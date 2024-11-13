UNESCO Co-Organized Dialogue of Civilizations and Cross-Cultural Cooperation

By Dr. Yuri A. Goryachev*

MOSCOW | 13 November 2024 (IDN) — The coveted International Seminar entitled Dialogue of Civilizations and Cross-Cultural Cooperation is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6 December 2024 in Moscow, Russia. This will be its XVI International Seminar. As in the past, all events of the seminar are carried out offline, with the possibility of distant participation.**

The Seminar is organized by the Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPSU) in cooperation with the Coordination Committee of UNESCO Chairs in the Russian Federation, UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE), International Association of Teachers of the Russian Language and Literature (MAPRYAL), International Council of Russian Compatriots, International Cooperation Network of UNITWIN/UNESCO Chairs, and National Network of UNESCO Associated Schools. The MPSU was founded in 1872.

The Seminar is held within the Year of the Family in Russia, the Year of Russian and Chinese Cultures, and within the framework of events celebrating the 70th anniversary of Russia’s (formerly the USSR) membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

It is supported by the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO Secretariat, Eurasian Association of Pedagogical Universities, International Pedagogical Society in Support of the Russian Language, and the Council for Nationalities under the Moscow Government.

A scientific and practical laboratory

These annual seminars entitled “Dialogue of Civilizations and Cross-Cultural Cooperation” are designed to share innovative practices and hands-on experience of Moscow, Russian regions and foreign countries in cross-cultural education, in ensuring equal access to educational services and enhancing their quality in the system of preschool, school, complementary and lifelong education.

The Project plays the role of a scientific and practical laboratory, providing support to the network of international educational institutions and programs. Most importantly, particular attention is paid to global trends and innovations in the system of advanced training of pedagogues and administrators.

Since 2009, over 3000 educators from 63 countries, and the majority of Russian regions have participated in these seminars. For these educators from around the world it provides an enormous opportunity to share activities and developments of each other’s countries and organizations; highlight the latest trends, including new regulatory frameworks at the international and regional level; establishment of new horizontal links and network cooperation; and publications in the information and scientific almanac “Etnodialogues”.

As in the previous Seminars, most participants are leaders and experts—mostly representatives of educational institutions of secondary, professional, higher, and continuing education from the Russian Federation and foreign countries, as well as members of the international expert and academic community.

Sharing experiences and results of scientific researches

Among the materials presented to participants will be numerous articles on BRICS including a recent article, “Strengthening Multilateralism: BRICS Summit” published in InDepthNews, and vital training materials “BRICS and Russian Language Learning in the Global South”.

There will also be a presentation of the Textbook prepared under my editorship entitled “International Standards of Education: History Lessons and Modern Times: Legal Basis, Historical and Cultural Peculiarities and Perspectives”.

A review of it was published in the InDepthNews, in July 2022, under the title “A Unique Book on International Education and Origins of the UN and UNESCO”. It was translated to Russian and re-published in “Ethnosphera” under the title:

“Уникальная книга о международном образовании и истоках ООН и ЮНЕСКО”.

The main purpose and goal of this International Seminar is to share experiences and results of scientific researches, as well as best practices and hands-on experience by the representatives of educational institutions, scholars, experts, specialists, representatives of educational and public institutions on a wide range of issues related to the use of the scientific knowledge and education for the dialogue of civilizations, and for the progressive development of the global community, including the complex of challenges the world faces in 2020-24.

The subject matter includes a wide array of materials: the potential of the scientific knowledge and education for peace and development in a multipolar world; the right to education for all; the role of the teacher and educator in society; support of the Russian language and education in Russian in the world; ethnocultural education and intercultural competence of the educational process participants; inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations in education; adaptation and integration of migrants by means of education; civic education and awareness; digitalization, ethics and humanization of education.

Expected results

Among the expected results are: the final document of the seminar will reflect the main directions of the dialogue, opinions and proposals of the participants on the key issues of the discussed items of the resources of scientific knowledge, education and awareness in modern society, including the preparation of the teacher of the future, access to education, integration of migrants by means of education, expansion of the socio-humanitarian component of education, humanization of education and society.

I wish to emphasize that this educational international project “Dialogue of Civilizations and Intercultural Cooperation” that the UNESCO Chair carries out in cooperation with UNITWIN partners for over 15 years is worthy of UNESCO Headquarters’ attention on a regular basis as a platform of successfully promoting networking and collaboration, sharing of knowledge and best practices in the field of cross-cultural education, in ensuring equal access to educational services and enhancing their quality in the system of preschool, school, complementary and lifelong education — all activities that are within the mandate of UNESCO.

*Dr. Yuri A. Goryachev, International Lawyer, PhD, former UN Diplomat, held many Senior positions in Moscow Govt., Academic Supervisor of the UNESCO Chair “International Education and Migrant Integration” at Moscow Pedagogical State University, and Chairman of the NGO Center for the Promotion of Interethnic Education “Ethnosphere”.

**During the last 15 years, we noticed the tremendous interest in its participation from many countries around the world. Therefore, I wish to note that the deadline for applications is 25 November 2024, and the confirmation of participation will be announced before 1 December 2024.

Information, support and registration for the event can be found on the website of the Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPSU): https://mpgu.su/dialog-civilizacij-2024/ [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image source: Website of the Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPSU).