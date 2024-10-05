The Role of Land and Soil in Achieving Global Development Goals

By Dr Shibu Thomas*

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey, USA | 5 October2024 (IDN) — The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 highlight the interconnectedness of global challenges and provide a framework for promoting peace and prosperity for people and the planet, both now and in the future.

Genuine sustainability requires long-term, comprehensive approaches, with soil playing a crucial role. Healthy Soil serves as the basis of life on Earth, sequestering about 75% of terrestrial carbon and regulating CO2 concentrations. Right beneath our feet, this force of nature can address all 17 SDGs and influence 40% of climate change. Its potential to tackle global challenges underscores its paramount importance.

The UN SDGs highlight the importance of land and soil, but no specific SDG is exclusively dedicated to soil despite its significant impact on climate change. The current discourse on soil has positioned it as a victim of climate change in need of “adaptation” rather than recognizing it as a solution that can “mitigate” climate change; solutions generally receive more attention and funding.

During COP28, despite the largest terrestrial carbon sink on the planet holding three times the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, estimated to sequester 27% of global emissions, a necessary step to keep temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius. The final declaration did not mention “soil.”, which was a significant omission.

Addressing the issue of deteriorating soil health necessitates implementing supportive policies across all nations. The practical implementation of these policies hinges on garnering public support, a task that requires widespread awareness.

Soil is not just a medium for plants but a vital component of our food system, as over 95% of our food comes directly or indirectly from healthy soil. The quality of soil, determined by its organic matter, directly impacts the health of crops and, consequently, the nourishment of humans and animals.

Nutrient deficiency

However, intensive crop production and population growth over the past five decades have led to soil organic content depletion and nutrient deficiency. This depletion has been linked to an increase in chronic diseases. The relationship between our diet and mental health is complex, with micronutrients playing a critical role in supporting the antioxidant system and affecting the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is involved in neurodegenerative processes.

Studies have suggested that a healthy diet may reduce the incidence of depression and suicide. However, the depletion of organic content in the soil is expected to significantly impact the essential nutrients in harvested crops, potentially affecting mental well-being. In early 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report indicating that 41.5% of U.S. adults demonstrated symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The 2023 Healthy Minds survey uncovered that 41% of college students reported symptoms of depression, 36% reported anxiety, and 14% reported suicidal thoughts. It is worth noting that the prevalence of these mental health challenges may be exacerbated by the inadequate presence of micronutrients in our food. This concern could potentially be alleviated through enhancements in soil health.

The concept of ‘the living soil,’ developed in 1943, underscores the urgency of nurturing the soil to support life on Earth. It forms a breathing ecosystem home to countless organisms that provide essential food and resources. However, in 2020, a study revealed that an estimated 24 billion metric tons of fertile soil are lost annually, and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification cautioned that nearly 40% of the world’s land area is already degraded.

Main drivers of soil degradation

This is partly due to climate change, but human activity also plays a significant role. Intensive farming, excessive chemical usage, deforestation, and other forms of land-use change not only exacerbate the issue but are the main drivers of soil degradation. The world is losing 12 million hectares of topsoil each year at an alarming pace. If this trend continues, by 2050, an alarming 90% of Earth’s soil could be degraded.

The consequences of soil degradation are severe and widespread, affecting billions of individuals globally. Approximately 3.2 billion people are impacted by soil degradation, considering that 90% of global agriculture depends on soil for water supply. This is not a distant problem but a pressing one that demands immediate attention and action.

Adopting global-scale policies and collective action is imperative for effectively addressing soil degradation. A three-pronged strategy is proposed, which involves incentivizing farmers to enhance soil organic matter, streamlining farmers’ access to the carbon credit market, and establishing market recognition and valuation of produce based on soil organic matter content. International cooperation and policy implementation can yield significant positive outcomes, as demonstrated by the success of the Montreal Protocol in phasing out ozone-depleting substances.

In pursuing understanding and addressing human-induced climate change, it is increasingly apparent that natural climate change solutions related to soil health are cost-effective and indispensable. Prioritizing soil health as a fundamental component in climate change mitigation and mental well-being is crucial.

Rehabilitatiing the soil

Rehabilitating the soil presents a natural approach to tackle a multitude of challenges, encompassing climate change mitigation, carbon sequestration, enhancement of mental health, alleviation of global temperature rises, and mitigation of water scarcity. The interconnection of soil health, climate change, and mental well-being is a scientific reality and a wellspring of inspiration for safeguarding future generations.

The solution lies beneath our feet, and preserving its integrity is paramount.

As we eagerly anticipate the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) set for November in Baku, it is crucial to acknowledge that “Soil is not our property; it has come to us as a legacy, and we must pass it on to future generations.” The time for decisive and unwavering action is now.

*Dr Shibu Thomas, M.D.S, M.S., who has specialized in Global Health and International Security, is an alumnus of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations at Seton Hall University and a former Assistant Professor at Ajman University, United Arab Emirates. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo Source: European Environment Agency.