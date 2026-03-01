Trump and MAGA: The Conduit for a White Supremacist Agenda

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 2 March 2026 (IDN) — Trump’s rhetoric and policies on immigration and citizenship consistently elevate white, especially European, migrants while targeting non-white communities for exclusion, removal, or diminished political power. His efforts collectively push a racial hierarchy embedded in state policy.

Framed as “security,” “merit,” or “rule of law,” these measures function to narrow the American electorate and safeguard long-term white Republican dominance. A historical and civil rights-informed assessment of Trump’s record characterises his immigration agenda—Muslim bans, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) terminations, birthright citizenship attacks, and selective refugee admissions—as advancing a racialised vision of US society.

His slogan, “Make America Great Again,” coined to portray himself as the great saviour of America, is being used to promote a white supremacist agenda, reflecting the views and desires of the majority of white conservative Republicans. As a deceitful, vindictive, narcissistic, divisive, self-aggrandising, unpredictable, racist and authoritarian, he is the perfect conduit to implement it. Indeed, white supremacists cannot achieve their ultimate goal with a president who fully adheres to the rule of law and his oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution.

Trump fits the bill. As early as 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump Management for systematically denying apartments to Black and Puerto Rican renters; FBI files document instructions to mislead Black applicants on availability and price, reinforcing racial exclusion in housing.

Demographic Anxiety and Political Power

Trump needs MAGA to realise his authoritarian ambitions, and MAGA needs him to prevent what it perceives as fateful developments that America is poised to face in less than two decades, which explains why MAGA sticks to Trump.

Rooted in MAGA’s concerns is the fear that, in less than 20 years, white Americans will become a minority, and it would be nearly impossible for the Republicans to win either the electoral college or the popular vote to win a presidential election. Census-based projections show that non-Hispanic whites are expected to fall below 50 per cent of the US population around the mid-2040s, with minorities driving virtually all population growth. These projections, widely circulated in conservative media and politics, have fueled anxieties about losing white, and implicitly Republican, political dominance.

To prevent the prospect of non-whites becoming a majority, Trump and his MAGA operatives are scheming and taking concrete action, while he is still in power, to advance their cause. The notion that such a campaign may not succeed, and that it runs counter to every provision of the US Constitution, is of no concern to them. Trump is charging full speed ahead, believing, as is customary for him, that, regardless of all odds, he will succeed and that this will be his legacy.

Policy Actions and Racialised Enforcement

The following demonstrates how systematic and barefaced he is in implementing his agenda:

In an Oval Office immigration meeting, Trump asked why the US should take people from “shithole countries” like Haiti and African nations and said the US should instead bring in more immigrants from Norway, demonstrating his desire to stop the flow of non-white immigrants and deport existing ones. He further demanded that Haitians be excluded from any immigration deal, directly targeting a predominantly Black population for exclusion.

Once he assumed office, Trump issued an executive order to end birthright citizenship, especially for US-born children of undocumented immigrants (overwhelmingly Black and Latino), completely violating the 14th Amendment. Trump signed Executive Order 13769 during his first term, banning entry for nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries and halting Syrian refugee resettlement, codifying religion- and race-based discrimination.

The first Trump administration moved to terminate TPS for immigrants from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador, Nepal, and Honduras, disproportionately affecting long-settled, non-white communities from Latin America and Africa. This list expanded in his second term, predominantly affecting further Latin American and African immigrants. Trump publicly expressed special concern for white farmers in South Africa, directing the State Department to study land and farm seizures and “large-scale killing of farmers,” aligning himself with a white genocide narrative to justify white refugee admissions. He allowed nearly 60 white Afrikaner farmers to resettle in the US as refugees, favouring a specifically white population.

Trump told four US congresswomen of colour to “go back” to the “crime-infested” countries they came from (three of whom were born in the US), weaponising a classic racist taunt against elected women challenging his MAGA agenda. Regardless of how many immigrants Trump deports and how far he will go to manipulate elections, he will still be unable to change the ultimate outcome that, in 20 years, non-white Americans will be the majority. Hispanic and Black Americans’ fertility and birth rates are higher than those of non-Hispanic whites, whose fertility is below replacement. Deportations or voter manipulation cannot reverse aging white cohorts, lower white fertility, and ongoing diversity among US-born youth.

A Defining Moment for American Democracy

The real awakening of the hard-core white supremacists came when Obama was elected president in 2008. Trump was quick to capitalise on Obama’s rise to power, prompting him to a significant degree to run for president in 2015. His campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” meant exactly that: America cannot be a great country if it is to be governed by a non-white American. Thus, for MAGA’s hard-core white supremacists, it is a do-or-die battle. They will go to any length and take any measure, however sinister, unconventional, or even illegal, to prevent non-white Americans from rising to power.

So long as Trump is in power, it can be expected that this ‘battle’ for the survival of white rule in America will become ever nastier and even more violent. The Democrats cannot reverse MAGA’s course alone. They must be joined by many patriotic Republicans who see the writing on the wall. Many will put country before party, knowing that in trying to prevent the inevitable, they would plunge America into a social turmoil unseen since the Civil War.

Time is of the essence. If there is a moment in time when patriots—Democrats and Republicans—must unite to safeguard America’s democracy and ensure the enduring strength of the republic, that moment is now.

*Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. [IDN-InDepthNews]