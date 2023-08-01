IDN-InDepthNews

Part II: Five False Narratives of Orientalist Taliban Apologists By Bashir Mobasher* This article was issued by the Toda Peace Institute and is being republished with their permission. ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA. 9 August 2023 (IDN) — Orientalist narratives are once again displacing the interests and needs of Afghans. Orientalists are some so-called international “experts of […]
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Bypasses Gender Parity—Updated
By Thalif Deen The following is an updated version of the article published on 6 August 2023. UNITED NATIONS. 9 August 2023 (IDN) — The United Nations has been a vociferous and longstanding advocate of gender empowerment in its political, social and economic agenda characterized by 17 Sustainable Dvelopment Goals (SDGs), including poverty and hunger […]
The Erosion of The International Arms Control Regimes
By Sergio Duarte The writer is an Ambassador, former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, and President of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs. NEW YORK. 9 August 2023 (IDN) — Nuclear weapons burst into the international scenario 21 days after the signature of the Charter of the United Nations. For that chronological reason, […]
The Unholy Alliance of Orientalism, Ethnocentrism, Misogynism, and Terrorism
Part I: Understanding Taliban Apologism By Bashir Mobasher* This article was issued by the Toda Peace Institute and is being republished with their permission. ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA. 8 August 2023 (IDN) — Recently, Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General, and other Taliban apologists in the UN held a meeting in Doha with different regional […]
Govt. Supporters in Israel Are Dangerously Ignorant of Their History
By Jonathan Power* LUND, Sweden. 8 August 2023 (IDN) — If those people of Israel who stand on the right alongside prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu want to go back to their memories of their war against the Arab nations after they had been attacked following the handover by the British in 1948; if they want […]
Rioting Breaks Out at Eritrean Festival in Stockholm
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK | STOCKHOLM. 7 August 2023 (IDN) — Long-held grievances between anti- and pro-government Eritreans exploded in the streets of Stockholm this past week, amidst an annual festival of Eritrean culture that drew thousands. Eritreans who oppose Pres. Isaias Afwerki tore down tents and set cars on fire, […]
Military Intervention in Troubled Niger Faces Pushback
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK. 7 August 2023 (IDN) — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, as the new head of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), is facing pressure from some neighbors and his own government to reject a military solution to the troubles in Niger, where military men recently removed President […]
Anti-Slavery Campaigner Frederick Douglass’ Statue Unveiled
By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network NEW YORK. 7 August 2023 (IDN) — A statue of anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass is now on display in Belfast city center—“amongst the people he loved.” Douglass gave around 50 speeches in his time in Ireland and could speak for up to two hours without notes. Professor Christine Kinealy, […]
An Early Warning to Prevent Renewed & Catastrophic Korean War
By Joseph Gerson* NEW YORK. 7 August 2023 (IDN) — Along with the obvious and increasing military tensions across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China/West Philippine Sea, the continuing danger that confrontational policies, arms racing, and provocative military operations across and around the Korean Peninsula could all too easily trigger escalation to the […]
