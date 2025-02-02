UNGA President Urges Member States to Commit to Security Council Reform

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK | 2 February 2025 (IDN) — UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has in an exclusive interview with India’s leading news agency PTI called on all member states to “engage actively” and commit to reform, including of the Security Council.

Yang, who is set to travel to India from February 4 to 8 on his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, said the global body must acknowledge the need to adapt to the change of times.

“I believe it is imperative for the United Nations to be fit for purpose, to better address the many pressing issues of global concern. As the UN marks its 80th anniversary we must acknowledge the need to adapt to the change of times, to a manifestly different geopolitical context to that of 1945,” Yang told PTI’s Yoshita Singh.

In response to a question on UN reforms, particularly of the powerful 15-nation body on which the needle has not moved much over the past few decades, he said there is no doubt that the calls for reform have been loudest about the UN Security Council.

“Again here, the Pact for the Future provides us with a boost of political momentum for the success of the intergovernmental negotiations during this session. I am fully supportive of the membership to follow through with ambition and determination, particularly at a moment where we see a deadlocked UN Security Council on matters of key importance for the maintenance of international peace and security,” Yang said in the written interview ahead of the visit.

Yang added that the Pact emphasises the importance of making the Council more representative.

Addressing historic injutice against Africa

“This includes addressing the historical injustice against Africa as a priority and improving the representation of underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups. I am hopeful that we will be able to see a consolidated model being agreed to at the end of this session and I call on all member states to engage actively and commit to reform an institution that is vital for our collective security.”

At the landmark Summit of the Future during the high-level General Assembly session in September last year, world leaders had adopted by consensus the ambitious Pact of the Future along with the annexes – the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

On UN reform, Yang further said that in this regard, the General Assembly has played and continues to play a key role.

“In fact, since the end of the Cold War, the General Assembly has been constantly reviewing its effectiveness and efficiency through the process of revitalization of the work of the Assembly.”

Yang emphasised that as the most representative body in the United Nations system, the General Assembly has the potential to lead the way into the future. As it was exemplified in September 2024, at the Summit of the Future, the Assembly was able to adopt by consensus the Pact and its annexes, charting the way forward for humanity.

India and the UN

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying the UN body does not reflect current geopolitics realities and underscored that it rightly deserves a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table. India last sat at the UN high table as a non-permanent member in 2021-22.

In response to a question on how nations and leaders should ensure implementation of the roadmap laid out in the Pact as the world confronts challenges and conflicts, Yang said the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations is a key moment for the international community to not only reflect on the collective achievements of the organisation since its foundation but to highlight those areas where urgent action is needed.

The Pact provides a perfect lens through which the international community can undertake this exercise, he said adding that the Pact marked a major step towards the realisation of a renewed international system that is responsive to the realities of today’s world and the challenges of tomorrow.

It is also a powerful tool to accelerate the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, he said.

“Its implementation requires collective efforts by all relevant stakeholders—member states, international and regional organizations, civil society, and the private sector. Nations and their leaders must work hand in hand to address complex challenges and leverage innovation,” he said.

Yang underscored that it has been made clear time and time again that “we can only make progress through collaboration and partnership. World leaders must ensure that the commitments in the Pact are implemented in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

“The success of the Pact lies in translating those commitments into tangible, transformative outcomes, especially at the national level. My message to the leaders of the world is clear: we have no time to lose.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: UN / Mark Garten