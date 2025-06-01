Situation Report Horn of Africa: Tigray IDPs protest in Mekelle

Situation in Sudan (per 23 June)

Escalation of the conflict and a severe security breakdown characterized by extrajudicial killings, looting, and kidnappings are reported from Nyala, South Darfur, with allegations that senior Rapid Support Forces (RSF) officers are orchestrating these crimes.

Specialized kidnapping groups have emerged in Nyala, with over 100 individuals reported missing in the past two months, while the RSF reportedly maintains several detention centers where civilians are held on accusations of espionage.

Political factions in the Democratic Bloc coalition aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are insisting on being included in the discussion process of forming a new government.

In a formal request to the Sudanese Prime Minister, Kamil Idris, these groups emphasized their contributions to political support for the military and called for the new Sudanese administration to prioritize equitable service delivery and initiate an inclusive dialogue among all Sudanese factions.

A hospital worker, Ahmed Hassan Shamboul, has been detained by the security forces in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, without any explanation. It raised alarm among his family and the local community about increasing political repression.

This incident is part of a broader security campaign involving house searches and arrests, which local sources suggest are politically motivated particularly against those who are suspected of providing support to the RSF.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur and Kordofan regions, where reports of civilian casualties, sexual violence, and looting are rampant amid a culture of impunity.

Situation in South Sudan (per 23 June)

Transport services for displaced people in South Sudan have been halted due to significant funding shortages, which has left many people stranded at the border with Sudan, reports the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

With an urgent appeal for USD 6.5 million to resume these essential services, IOM emphasized the critical need for Onward Transport Assistance (OTA) to allow for people to be moved safely from entry points to transit centers or other destinations within South Sudan.

A hospital supported by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Morobo County, Central Equatoria State, was attacked by armed men who looted medical supplies and set two ambulances afire on Friday night. None of the staff members or patients sustained any physical injuries.

The county commissioner, Charles Data, attributed the assault to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) and called for urgent intervention from authorities.

President Salva Kiir has appointed Paul Lagole as the new Secretary General of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), succeeding Dr. James Wani Igga, and named Baba Medan Konyi as the Second Deputy Secretary General responsible for administration and finance.

These changes are part of the SPLM’s restructuring efforts ahead of the upcoming December 2026 elections, with Lagole taking charge of daily operations during a transitional period for the party.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 23 June)

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tigray held protests in Mekelle last week demanding a prompt return to their homes and expressing their frustration over the prospect of spending another rainy season in temporary shelters.

Organized by the Tsilal Western Tigray Civil Society, the demonstration aimed to call on the federal government and the international community to facilitate the safe return of IDPs.

During a rally, Deputy President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, Amanuel Assefa, criticized the federal government for failing to fully implement Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, and to ensure the security of the Tigray people.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, particularly in the Amhara and Oromia regions, is raising concerns with the ongoing conflicts severely straining the healthcare system, warned the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Ethiopia Investment Board adopted a new directive significantly reducing the capital requirements for foreign investors who want to enter sectors, such as retail and trade, by more than half. The new directive aims to enhance investor confidence and attract foreign capital by simplifying procedures.

Two of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) senior members have been reportedly detained for over three weeks in the Somali regional state without any due process, following a raid on their office by armed personnel.

The ONLF group claims that this incident is part of a larger campaign of harassment linked to their criticism of the federal government’s failure to uphold a peace agreement.

Regional and International Situation (per 23 June)

Sudanese refugees in Uganda are struggling to obtain essential identification documents, such as passports and birth certificates, due to the high fees imposed by the Sudanese embassy, which many cannot afford after fleeing conflict.

The official fees for issuing a passport have been set at $250 for an adult, $125 for a child, and $25 for a replacement of the national ID.

A weapon storage facility used by Al-Shabaab has been reportedly destroyed by the Somali National Army in Adan Yabaal district of Somalia. According to military sources, the damage should significantly affect Al-Shabaab’s capacity to launch attacks.

The EU has committed EUR 11 million to support the UNHCR and the IOM programme in promoting long-term recovery and stability for communities in South Sudan impacted by the conflict in Sudan.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit travelled to the United Arab Emirates, where he is expected to engage in discussions with UAE leaders about investment opportunities and regional cooperation.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.