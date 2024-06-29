The Racial Wealth Gap is Persistent — and Growing

By Amber Holland*

This article is being republished under a Creative Commons 3.0 License from Inequality.org, a project of the Institute for Policy Studies

DURHAM, North Carolina, USA | 29 June 2024 (IDN) — Jake MacDonald/Minneapolis Fed Jake MacDonald/Minneapolis Fed Jake MacDonald/Minneapolis Fed The data is clear—the racial wealth gap in the United States is persistent and growing. Why, sixty years after the formal end of Jim Crow, is the gap between Black and white families still widening? And what can we do to narrow it?

Researchers from the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University set out to address these questions and debunk common myths in their new study “Setting the Record Straight on Racial Wealth Inequality,” available here.

The wealth gap between Black and white households has not improved in over 50 years; in fact, it has slightly widened. Between 2019 and 2022, according to Federal Reserve data, the real disparity in the racial wealth gap in the U.S. grew by about 23 percent at the median and 16 percent at the mean.

Why is the gap between the wealth of Black households and their white counterparts not only persisting but deepening?