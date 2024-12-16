UN Forum Sets Out Vision for Inclusive, Equitable Digital Future

By Bernhard Schell

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia |16 December 2024 (IDN) — As the world navigates rapid digital transformation, the 19th United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) has convened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme “Building Our Multistakeholder Digital Future.“

The programme will feature over 300 sessions, with four sub-themes: (1) Harnessing innovation and balancing risks in the digital space; (2) Enhancing the digital contribution to peace, development, and sustainability; (3) Advancing human rights and inclusion in the digital age; and (4) Improving digital governance for the Internet We Want.

In his message for the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the transformative power of digital technology. He stated: “Digital technology has fundamentally reshaped our world and holds enormous potential to accelerate human progress. But unlocking this potential for all people requires guardrails, and a collaborative approach to governance”.

Participants from over 170 countries have come together at a pivotal moment following the recent adoption of the Global Digital Compact (GDC). The comprehensive framework, adopted as part of the Pact for the Future, aims to ensure digital technologies serve humanity’s best interests. They will tackle key issues such as digital inclusion, artificial intelligence governance and countering online misinformation.

The need to bridge the digital divide is compelling because despite the rapid expansion of digital technology, 2.6 billion people worldwide remain offline with the majority residing in developing countries. Addressing this gap, alongside fostering trust and security in the digital realm, will be central to the Forum’s discussions.

Shaping the future of AI

Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that IGF Riyadh 2024 “offers a global platform to promote international digital cooperation in the era of AI”. He encouraged stakeholders to deeply engage in the Forum in Riyadh, to help “shape innovative Internet governance and support a prosperous and sustainable digital future for the benefit of humanity”.

Over the four days, participants will explore diverse topics, including AI governance, online safety, and sustainable digital practices. Sessions will highlight innovative solutions, particularly for underserved communities, while advancing strategies to combat the spread of hate speech and misinformation online.

The Forum also aims to reinforce human rights in digital spaces, with a focus on equitable data use and privacy protections.

The United Nations’ Global Principles, released earlier this year, was seen as a vital framework to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation. These principles emphasize collaborative implementation by both the private sector and governments, underscoring the importance of collective action to safeguard truth in the digital era.

The meeting outcome, the Riyadh IGF Messages, will be released at the end of the IGF on 19 December. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: United Nations