Using Technology to Support Neurodiversity and Education

As part of my experience as a tutor and cognitive therapist, I realized that many children, especially those with learning differences, lack proper educational resources. In 2017 I co-founded a tech startup called DoBrain to provide more resources to children with learning differences. Recently we changed our company’s name, to Dubu, which signifies “diversity understanding for better universe”. I’m driven by a passion for using technology to tackle social issues. That’s why I created a social enterprise. I aim to support families, parents, and tutors raising neurodiverse children. High-quality educational resources should be available for everyone. Women tend to take most of the caregiving work, which, as we know, has caused gender inequalities. Through Dubu, I want to provide additional support to them, and all the caregivers who dedicate a vast amount of time to taking care of their beloved children. We’re dedicated to using technology to improve these families’ lives. Dubu offers digital healthcare for child development. Photo: Dubu

Overcoming four hurdles Individuals face neurodiversity in many ways. It can affect cognitive, sensory, and behavioural functions. Approximately 1 in 6 people experience such differences, including conditions like autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, and other developmental challenges. Each neurodiverse child presents a unique combination of strengths, struggles, and needs, contributing significantly to our society. 1. Navigating complexity For families with neurodiverse children, the journey often feels like flying an airplane without a manual. It’s emotionally taxing, demanding continuous adaptation and learning. Unfortunately, a shortage of mental health professionals leaves many parents without adequate support. In the United States, the demand for child psychiatrists far exceeds the available professionals, leaving many families struggling to obtain accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatments. 2. The financial strain Caring for a neurodiverse child can bring significant financial burdens. Many parents struggle to maintain dual-income households due to the time and resources needed to support their child’s unique needs. The costs of therapies, specialized education, and other interventions can devour a substantial portion of a family’s income. 3. Rising societal costs Addressing these challenges needs policies and investments at both local and national levels. However, meeting the increasing demand is challenging, especially considering the high societal costs associated with neurodiversity. There are over one billion neurodiverse and developmentally challenged children, a number that continues to grow, due to improved awareness and diagnosis. 4. Harnessing technology A long-term perspective and proactive investments in research and development (R&D) are essential. The private and public sectors must come together to tackle the challenges. Companies like Dubu, recognized as a Tech Pioneer at the 2021 World Economic Forum, are leveraging digital solutions. By providing digital screening tools and options, Dubu aims to increase accessibility and alleviate existing economic and geographical burdens. I have been concerned about the educational gap and discrepancies among children all my life. At Dubu, we designed a digital application which provides a finely tuned curriculum to boost their core cognitive skills. With over 20,000 cognitive training modules, this curriculum is personalized to each child’s unique developmental status using machine learning algorithms. This contrasts with the traditional approach, where therapists individually assess children and create personalized educational content. The Dubu app can be downloaded from major mobile application markets like Google play. The Dubu app’s effectiveness has been affirmed through five clinical studies in South Korea. Studies at Seoul National University Hospital demonstrated significant developmental progress among children using the app. Introducing Dubu parent