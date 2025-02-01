Syria Should Realise That Only Way Forward Is Through Talks

By Manish Rai*

SYDNEY | 1 February 2025 (IDN) — Turkey’s proxy groups like the Syrian National Army (SNA) which is also part of a coalition of Syrian opposition groups led by Hayat Taheer Al-Sham (HTS) have been attacking the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in North Syrian since December 2024.

In particular, fierce fighting along the Tishreen Dam has become the focal point. The dam has not functioned since December 10, when it was damaged during clashes, depriving over 413,000 people of water and electricity in the Manbij and Kobani areas, according to the Northeast Syria (NES) NGO Forum, a coalition of international organizations operating in the northeast. On the direct orders of Turkey SNA is carrying out these attacks. In addition to instructing its proxy forces to attack Kurdish-controlled areas in North Syria.

Turkey is also using its diplomatic weight to restrict any meaningful representation for Kurds in the new political setup. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Agency (MİT) Chief İbrahim Kalın held key meetings in Damascus and Baghdad. Central to Ankara’s strategy is preventing the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s military in any form, while also ensuring that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) ceases to exist.

Political settlement

The AANES has advocated for a political settlement to bring stability to Syria, including the incorporation of its military arm SDF into a unified national military structure. Ankara is opposed to this plan and reportedly requested the Syrian new interim government led by HTS to block such integration, which it views as a step towards Kurdish autonomy. Turkish proxy forces in North Syria want to create military pressure on the SDF to enforce the will of the Turks.

The Turkish army through artillery shelling and airstrikes against SDF’s targets wholeheartedly supported groups like SNA in conflict with SDF. Turks are also hoping for potential rebellion among Arab tribes and Arab factions within the SDF. Unfortunately, new policymakers in Damascus are of the view that strengthening ties with Turks is more important than getting all the Syrian political groups on board.

Illusion

Also, Damascus thinks that with the combined military pressure from SNA and Turkish armed forces, the SDF will surrender their arms and disband. But this is a mere illusion nothing else. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is the key powerbroker in north-eastern Syria and has a formidable fighting force and support from the local population.

Even if new Syrian authorities somehow managed to capture territory held by the SDF currently through a joint military campaign with Turks, they will have to face a deadly Kurdish insurgency in the northeast of the country and that’s the last thing worn-torn Syria requires. SDF has established itself as the West’s main partner in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) if HTS can accommodate SDF in the current interim government. This will give a diplomatic boost to the new Syrian government, especially among Western countries, and can work as a catalyst in the removal of sanctions imposed on Syria.

Hope remains

Hayat Tahir Al-Sham and Kurdish forces have broadly stayed out of each other’s way during the conflict, despite occasional clashes. That’s why little hope remains that the threats made by the Syrian government led by Ahmad Al-Sharaa are merely negotiation tactics rather than definitive positions. If the battle-hardened Kurdish forces can be integrated with the Syrian army even as a separate military bloc it will be a great added advantage for Damascus.

The next-door example of the Peshmerga force’s alignment with the Iraqi army is the best example of this. The two biggest groups in Syria should realize that negotiations, though difficult, are less costly than any military confrontation. Such a conflict would be costly for both sides and Syrians and their future. Until some consensus is reached on major points of disagreement like the amalgamation of the SDF into the Syrian army and its status. Both parties can at least agree on maintaining the status quo and start cooperation on key issues, such as resource-sharing and decentralisation.

SDF has taken a step forward in this direction by already undertaking confidence-building measures, such as raising the new Syrian flag, sending a delegation to Damascus for talks, and restoring control over “security squares” previously controlled by the regime in Qamishli and Hasakah. Now it’s the turn of HTS led interim Syrian government to reciprocate.

One major goodwill gesture that Damascus can take will be the announcement of a ceasefire on some fronts like- Tishreen Dam and Qaraqozak Bridge where civilian infrastructure is threatened because of intense fighting. All the major parties in Syria must ensure that all unresolved matters should only be sorted through talks and fighting is no longer the option. Syria is a multiethnic society consisting of Sunni Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, Armenians, Turkomans, Alawites and Yazidis. All of them must realize that they have to rebuild Syria collectively to ensure their well-being.

Note: Mr Jwan Shekaki from NPA Syria currently based in Qamishli, North-East Syria provided vital inputs for this article.

*Manish Rai is a columnist and geopolitical analyst for Middle East and can be reached at manishraiva@gmail.com [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: The author in Halabja, a city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.