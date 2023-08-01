IDN-InDepthNews

OPINION, UN INSIDER

The Unholy Alliance of Orientalism, Ethnocentrism, Misogynism, and Terrorism

Part II: Five False Narratives of Orientalist Taliban Apologists By Bashir Mobasher* This article was issued by the Toda Peace Institute and is being republished with their permission. ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA. 9 August 2023 (IDN) — Orientalist narratives are once again displacing the interests and needs of Afghans. Orientalists are some so-called international “experts of […]

Gender Equality, OPINION, UN INSIDER

Part I: Understanding Taliban Apologism By Bashir Mobasher* This article was issued by the Toda Peace Institute and is being republished with their permission. ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA. 8 August 2023 (IDN) — Recently, Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General, and other Taliban apologists in the UN held a meeting in Doha with different regional […]

Gender Equality, Nuclear Weapons

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Bypasses Gender Parity

By Thalif Deen UNITED NATIONS. 6 August 2023 (IDN) — The United Nations has been a vociferous and longstanding advocate of gender empowerment in its political, social and economic agenda characterized by 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty and hunger eradication, quality education, human rights and climate change. In her 23 July presentation, titled […]

