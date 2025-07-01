Situation Report Horn of Africa: Violence in South Sudan on the rise in 2025

Situation in Sudan (per 3 July)

Attacks on medical facilities have increased in the first six months of 2025, with 933 people reported to have been killed during incidents which targeted clinics, health facilities, and ambulances.

“[T]he biggest danger posed by these attacks is families and children opting not to seek services from hospitals when in need and turning to unsafe traditional means”, said Francesco Lanino from Save the Children in Sudan.

The rainy season in Sudan could lead to significant flooding and further disrupt delivery of aid efforts, warned the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with forecasts predicting above-average rainfall.

Huawei, a Chinese corporation, intends to construct power stations in Sudan with a total capacity exceeding 1,000 megawatts, aiming to bolster the country’s renewable energy amid significant damage to its power infrastructure. Huawei’s proposal is being discussed with Sudanese authorities.

Situation in South Sudan (per 3 July)

South Sudanese girls and young women are increasingly exposed to threatening situations, including abductions and sexual violence, reports Human Rights Watch, underscoring the lack of adequate protection, lack of protective legislation and weak accountability measures.

Violence against the civilian population has been on the rise in South Sudan in the first quarter of 2025 with 739 civilians reported to have been killed, 679 injured, 149 abducted, and 40 subjected to sexual violence, according to the UN Mission in South Sudan.

Clashes between rival clans in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals, and left seven others injured, according to local officials. The violence, attributed to longstanding disputes and retaliatory attacks, broke out between the Cie-Rom and Cie-Manbathni clans.

President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba after a 10-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The long visit to the UAE sparked rumors about his health which were denied by the South Sudanese authorities.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 3 July)

Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have been conducting “Operation Tide” against Fano forces in the Amhara region in the last days. ENDF is claiming significant military success, stating they have eliminated 83 Fano members and wounded 39 others.

Fano forces refuted these claims stating that they successfully averted Operation Tide.

A newly proposed proclamation in Ethiopia could severely limit the independence and operations of civil society organizations (CSOs), warns the International Federation for Human Rights and the World Organisation Against Torture.

If enacted, the legislation would grant extensive control to the government over CSOs, including the ability to appoint board members, restrict funding, and impose heavy administrative burdens, effectively criminalizing independent civil society and further stifling dissent in the country.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is being prepared for its official inauguration in September as the construction has been completed, said PM Abiy Ahmed to the House of People’s Representatives.

Regional & International Situation (per 3 July)

The involvement of the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) in the Tigray war, Ethiopia, was large-scaled and premeditated, states a new report by The Sentry, emphasizing that EDF troops were involved in massacres, sexual violence, and systematic looting in Tigray.

“Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has emerged as the clear winner of the new status quo, as Ethiopia’s fragile federal coalition continues to struggle with widespread disorder”, states the report.

Eritrean state media as well as the Eritrean Minister of Information, Yemane Gebremeskel, denied the report by The Sentry, calling it defamatory and disinformed.

The US and UN are initiating separate diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The US aims to revive the “Quartet” initiative with the upcoming meeting between the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt, while the UN is holding meetings in Ethiopia with the African Union.

The head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as well as the commander of Libyan army Khalifa Haftar travelled to Cairo as Egypt attempts to resolve recent rising tensions in Sudan along the Sudan, Libya and Egypt borders to prevent further regional escalation.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 3 July)

Millions of Sudanese refugees fleeing to neighboring countries are facing heightened risks of hunger and malnutrition due to critical funding shortages that threaten essential food assistance, warns the World Food Programme (WFP).

In Uganda, Sudanese refugees survive on 500 calories a day which is less than one fourth of recommended daily nutritional intake.

Approximately 2.5 million refugees will require resettlement in 2026, informed the UNHCR. This figure represents a decrease from the previous year’s estimate of 2.9 million, largely attributed to improved conditions in Syria that have prompted some refugees to opt for voluntary returns.

The German government has announced plans to diminish funding for migrant and refugee rescue organizations operating in the Mediterranean Sea, as outlined in new budget proposals from the Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil.

Repatriations to third countries issued by the EU member states have increased by 18.4% in the first quarter of 2025 as opposed to the same period last year, with 123,905 non-EU citizens receiving an order to leave the territory and 28,475 people officially repatriated.

