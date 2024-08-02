UN Forum Stresses Significance of South-South and Triangular Cooperation

By Caroline Mwanga

NEW YORK | 3 August 2024 (IDN) — The 2024 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development from 8 to 17 July spotlighted the pivotal role of South-South and triangular cooperation in advancing the global development agenda. The Forum emphasized the need to strengthen and expand South-South and triangular cooperation to enhance development impact.

The HLPF highlighted several successful initiatives where countries of the Global South have driven progress in areas such as poverty reduction, healthcare, and climate resilience, among others. These partnerships not only foster mutual growth and innovation but also serve as vital mechanisms for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and all other internationally agreed development goals.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed noted during the closing, more cohesive international support and funding is key for expediting the Global South’s path to sustainable development.

Speaking at the HLPF plenary meeting on Small Island Developing States: Implementing the outcomes of the fourth SIDS Conference, UNOSSC Director Dima Al-Khatib, emphasized that transfer of knowledge, experiences and solutions is the backbone of UNOSSC’s SIDS support toward coherent implementation of the new Antigua and Barbuda Programme of Action for SIDS (ABAS).

“UNOSSC stands ready to work closely with all partners to achieve their aspirations through SDG-anchored development,” said Al-Khatib. “For example, our Global Thinkers Network offers ready intellectual capital, while our newly revamped South-South Galaxy knowledge-sharing platform offers over 950 solutions specific to Global South priorities.” She also encouraged participants to read and utilize the new Guidelines for the Integration of South-South and Triangular Cooperation into the Country- and Regional-level Work of the United Nations Development System.

Member States called, among others, for increased financial support, knowledge sharing, enhanced multi-stakeholder engagement, and the establishment of more robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, during plenarysession. Many Member States’ messages, in alignment with South-South principles of solidarity and mutual benefit, suggested a broad recognition of the importance of collaborative approaches to development and partnership-building.

By fostering an environment of solidarity and shared responsibility, it was recognized that South-South and triangular cooperation can become even more instrumental in driving sustainable development, reducing inequalities, and ensuring that no country is left behind in the global pursuit of prosperity and well-being.

UNOSSC Engagement

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) engaged in a broad range of activities during the HLPF, advocating for Southern solidarity towards the achievement of internationally agreed development goals, involving contributions of all partners.

Several side events and sessions were organized or co-sponsored by UNOSSC, focusing on themes such as climate action, partnerships with UN agencies, resilience of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), debt relief, water management, and the role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in achieving the SDGs.

UNOSSC’s active participation in the 2024 HLPF, combined with the growing global recognition of South-South cooperation and triangular cooperation, helped to raise awareness about the importance of South-South and triangular cooperation in achieving the SDGs, while showcase successful partnerships and initiatives that demonstrate the impact of South-South cooperation. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo source: UNOSSC