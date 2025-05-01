IDN-InDepthNews

Haiti Situation Report: Haiti blackout ends after security promises

Situation in Haiti Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas were plunged into a blackout for 10 days from 13 May due to sabotage at the Péligre hydroelectric plant, Haiti’s main power source. The shutdown was reportedly carried out by civil society associations from Mirebalais and Saut d’Eau protesting gang violence. Fritz Alphonse Jean met on 23 May […]

EU Parliament Holds Film Screening and Panel Discussion in Honour of Imprisoned Eritrean Journalist Dawit Isaak

BRUSSELS | 27 May 2025 (IDN) — The European Parliament paid tribute to Dawit Isaak, a Swedish-Eritrean journalist and 2009 and 2017 Sakharov Prize finalist with a powerful event spotlighting his story and the ongoing fight for press freedom. Dawit Isaak has been imprisoned in Eritrea along with 11 Eritrean colleagues since 2001 without trial, […]

Russia Seeks to Rebuild Relations with Africa After Years of Disengagement

By Kester Kenn Klomegah* MOSCOW | 26 May 2025 (IDN) — Tatiana Dovgalenko, Director of the African Partnership Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, praised policy achievements and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to supporting Africa’s economic transformation in her mid-May interview report for Africa Day on 25 May. She also emphasized Russia’s dedication to increasing investment guarantees […]

