Ben-Meir NEW YORK | 6 August 2026 (IDN) — John le Carré’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy endures not simply as the anti–James Bond film but as something rarer: a diagnosis of Western civilization at the moment it began losing faith in itself. Where the James Bond franchise offered a fantasy of Western vitality—technological mastery, […]

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