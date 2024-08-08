The Manor: A Home for Greatest Stories from Africa

By Franck Kuwonu

NEW YORK | 8 August 2024 (IDN | Africa Renewal) — The digital age has sparked a wave of innovation and entrepreneurship worldwide, leading to the creation of startups and tech.

On the African continent, the rapid spread of digital technology is revolutionizing how young people engage with the world, empowering them to control and shape their own stories and narratives.

Trevor Stuurman, a South African visual artist and photographer, is one of those leveraging digital platforms to share African stories through photography and film.

His project, ‘The Manor,’ exemplifies how digital technology can be used to preserve and showcase African heritage.

“We wanted to document stories that run the risk of being forgotten and to provide a platform for diverse voices,” Trevor Stuurman says in a telephone conversation with Africa Renewal from South Africa.

(The Manor) “is a place to take up space and give space to many others,” he further sums up.

Born and raised in Kimberley, South Africa, Stuurman’s early environment played a crucial role in shaping his creative journey. At just 19, he won Elle Magazine’s Style Reporter award, a milestone that launched his career and provided him with the skills necessary to become a professional creative.

In 2021, he was recognized as Time Magazine’s Next Generation Leaders.

He has received several other accolades for his work and collaborated on global artistic projects, including Beyoncé’s The Lion King musical album – a visual representation of Afrocentricity as a celebration of African identity, collaboration, connectivity, and its beauty of diversity.

He was also involved in the movie “Coming to America 2” by shooting and documenting the key visuals for its Uoma Beauty, a campaign that run parallel to the movie promotion.

“There was a lot of representation of South Africa in (the movie), and it was a beautiful experience, Stuurman told Africa Renewal. “It was important to have those moments of representation, especially on screen, where our everyday lived experiences and expressions become mainstream”.

New ‘Reflecting B(l)ack’ project coming out in the next few months.

New generation

Whether in fashion, music, performing, or visual arts, Stuurman belongs to that new generation of African talents determined to fly the flag of African creativity.

In that regard, his initiative accords with the growing awareness across the continent to claim back African voices and push a new narrative of the continent.

“We just have to tell our authentic stories. If your story is authentic, the market will come to you – you don’t have to chase it,” Nigerian fashion designer, Nkwo Onwuka recently echoed at the launch of UNESCO’s report on the African fashion sector.

Titled “The Fashion Sector in Africa: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth;” the report, introduced at Lagos Fashion Week in October 2023, notes that Africa’s fashion industry is driven by a young, rapidly urbanizing population and increasing digitalization, predicting a 42% rise in demand for African designer fashion over the next decade.

Instant recognition

Launched in 2023, “The Manor” quickly garnered international recognition, including from National Geographic, which named the platform as one of the top cultural hot spots for 2024.

For Stuurman, the recognition rang as a testament to the impact and quality of its offerings. (The reception) “has exceeded our expectations.”

“The work we do here is not new; it’s work we’ve always done but never institutionalized,” he remarked reflecting on his career.

“Now we’ve commodified and institutionalized our efforts, creating our own table instead of just a seat at the table.”

His commitment to Pan-Africanism is clear in his approach to opening “The Manor” to creatives across the continent.

“We cover a lot of Pan-African stories and are always open and collaborative. It’s not a strategy to be Pan-African; it’s who we naturally are. We are based in South Africa, but we continuously collaborate with different storytellers from across the continent.”

He is excited, looking ahead, about several upcoming projects and collaborations.

“We are opening a permanent space for ‘The Manor’ in Johannesburg, a project space with a full program of exhibitions and activations. We also have a new ‘Reflecting B(l)ack’ project coming out in the next few months.”

With the transformative impact of the spread of digital technology among the continent’s youth, allowing African youth to express their identities, creativity, and opinions without the gatekeeping traditionally found in mainstream media., Stuurman’s vision for the future of African visual storytelling is filled with optimism and ambition.

“I see (Africa) as the most exciting place in the world. And I hope to be an observer, reflecting and documenting so future generations have reliable sources and a better reference point.” [IDN-InDepthNews]

Original link: https://www.un.org/africarenewal/magazine/july-2024/manor-home-africas-greatest-stories

Photo source: Africa Renewal