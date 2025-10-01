Trump’s Assault on the UN is Self-Defeating

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | October 22 2025 (IDN) — It is hard to imagine that there is not a single adult in Trump’s orbit to tell him that withdrawing from the many UN agencies that provide critical humanitarian services undermines rather than advances the United States’ national interest and global standing.

There is no other way to describe the Trump administration’s treatment of the UN than self-defeating and detrimental to the US’s national interests, while substantially eroding its influence worldwide.

It is hard to fathom how on earth Trump, who wants to “Make America Great Again,” demonstrates such blatant hostility towards the UN, the only global organisation in which the United States has, over the years, played a pivotal and leading role that surpassed any other country since its creation in 1945.

In his address to the UN’s Administrative and Budgetary Committee on October 6, Ambassador Jeff Bartos, US Representative for UN Management and Reform, stated, “The UN has grown bloated, unfocused, too often ineffective, and sometimes even part of the problem,” adding, “The UN’s failure to deliver on its core mandates is alarming and undeniable.” His statement is at best inaccurate and at worst totally wrong.

It has never been a secret that the UN is overdue for significant reforms, beginning with the outdated and increasingly ineffective United Nations Security Council, which does not represent the global community, and many other UN agencies.

Dismissing the UN’s vital work on many fronts in one brush, however, and arbitrarily cutting humanitarian assistance on which millions in poor countries depend, or withdrawing from vital UN agencies, is unconscionable and highly damaging to the US’s leadership and national interests.

Undermining US Interests Through Withdrawal

By what logic does the Trump administration justify its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), whose primary functions are coordinating global health responses to crises such as pandemics and setting international health standards? One would think that the Trump administration would strongly support such an organisation that serves US interests from a global health perspective, and that playing a significant role in reforming and improving its functions would only bolster the US’ international influence.

How can the Trump administration explain its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which promotes and protects human rights worldwide through international cooperation? By withdrawing from this organisation, Trump forsakes any role that the US could play in preventing human rights abuses, which leads to fewer global checks on human rights violations and weakens international standards.

Trump may care less about human rights violations, but how does withdrawing from such an organisation serve his “America First” agenda? Indeed, America cannot be first when its overall national and global interests are undermined.

Humanitarian Fallout and the Case of UNRWA

Another example is the Trump administration’s outrageous decision to cut funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been focusing on providing essential services to the Palestinian refugees, like education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid. UNRWA faced many accusations, including mismanagement, claims that some of its educational materials are biased, and that a handful of its Palestinian employees have links to Hamas and even participated in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Nevertheless, given its decades-long critical role in education, healthcare, relief, social services, and emergency and humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees, it remains vital, especially at this juncture, as its work was resumed in the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Here again, the US should condition its financial aid on streamlining UNRWA’s operations and on providing accountability, rather than crippling it financially. Withdrawing funding only deprives the US of having a say in its operations, especially now when Trump is becoming more immersed in the search for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Another self-defeating measure is the Trump administration’s refusal to participate in the UN’s Universal Periodic Review, a crushing blow to global human rights accountability. Combined with Trump’s withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, this decision undermines US credibility and sends a signal to authoritarian governments that they, too, can ignore accountability.

A Blow to Global Humanitarianism

In addition to the above, the cutoff of US funding to other UN agencies, like the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), raises a serious question about the UN’s financial solvency to allow it to continue the vital tasks that it has been performing despite its deficiencies in various aspects of its operations.

On the whole, Trump’s withdrawal and cuts to aid have created an immediate gap in humanitarian services, straining organisations left to fill the void while increasing suffering in vulnerable regions. Yemen and South Sudan, for example, which have been heavily dependent on international aid amid their humanitarian crises, are enduring horrific suffering due to the absence of necessities, including food and drinking water. In addition, funding cuts affect refugee support programs in countries such as Syria, Jordan, Myanmar, and Uganda.

Ambassador Bartos also stated in his address to the UN’s Budgetary Committee, “Trump is absolutely right – the United Nations can be an important institution for solving international challenges, but it has strayed far from its original purpose.” Well, if this is the case, which country is better equipped and positioned than the US to propose new ideas, take specific measures, and lead in reforming the UN, which “has strayed far from its original purpose”?

Reform and Leadership—Not Retreat

For the US to maintain its global leadership and influence in line with Trump’s “Making America Great Again,” it should broaden rather than shirk its responsibilities and, together with other powers, work to improve the UN’s mission to address international challenges.

Failing to do so will only provide a vacuum that China, in particular, is eager to fill. Trump must remember that Beijing will always lie in wait for any opening to exploit US failures—Trump is handing the US’s leadership role in the UN to China on a silver platter.

The Trump administration should take the lead and engage other countries to push for specific reforms, including strengthening accountability measures, improving oversight, and increasing transparency across the various agencies. And instead of cutting all funds, the US should provide funding on a conditional basis, contingent on meeting specific benchmarks. Moreover, the US should work closely with allies to collectively shape the UN agencies’ agenda and mission, and invest in training and resources to help agencies improve their effectiveness.

Finally, the Trump administration should build a broader coalition of like-minded countries to create a stronger, united front in the reform process and offer diplomatic incentives to address the specific concerns of opposing countries, making it easier to find common ground.

In his address to the General Assembly on September 23, Trump stated, “What is the purpose of the United Nations? It’s not even coming close to living up to its potential.” I challenge Trump himself to rise to the challenge if he believes the UN has the potential to do so. He knows that the US is by far better suited and has the resources to do just that, thereby allowing the US to regain its moral footing.

Trump’s assault on the UN is another manifestation of his disregard for international norms, standards, and obligations. Instead of withdrawing funding and cutting financial aid to many of the UN’s vitally important agencies, and thereby endangering its economic survival, Trump should put his money where his mouth is to restore America’s credibility, which he has shattered in just nine short months in office.

*Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. [IDN-InDepthNews]