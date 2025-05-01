IDN-InDepthNews

By Simone Galimberti* KATHMANDU, Nepal | 30 May 2025 (IDN) — Is the UN salvageable, or is it doomed to irrelevance and perhaps even a complete collapse? The drastic cuts imposed by the United States on development cooperation following the closure of USAID, combined with a significantly weaker appetite among many traditional donors for international […]
Geledés’ UN Advocacy Creates People of African Descent Stakeholder Group
Historic milestone will benefit People of African Descent diasporas worldwide By Kátia Mello* SÃO PAULO, Brazil | 28 May 2025 (IDN) — The Brazilian NGO Geledés – Black Woman’s Institute, founded and led by black women, has achieved this week a historic milestone with the announcement by the United Nations Major Groups and Other Stakeholders […]
Haiti Situation Report: Haiti blackout ends after security promises
Situation in Haiti Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas were plunged into a blackout for 10 days from 13 May due to sabotage at the Péligre hydroelectric plant, Haiti’s main power source. The shutdown was reportedly carried out by civil society associations from Mirebalais and Saut d’Eau protesting gang violence. Fritz Alphonse Jean met on 23 May […]
EU Parliament Holds Film Screening and Panel Discussion in Honour of Imprisoned Eritrean Journalist Dawit Isaak
BRUSSELS | 27 May 2025 (IDN) — The European Parliament paid tribute to Dawit Isaak, a Swedish-Eritrean journalist and 2009 and 2017 Sakharov Prize finalist with a powerful event spotlighting his story and the ongoing fight for press freedom. Dawit Isaak has been imprisoned in Eritrea along with 11 Eritrean colleagues since 2001 without trial, […]
Inside the Oval Office, Trump’s new Lair
By Azu Ishiekwene The writer is the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP and the author of the new book Writing for Media and Monetising It. ABUJA, Nigeria | 27 May 2025 (IDN) — The world has never been short of demagogues and fools, but the remedies have often matched the supply. In 1990, during President Nelson Mandela’s […]
Russia Seeks to Rebuild Relations with Africa After Years of Disengagement
By Kester Kenn Klomegah* MOSCOW | 26 May 2025 (IDN) — Tatiana Dovgalenko, Director of the African Partnership Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, praised policy achievements and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to supporting Africa’s economic transformation in her mid-May interview report for Africa Day on 25 May. She also emphasized Russia’s dedication to increasing investment guarantees […]
Situation Report Horn of Africa: Leaked report on human trafficking in Tigray
Situation in Sudan (per 26 May) The Joint Forces group of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced the recapture of Al-Dabiabat in South Kordofan state, which is a strategic city linking South Kordofan, North Kordofan and East Darfur. Large-scale displacement is ongoing in South Kordofan due to clashes between SAF and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). […]
Can Trump Break the Iran Deadlock and Reshape the Middle East?
By Alon Ben-Meir NEW YORK | 23 May 2025 (IDN) — The Trump administration’s pursuit of a negotiated agreement over Iran’s nuclear program is the only sound policy that can prevent a regional conflagration. Beyond that, it offers a unique opportunity that can change the regional security trajectory and potentially usher in long-term peace and […]
Situation Report Horn of Africa: Sudan appoints a new prime minister
Situation in Sudan (per 22 May) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Transitional Sovereignty Council, has named Kamil El-Tayeb Idris Abdelhafiz as a new prime minister. Idris served in the past as Sudan’s representative to the UN and held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development […]
War on Gaza and Settler Violence: Interpreting Canada-France-UK Statement
By A.L.A. Azeez* COLOMBO. Sri Lanka | 21 May 2025 (IDN) — Canada, France and the UK issued a joint statement urging Israel to not expand its ongoing military operations in Gaza and to allow immediate delivery of humanitarian aid. The three countries have also called upon Israel to halt illegal settlements in the West […]