Situation Report Horn of Africa: Walid hearing starts in the Netherlands

Situation in Sudan (per 6 November)

Mass killings and systemic body removal by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, North Darfur, have been reported by The Humanitarian Research Lab of the Yale School of Public Health. The report states that it is difficult to estimate the overall scale and exact amount of bodies.

Evidence indicates mass graves near the Saudi Hospital, where 460 people were killed last week, and a former Children’s Hospital, where a mass grave was identified with additional bodies inside the building.

Bodies were also detected along a barrier, built by the RSF, which are allegedly linked to mass killings under the RSF commander Abu Lulu.

The study further found 19 sites associated with door to door killing, and a new checkpoint on the Tawilah road reportedly used for extortion.

At least 2,000 people from El Fasher were taken hostage and detained in Nyala, including prominent figures and journalists.

Torture, kidnappings for ransom, sexual violence, and summary executions have been reported by Doctors Without Borders among those trapped in El Fasher, nearby towns, and along escape routes.

40 civilians have been killed, and dozens injured in North Kordofan State’s capital El Obeid, amid a rapidly worsening security situation in the Kordofan region, reports UN OCHA.

The violence by the RSF in Darfur “may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity”, according to a statement by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday.

The UN Security Council has condemned the RSF attack on El Fasher, calling for the RSF to lift the siege, halt fighting, and allow humanitarian access.

Famine conditions are worsening in parts of Darfur and Kordofan amidst ongoing fighting, warns a new IPC report. 375,000 people are now facing catastrophic levels of hunger nationwide, with 21 million people facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 6 November)

The Afar regional state government has accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of invading its territory, seizing six villages and shelling civilians on Wednesday.

The Afar authorities warned of potential retaliation if the TPLF did not cease its actions, labelling it as a threat to regional stability and a violation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

Five members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church were killed in Arsi, Oromia, after being forced to harvest crops for militia. Another 3 people, previously reported missing after an earlier attack, were found dead, raising the death toll of orthodox christians in the area since September to about 144.

Despite reports of rising violence against orthodox christians, local authorities have denied these attacks, leading to public outcry on social media regarding the situation.

2 November marked the third year anniversary of the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Ethiopian federal Government and the TPLF, ending the two year war in Tigray.

Regional & International Situation (per 6 November)

The Dutch court in Zwolle has held the first three days of the substantive hearings in the criminal case against the alleged human trafficker Tewelde Goitom, known as “Walid”. The next hearing will take place on Monday, 17 November, starting at 9.30am CET.

The preliminary hearing took place on Monday, with the defense lawyers claiming the indictment inadmissible, basing their arguments on three points – violation of double prosecution principle, principle of speciality, and lack of jurisdiction.

The court ruled that the case will proceed to the substantive trial.

Witness testimonies were read out, testifying about the brutality faced by migrants and refugees in Bani Walid in Libya, accusing Walid and people working alongiside him of abuse, torture, beatings, sexual abuse, rape, and extortion.

“It was horrible at Walid’s. We were woken at 4am to start calling. When you called your family, you had to get back in line and call again. What else can you say to them? You are beaten and tortured every day,” stated one witness.

The EU Delegation to Ethiopia, EU diplomatic missions of the EU Member States and Norway, urged the Ethiopian federal government and TPLF to resume political dialogue for peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts.

Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki returned from a five-day state visit to Egypt on Tuesday, where he met with Egyptian president Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, discussing bilateral collaboration, as well as security issues of the Red Sea and the wider region.

President Afwerki said to Egyptian local media that the current situation in Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan is not only affecting internal stability of these countries but it is spilling over to the whole region.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 6 November)

At least 81,000 people fled from El Fasher, Sudan, between 26 October and 4 November, with approximately 260,000 people residing in El Fasher prior to its capture by the RSF.

At least 1,300 people have arrived with gunshot wounds at the Tawilah refugee camp located 60km away from El Fasher.

13 European search and rescue organisations have formed a new coalition, Justice Fleet, and ended cooperation with Libya’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre over ongoing human rights abuses against refugees.

The coalition criticises the violent actions of the Libyan coast guard and stresses the importance of upholding human rights and international law.

The implementation of the EU’s new migration screening system will be deployed in Lampedusa, Italy, as the first pilot site. The new system aims to enhance border processes, biometric data collection, identity checks and coordinated collaboration between Frontext and other European agencies.

