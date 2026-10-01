The Slow-Motion Erasure Of The West Bank

By Dr Alon Ben-Meir*

A people are being erased not in a single cataclysm, but through daily terror: bulldozers, armed settlers, night raids, demolished homes, and stolen water. The West Bank’s suffering is not a security policy—it is a warning of Israel’s own moral collapse

NEW YORK | 10 October 2026 (IDN) — There are crimes that arrive with explosions, and crimes that advance quietly—through a bulldozer at dawn, a rifle at a shepherd’s chest, a child torn from bed, a family denied water until leaving becomes the only way to survive. In the West Bank, dispossession has become a daily ritual and Palestinian anguish a background noise too many have learned not to hear. Homes vanish, villages empty, children tremble through the night, and human beings are reduced to obstacles on land they have called home for generations. This is not security. It is ethnic cleansing, the deliberate destruction of a people’s ability to live.

Israel’s intention to annex the West Bank required, first, that law defined the land as Israeli sovereign. Once sovereignty was treated as a foregone conclusion, Palestinians became obstacles to be cleared rather than persons bearing rights. Hobbes described the result precisely: “Where there is no common power, there is no law; where no law, no injustice”—and in that condition, “force, and fraud, are in war the two cardinal virtues.” Settlers and soldiers now operate inside that vacuum: Displacement, the UN Secretary-General warns, is at “levels not seen since 1967,” amid what Amnesty International calls state-driven ethnic cleansing. Annexation did not follow lawlessness. It manufactured it.

The extent of Israeli soldiers’ and settlers’ terrorism against the Palestinians in the West Bank offers a shocking picture of what the Palestinians are enduring every single day. Since the beginning of 2026, over 1,200 attacks causing casualties or damage have been committed by settlers—six a day—and 46 communities emptied entirely since January 2023, the highest pace on record.

Extrajudicial Killing

Extrajudicial killings are carried out without even the pretense of hiding. Security-camera footage obtained by B’Tselem captured two of many short-range executions. Rami Jundob, 25, was shot and fell; a military jeep then approached and a soldier fired again, afterward filming the dying man on his phone. Jundob died the next day. Thaar Shahin, 36, who had hidden beneath a car, was shot dead from close range. The disgusting and revolting footage of a soldier casually filming a man he had just shot became a searing emblem of impunity; Israel’s military opened an inquiry for show and tell for mere public consumption.

The gruesome extrajudicial killings reveal a collapse in moral restraint, where such wanton killing barely registers in the Israeli public consciousness. B’Tselem’s director called it “the result of an accelerated process of dehumanization of Palestinians and the complete abandonment of their lives,” committed with full impunity. The extrajudicial killings continue with chilling regularity, revealing a hardened moral numbness. Palestinian lives, including the lives of children, are regarded as disposable rather than as lives of equal human worth.

Settler Violence

Much of the international community has now become fully aware of the settlers’ unrelenting terror against the Palestinians. The Israeli government does not merely tolerate settler violence; it commissioned it. Ministers armed militias, funded outposts, and shielded perpetrators from prosecution. Settlers torch olive groves, sever water lines, steal livestock, and burn cars, tents and classrooms, break into homes, beat villagers with rifles, smash solar panels, empty water tanks, and pump sewage onto farmland. Settlers destroy power lines and steal equipment. More than 190 water and sanitation structures were damaged or destroyed this year, as of June.

Amnesty International concludes that the settlers’ behavior is not the work of rogue individuals but state policy designed to accelerate annexation. The purpose is exhaustion. Make farming impossible, water inaccessible, sleep unsafe, and families leave without a single expulsion order being signed. Herding outposts alone expanded settler control to some 746,000 dunums, about 22 percent of Area C, and Peace Now found that settlers seized 70 percent of all the land they have taken since the 1990s within just two and a half years.

Demolition of Houses

Israel has perfected demolition as an instrument of dispossession. A Palestinian in Area C who wants to add a room, a cistern, or a solar panel must obtain a permit that OCHA describes as “nearly impossible” to obtain — then watch bulldozers arrive to demolish the building he had no lawful way to build. Where the permit regime proves too slow, land is declared a firing zone, a nature reserve, or state property, with the burden of disproving it thrown onto the families who have farmed it for generations.

At least 37,135 Palestinians were displaced across the West Bank in 2025 alone — a record. The horror is not merely the rubble. It is the calculated cruelty of a legal architecture built so that Palestinian shelter is always a crime and Palestinian land is always available. Human Rights Watch found roughly 32,000 residents displaced and about 850 buildings demolished—a forcible transfer it called a war crime.

Deadly Restriction of Movement

The movement of Palestinians from one checkpoint to the next within the West Bank itself has been criminalized. OCHA counted 925 checkpoints, gates, and earth mounds across the West Bank — the most in twenty years, restricting 3.4 million Palestinians. A two-mile journey to a clinic can consume half a day; a mother seeking her child’s medicine may not arrive at all, in a territory where a third of essential medicines are out of stock. The purpose is not security. It is attrition — to make ordinary life so exhausting that staying becomes unbearable.

Israel frequently seals all crossings, offering various unfounded pretexts, such as suspicious terrorist infiltration or smuggling of drugs. The WHO called it a “deliberate withholding of humanitarian aid.” Children are the first to die, and many die in their mother’s arms en route to the hospital.

Night Raids

The night raid is the occupation’s signature ritual. Soldiers arrive at two or three in the morning, not pursuing a suspect, often with no name at all. They kick in doors, drag children from their beds, blindfold and cuff them before their parents, then take a boy away for weeks. The purpose is terror administered for its own sake. In his book, On the Genealogy of Morals, Nietzsche named the impulse plainly: “To see others suffer does one good, to make others suffer even more” — an “ancient, mighty, human, all-too-human principle.” Cruelty here is not a byproduct. It is the reward.

Raids serve no purpose but to intimidate. Families whose children have been torn from beds by Israeli soldiers described children who afterward wet their beds, refused to sleep alone, and woke screaming from nightmares, with the youngest children left shaking and inconsolable.

These are not isolated aberrations but the machinery of a system. Israeli forces arbitrarily detain an estimated 500 to 1,000 Palestinian children every year, the overwhelming majority seized from their beds in terrifying pre-dawn raids. Save the Children found that 65 percent of detained children were taken between midnight and dawn, and that afterward 73 percent suffered insomnia and 53 percent recurring nightmares. The purpose is a permanent atmosphere of dread: no family knows which night the soldiers will come for their children.

Israel may dispossess Palestinians village by village, hilltop by hilltop, home by shattered home. But it will never erase the nearly 3.4 million Palestinians in the West Bank, nor break their claim to freedom, dignity, and nationhood. Every home demolished, acre stolen, and child terrorized does not secure Israel’s future—it hastens its moral ruin.

On October 27, Israelis must decide whether to stop this descent or empower a government that is hollowing Israel from within—leaving it isolated, feared, and stripped of the moral legitimacy on which its future depends.

Dr Alon Ben-Meir is President of the Institute for Humanitarian Conflict Resolution. Email: alon@alonben-meir.com | Website: www.alonben-meir.com (IDN-InDepthNews)