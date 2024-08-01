US Strengthens Military Bonds with Asia—with 500 million USD to Philippines

By Thalif Deen

UNITED NATIONS | 1 August 2024 (IDN) — The US is strengthening its economic and military relationships with Asian allies, including Japan and 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand. Brunei Darussalam, Viet Nam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

As political and military tensions continue to rise around the South China Sea, the US has pledged a hefty $500 million in additional military assistance to the Philippines—largely aimed at countering China.

At a press briefing in Manila July 30, US Secretary of Stare Antony Blinken was emphatic about American support to the government of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a longstanding US ally.

“Our armed forces are working on more shared priorities in more places than ever before. We’re now allocating an additional $500 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to the Philippines to boost security collaboration with our oldest treaty ally in this region.”

He described “new steps to strengthen the alliance: a once-in-a-generation investment to help modernize the Filipino armed forces and coast guard, our first bilateral Security Sector Assistance Roadmap, doubling our investments in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.”

Both of us share concerns, he said, and many other countries in the region share concerns as well—about some of the actions that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has taken, escalatory actions in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and elsewhere.

“And this is something that we heard much about from our colleagues at the recent ASEAN meetings—defiance of the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal decision, coercive methods being used in the seas”, said Blinken.

The US, responding to a new nuclear alliance comprising Russia, China and North Korea, has also reassured Japan protection under its nuclear umbrella and pledged to “elevate the Japan-US alliance to an unprecedented height.”

At a July 28 press briefing in Tokyo, Blinken said: “I want to reaffirm our extended nuclear deterrence commitment to Japan.” Together, the United States and Japan face a complex security environment that demands an integrated approach.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and North Korea continue to threaten global security with their increasing emphasis on nuclear capabilities, so our extended deterrence relationship is more important than ever”, he said.

The third milestone or horizon 3 period has a projected budget of US $4 billion. The Philippines receives roughly $40 million annually in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for the acquisition of defense articles and services, now boosted by an additional $500 million.

The Philippine Department of National Defense is a key player in the Indo-Pacific region as it continues to bolster its defense capabilities and maintain regional stability.

Under Horizon 3, the desired capabilities are targeted to enhance C4ISTAR, air defense systems, air and surface interdiction systems, anti-tank systems and ground rocket systems.

Blinken was at the July 30 joint press briefing, along with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, III, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr.

Manalo thanked Secretary Teodoro for hosting the fourth Philippine-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Camp Aguinaldo, the headquarters of the Philippine military.

“The alliance of our two countries is historic, shaped by our adherence to democracy, social justice, and the rule of law. For over seven decades, we have demonstrated its dynamism as we jointly respond to common challenges. Our cooperation has contributed to the preservation of peace and security and brought about opportunities for our mutual growth and prosperity,” he added.

The Philippines values the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to the alliance and remains steadfast to the positive trajectory of bilateral relations over a range of initiatives.

From the launch of the Luzon Economic Corridor and the conduct of Balikatan exercises, both in April 2024, the alliance is described as “robust, multifaceted, and serves the greater regional interest.”

Meanwhile, the US Commercial Service points out that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has a Modernization Program designed to protect defense modernization efforts from shifts in the country’s political climate.

The efforts were planned to span 15 years and is divided into three phases: Horizon 1 (2013-2018), Horizon 2 (2018-2022), and Horizon 3 (2023-2028).

Horizon 3 (H3), however, will likely evolve to encompass 15 years and will be divided into three phases: H3 Phase 1 (2023-2027), H3 Phase 2 (2028-2032), H3 Phase 3 (2033-2037).

These are just two of the significant headways we have accomplished in the last 24 months that deliver on our alliance commitments in the broadest sense; and there is more work to be done, and we will continue to forge ahead, he said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III said the US is poised to deliver a once-in-a-generation investment to help modernize the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“We’re working with the U.S. Congress to allocate $500 million in Foreign Military Financing to the Philippines. This level of funding is unprecedented, and it sends a clear message of support for the Philippines from the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. Congress, and the American people.”

The US also concluded the first-ever bilateral Security Sector Assistance Roadmap, which will ensure that mutual investments go toward the most important capabilities.

“We also reaffirmed that the Department of Defense (DoD) intends to more than double our investments at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) locations across the Philippines”.

President Biden’s budget request this year includes more than $128 million to fund important EDCA infrastructure projects, and U.S. Government investment in these locations extends beyond the Department of Defense.

For example, USAID plans to preposition disaster relief supplies at an EDCA location later this year. That will allow the department to work alongside Philippine allies to rapidly provide humanitarian assistance in times of need.

“Now, during our meeting, we also reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty remains the bedrock of our alliance. And let me be clear: The Mutual Defense Treaty applies to armed attacks on either of our armed forces, aircraft, or public vessels anywhere in the South China Sea,” declared Austin.

“Together, we also discussed how to make our alliance even more secure through technology and security and cyber cooperation. We reiterated our shared intent to conclude a general security of military information agreement by the end of the year. Now, that’s crucial to our shared cybersecurity goals.

And finally, we underscored the importance of working even more closely with like-minded allies and partners, including Australia and Japan. This is part of what I’ve described as the new convergence in the Indo-Pacific, and we can see that new convergence right here. The United States, the Philippines, and our other allies and partners are operating together more closely and capably than ever, and we’re working together to ensure a free and open region.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Collage source: Wikimedia Commons