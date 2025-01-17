WHO Appeals for USD 1.5 billion to Tackle Unprecedented Global Health Crisis

By Jaya Ramachandran

GENEVA | 17 January 2025 (IDN) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued 2025 Health Emergency Appeal (HEA), calling for US$ 1.5 billion to support an unparalleled global health crisis, with 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement have converged to create this situation, putting the world’s most vulnerable at greater risk.

Launching the appeal, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlined on 16 January the critical priorities and resources needed to address 42 ongoing health emergencies, including 17 Grade 3 crises—the most severe emergencies requiring the highest level of response.

With health systems stretched to their limits and global financial resources dwindling, the US$ 1.5 billion are needed from donors and partners to help people facing the most difficult situations, he said.

“Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional—they are relentless, overlapping and intensifying,” said the WHO Director-General. “From controlling cholera outbreaks to providing mental health support in conflict zones, WHO’s work extends beyond the immediate care we provide. We empower communities to protect themselves, prioritize equity, and build a legacy of preparedness. This appeal is about enabling WHO to save lives, protect the right to health, and provide hope where there is none.”

WHO is committed to delivering emergency health assistance, including in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territory and Sudan. WHO’s response in emergencies is aligned with wider humanitarian efforts and prioritizes providing essential care and medical supplies; treating malnutrition and supporting maternal and child health; conducting vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks; and offering mental health support to populations impacted by trauma.

The appeal further details the priorities and financial needs for each of the severe emergencies that WHO is responding to. The UN’s health organisation hopes to fulfil its unique role in health emergencies, while upholding the principles of international humanitarian law, ensuring that no one is left behind even in the most challenging circumstances.

WHO chief stressed that this appeal is about more than just funding—it is a call to action. As crises grow more frequent and severe, the gap between global needs and available resources continues to widen. Supporting WHO’s Health Emergency Appeal is a vital investment in global solidarity and health equity. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: WHO-supported Afghan Japan Hospital in Kabul continues to provide critical care to patients. Credit: WHO / Zakarya Safari