UN Experts Urge Germany to End Crackdown on Palestinian Solidarity Protests

As many as 100,000 people in Berlin rallied in support of Palestinians in what was Germany’s largest Gaza protest to date. Source: Al Jazeera - Photo: 2025

By Jaya Ramachandran

GENEVA | 17 October 2025 (IDN) — A group of United Nations human rights experts has called on Germany to stop criminalising and using police violence against pro-Palestinian activists, warning that Berlin’s actions risk undermining fundamental democratic freedoms.

In a strongly worded statement, the five independent experts said they were “alarmed by the persistent pattern of police violence and apparent suppression” of Palestine solidarity activism across Germany.

They urged the German government to uphold its international human rights obligations by respecting and facilitating the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression “without discrimination.”

“Under the right to peaceful assembly, non-violent protests are protected and must not be punished,” the experts said. “Political protests and those expressing dissent must not be subject to undue restrictions based on content.”

Mounting Restrictions Since 2023

The experts noted that, since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, German authorities have tightened restrictions on Palestinian solidarity protests even though most have remained peaceful. Demonstrations have often called for halting arms exports to Israel, ending what protesters describe as genocide and occupation, ensuring humanitarian aid access to Gaza, and recognising the State of Palestine.

In Berlin and other cities, police have been accused of using excessive force against demonstrators, with reports of injuries and arbitrary arrests. Dozens of protesters have reportedly been detained — some for chanting the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

While some German courts have upheld bans on the chant, claiming it condones violence, others have ruled that the phrase is protected under free speech laws, reflecting a growing legal and political divide in the country.

Allegations of Police Violence and Protest Bans

The UN experts cited reports from protests marking the second anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacksand Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza, alleging that Berlin police punched non-violent demonstrators and imposed last-minute protest bans without clear justification.

They warned that Germany’s increasing reliance on security, public order, and anti-terrorism justifications to limit expression has crossed into rights violations.

“Germany must support, not suppress, actions aiming to stop atrocity crimes and genocide,” the experts said. “No circumstances can justify unnecessary and excessive police violence or unjust criminalisation for exercising fundamental freedoms.”

Chilling Effect on Freedoms

The experts also expressed concern about the use of immigration and citizenship laws to penalise activists, including deportations or denials of naturalisation based on political expression.

“These practices are contrary to international standards and have a deep chilling effect on democratic freedoms,” they said.

The UN Special Rapporteurs — including experts on peaceful assembly, racism, human rights defenders, and international solidarity — confirmed that they have raised these concerns with the German government.

Germany’s Balancing Act

Germany has faced mounting domestic tension over its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Officials argue that restrictions are necessary to curb antisemitism and extremist activity, but rights groups contend that the measures amount to collective punishment and censorship.

With Germany’s historical responsibility toward Jewish communities shaping much of its policy, the debate has exposed a growing conflict between the country’s commitment to Israel’s security and its obligations under international human rights law.

A Call for Democratic Restraint

The UN experts’ statement concludes that Germany must “demonstrate leadership by protecting, not punishing, those who advocate peace and accountability.”

“Democracies are tested not by how they treat popular speech,” they said, “but by how they treat dissent.”

The experts’ appeal adds to a chorus of international concern over restrictions on Palestine solidarity movements in Europe and comes amid global scrutiny of arms transfers and political support to Israel. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: As many as 100,000 people in Berlin rallied in support of Palestinians in what was Germany’s largest Gaza protest to date. Source: Al Jazeera

Background:

The statement was issued by five UN independent experts: Gina Romero, Cecilia M. Bailliet, George Katrougalos, Ashwini K.P., and Mary Lawlor. They serve under the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council, working in their personal capacity and without pay.

For more information, visit: https://www.ohchr.org/en/countries/germany.