Summit of the Future: The Importance of Youth and Future Generations

Screenshot of the interview of Bisma Qamar with the ambassador of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram Ambassador. - Photo: 2024

By Bisma Qamar*

UNITED NATIONS | 21 September 2024 (IDN) — The Summit of the Future, best described by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together political leaders to discuss the world’s pressing challenges, is aimed at negotiating solutions.

Under the theme “Multilateral Solutions for a better tomorrow,” the Summit is taking place at the United Nations on September 22-23, and will lead up to the annual General Assembly debate next week.

In a one-on-one interview, the ambassador of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram, shed light on one of the crucial chapters that has been given significant attention in the pact of the future: “Youth and Future Generations”.

In the interview, he emphasized the significance of addressing the route towards bridging the gap between resources and the aspirations of youth and highlighting how this gap can be bridged. This will ensure that youth are not only given a seat at the table but are heard, acknowledged, and included, and are able to amplify their own voices through upskilling and capacity building.

Need for involvement and requirement

Ambassador Akram highlighted that it is crucial to provide youth with adequate resources, especially in developing countries in fields not limited to economic and social but extends to technological support on a nationwide level.

He laid emphasis that in order for the youth to bridge the gap towards their aspirations, the pact of the future aims to strive towards ensuring that resource allocation and need identification is effectively done and that it needs to happen at a regional level.

And first, in order to ensure voices are heard at a global level and how they would aim to create more spaces to allow them to be a part of.

Ambassador Akram extended his heartwarming appreciation to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for identifying and giving utmost attention to the discussion of Youth and making it officially one of 5 chapters that are aimed outcomes to negotiate over.

He mentioned how proposals have been put forward on the creation of a youth fund to resolve this grass root level by making it accessible and allowing youth to explore opportunities. He was happy to state that this chapter had been seen to have the least controversies amongst member states during the preparation of this pact.

The role of cross culture initiatives in Youth Development

The Ambassador said that participation of youth must be at the national level as they must be able to be equipped, first, to have meaningful contributions at the international forum to represent not just themselves but their country as well.

He told how Pakistan is working on programs such as equipping them on areas such as IT, emerging technology fields and how the green youth movement is a major contributor towards this crucial area.

Budget allocation for such programs has been up to 75 billion rupees despite the economic challenges so they ultimately have secure and safe job opportunities as the young people are in fact the majority of Pakistan and the fight for the future is a fight for the youth.

Integrating Technology

“The world of the future is the world of technology,” he said, and at both levels national and international the first step towards this working is creating awareness on the need and importance of integrating technology across industries.

He stated the need for including Pakistan in the global digital economy which is emerging as the world economy influenced by data and technology. And the youth need to be kept transparent and updated with what is happening around.

Ambassador Akram said this pact of the future is actually an opportunity to put Pakistan on the digital global economy and work its way through programs which foster such impact through the Youth as well.

Message to the Youth

The world is an unequal place amongst countries and even within countries. The fight for equality is actually the fight for, and of, the Youth. Therefore, it is high time that their fundamental rights and voices are acknowledged and amplified across every domain—whether it is social or economic—as this leads to their emergence as leaders who would be able to stand out and lead forums nationally and internationally.

The conclusion was how the lack of adequate resources may be a major hindrance to growth for youth which not only has to financial but even lack of awareness and platforms may cause this, but what really makes one stand apart is going after it and staying consistent in the hope of doing something by one’s self towards all and making it an easier place to live in.

Interview Link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FoVk9F3TdPS_N6RrDMlAUSrQ9LzEOEwG/view?usp=sharing

Video Credits : Nav and Bobby ( Creative artists)

*Bisma Qamar is a youth activist in the field of learning and development. As a specialist in communication & branding, she works on bridging the gap between talent and opportunities by upskilling individuals on personal and professional development across corporate organizations and academic institutions. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: Screenshot of the interview of Bisma Qamar with the ambassador of Pakistan to the United Nations, Munir Akram.