What Dispute Tribunal Reveals About the UN Internal Justice System

By Naïma Abdellaoui*

GENEVA | 5 April 2026 (IDN) — The recent judgment of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal (UNDT/2026/042) marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing crisis of confidence in the UN’s internal justice system.

At its core, the case involved an unprecedented collective action by 438 staff members challenging the retroactive expiration of roster memberships—a policy change with direct consequences for careers and livelihoods.

Yet rather than addressing the legality of that policy, the Tribunal dismissed the case outright on procedural grounds. The decision relied on three pillars: the rejection of collective applications, the classification of the measure as regulatory, and the finding that the harm was hypothetical.

This outcome does more than resolve a single dispute. It exposes deeper structural weaknesses—both legal and institutional—that raise serious concerns about the UN’s ability to deliver justice internally.

A Procedural Shield Against Substantive Review

The Tribunal’s reasoning is striking for what it avoids. Instead of engaging with the central question—whether the Administration lawfully imposed retroactive limits on previously indefinite roster memberships—it relies entirely on receivability arguments.

The judgment holds that collective applications are not permitted under the UNDT Statute, that the impugned measure is a general regulatory act, and that no direct legal harm arises until a future recruitment decision is taken.

Taken together, these findings create a procedural shield that prevents any substantive review of the Administration’s conduct.

This is precisely the concern that must be highlighted: procedural barriers are being used not merely as filters, but as tools to defeat systemic claims altogether.

The Collective Action Paradox

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of the case is its scale. The presence of 438 applicants is not incidental—it is evidence of a systemic grievance. Yet the Tribunal interprets this not as a signal of institutional failure, but as a procedural defect.

This creates a paradox: When staff act individually, the claims are fragmented, costly, and inefficient. But when staff act collectively, their claims are dismissed as impermissible.

This dynamic effectively denies access to justice at scale, forcing staff into a litigation model that is “inefficient, inequitable, and deterrent by design”. The implication is clear: the system is structurally ill-equipped—or unwilling—to handle collective grievances.

The Fiction of “Hypothetical Harm”

Equally troubling is the Tribunal’s conclusion that no harm exists until a staff member applies for a roster-restricted job and is rejected.

This reasoning rests on a narrow and formalistic conception of harm, treating loss of roster status as legally insignificant and holding that only a future failed application would create a justiciable injury.

But this ignores the reality of employment within the UN system. Roster membership is not symbolic—it is a gateway to opportunity. Its removal alters a staff member’s legal and professional position immediately.

By requiring staff to wait for a hypothetical future rejection, the Tribunal effectively postpones justice indefinitely. This aligns with broader criticism that the system delays and narrows access to remedies, often to the detriment of staff.

A Systemic Failure of Engagement

Beyond the legal reasoning, the case highlights a deeper institutional issue: the breakdown of meaningful engagement between staff and Administration.

What should be underscored here is the lack of consultation with staff representatives, the failure of informal dispute resolution and the adversarial rather than cooperative labour relations. The judgment itself reflects this failure.

Nowhere does it consider the scale of the grievance, the underlying policy change, or the broader impact on staff confidence. Instead, it treats the dispute as a procedural anomaly rather than a substantive crisis.

The Perception of Institutional Proximity

Perhaps the most damaging consequence of this judgment is not legal, but perceptual.

When a large-scale staff grievance is dismissed without substantive review, procedural doctrines are applied rigidly and selectively, and core issues such as retroactivity are left unexamined. This creates the impression that the internal justice system is aligned with, rather than independent from, the Administration.

Broader concerns within the UN system reinforce this perception. Reports of weak oversight responses, delayed accountability, and institutional reluctance to confront senior management have contributed to a growing belief that internal mechanisms are not fully impartial.

In this context, parallels are increasingly drawn between the perceived proximity of oversight bodies to management and the apparent deference of the internal justice system to administrative authority.

Whether or not such proximity exists in fact, the appearance of alignment is itself corrosive. Justice systems rely not only on independence, but on the confidence that they are independent.

The Consequences for Legitimacy

The United Nations presents itself globally as a champion of the rule of law, labour rights and access to justice. Yet cases like UNDT/2026/042 risk undermining that credibility.

If staff cannot collectively challenge systemic decisions, must wait for harm to materialise, and encounter procedural barriers at every stage fully, then the internal justice system risks being seen not as a forum for redress but as a mechanism of containment.

Therefore, the mobilisation of hundreds of staff members is not a procedural inconvenience—it is an institutional warning signal.

By prioritising formalism over substance, the Tribunal avoided confronting the legality of a policy affecting hundreds of staff. In doing so, it reinforced a troubling perception: that the internal justice system is not fully equipped—or not fully willing—to hold the Administration to account.

For an organisation built on the principles of justice and fairness, that perception is not merely

problematic. It is existential.

*Naïma Abdellaoui UNOG – UNison Staff Representative 7 International Civil Servant since 2004. [IDN-InDepthNews]