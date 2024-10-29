Will America Go to War Under Trump?

By Jonathan Power*

LUND, Sweden | 29 October 2024 (IDN) — A speech of General George Patton, a famous World War II warrior, has an uncanny resemblance to the philosophy of Donald Trump. “All real Americans love the sting and clash of battle. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser—Americans despise cowards. Americans play to win—all the time. That’s why Americans have never lost, not ever will lose a war, for the very thought of losing is hateful to Americans.”

Then came the Korean War (a stalemate), Vietnam (a loss), Afghanistan (mired in unconquerable mountains), Iraq 2 (a quagmire), Ukraine versus Russia (a proxy unwinnable war).

Never mind the failures, with Trump in the saddle again, if that happens, a new toughness will be apparent—or so he says, in his usual muddled way. When president he experienced conflicts with North Korea, Russia, Iran, Syria, China, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and in Niger and Mali. “Fire and Fury”, aimed at North Korea, is in danger down the road of becoming his mantra.

Recall that the US commander in Korea, General Douglas MacArthur, advocated using 34 nuclear weapons on targets in Korea and China. Polls today show that a majority of Americans think it would be right to use them if America were attacked. Obama and Biden would never press the button. I would not be so sure about Trump sometime over the next few years.

Russia—Trump has pushed for a fast build-up of America’s military might, including nuclear weapons, even though America has a military expenditure as high as the combined total of Russia, China, Japan, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia and India. He has no plan to discuss arms cuts, to take missiles off hair-trigger alert nor to take up ex-president Dmitri Medvedev’s important proposal for a new European Security Treaty. This would deal with Russia’s anger at the expansion of NATO up to its borders, while getting Russia’s soldiers out of Ukraine and ending its military manoeuvres in and around the Baltic.

China—Trump has provoked China unnecessarily over Taiwan. This small island which has provided much of China’s investment is claimed by Beijing to be part of China. It is not. But it should not, as a counter move, declare independence, a policy that Trump seems to lean to. Rather it should realise the quiet status quo is the only policy worth its weight.

Trump is aggravated by Chinese claims to islands in the South and East China seas. US warplanes already cross the borders of China’s Air Defence Identification Zones. In the 1950s, the US nearly went to war with China over the off-shore islands of Quemoy and Matsu, owned by Taiwan. President Dwight Eisenhower considered using nuclear weapons. Eventually China did pull back.

These days, no one in their right mind wants to provoke a major war fought over tiny uninhabited islands. If this be true, then the Pentagon should be ordered to take its military far away, so war cannot happen.

On the economic front, there is a danger that Trump will initiate another trade war, which in the long run will lead to a US defeat. China has most of the cards. The total size of its economy is fast catching up with the US. It could buy its planes from Airbus rather than Boeing etc. It can start selling its vast savings in US Treasury bonds.

Iran—Iran is the source of many of the problems of the Middle East: “From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms and train terrorists, militias and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region.” Trump has gone to great lengths to make sure Saudi Arabia benefits politically and militarily from his views. Such an attitude undermines the job of making ISIS and Al Qaeda the primary target, as they should be. It is Iran, Iran, Iran, even though Iran is a force for defeating extremists.

Yet, Iran can be negotiated with, as the US discovered when it succeeded in sealing a highly important denuclearisation agreement. Trump ripped that accord open, even though he should have known that North Korea will never trust a US deal if that’s what happens two years later.

North Korea—If Trump wins, negotiations soon will be under way between the North and the US. If they work then that should be an example for how to deal with other problems. If they fail, then we should worry that Trump might lead us into a nuclear war.

With Obama and Joe Biden, even though they made grave mistakes, one felt there was a momentum towards peace. With Trump, it just seems to be a momentum to war.

*For 17 years, Jonathan Power was a foreign affairs columnist for the International Herald Tribune. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Copyright Jonathan Power

Visit www.jonathanpowerjournalist.com

Image source: Avaaz