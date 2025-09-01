Situation Report Horn of Africa: UN Security Council extends sanctions on Sudan

Situation in Sudan (per 15 September)

The UN Security Council (UN SC) has extended sanctions on Sudan for another year, maintaining an arms embargo and targeted sanctions while also prolonging the oversight of a UN Panel of Experts until October 2026.

Disagreements emerged among UN SC members, primarily US and European allies, advocating for stronger measures against human rights abuses and arms flows, and Russia and China, who preferred a simple technical renewal.

About 4,250 people from 850 households are displaced in Um Algura locality of Al Jazirah state, due to heavy rains and flooding. Reports say 550 homes were destroyed.

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been reportedly deploying advanced anti-jamming “Safrouq” drones in the recent battles with more advanced aerial weapons being used in the ongoing conflict by both sides.

Clashes between the SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated in North Kordofan state, as the SAF intensified its operations to drive the RSF from key areas and secure vital export routes.

Following the recapture of the city of Bara, the SAF faces ongoing resistance from the RSF, which continues to hold some strategic positions. Heavy fighting is reported along the Omdurman-Bara road and in the vicinity of El Obeid.

Satellite imagery confirmed over 50 shelling incidents in Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced persons between 30 August and 10 September, states a new report by Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab.

The Yale report highlighted the dire situation for civilians in El Fasher, who face mass bombardments and a state of near-total siege, leaving them with no safe options for staying or escaping.

99 wounded people, including women and children, were treated at health facilities in Darfur following a series of attacks by RSF and SAF on 10 September, reports the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

“Some people have walked 60 kilometres on foot, bleeding from gunshot wounds and severe whippings, yet they are the fortunate few who survived the horrors of El Fasher and the journey to escape it,” said Sylvain Penicaud, MSF project coordinator in Tawila.

Situation in South Sudan (per 15 September)

South Sudan’s First Vice-President Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity following a militia attack on a military base in March that resulted in the deaths of 250 soldiers, said Joseph Geng Akech, South Sudan’s Justice Minister.

Machar’s spokesperson has denounced the charges as a politically motivated attack, while the situation has led to increased tensions and military presence around his residence, where he has been held under house arrest since March.

The UN has urged South Sudanese authorities to ensure that legal proceedings against Machar adhere to international standards of fairness and transparency.

Recent severe flooding in South Sudan has displaced over 100,000 people, with the UNHCR warning that this number could rise to 400,000 by the end of the year if conditions persist. The floods have damaged infrastructure, exacerbated hunger, and increased health risks.

A staff member at Yambio State Hospital, Western Equatoria state, was critically injured during an armed attack at his home on Saturday night. Police reported that unknown assailants shot him and looted the residence.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 15 September)

Three civilians were killed and over 40 businesses were set on fire last week in an attack by gunmen in Alamata, with reports indicating that two victims were shot as they exited their stores and a third died in the ensuing fire.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Education has released the results for the grade 12 exams. According to the data, only 8.4 percent of the 585,882 students who took the test achieved a passing score of 50 percent or higher.

As the new academic year commences today, about 7 million children remain out of school across Ethiopia, added the Ministry of Education.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, the President of the Tigray Interim regional Administration, has criticized the National Election Board of Ethiopia’s decision revoking the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF) legal status, calling it “unacceptable”.

Werede emphasized the need for a political resolution rather than bureaucratic measures. TPLF’s legal status was revoked in May.

Regional & International Situation (per 15 September)

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates called for a three-month humanitarian truce to facilitate aid access in Sudan, emphasizing the urgent need for a political resolution to the conflict in the country.

The statement further urged for a launch of a civilian-led transition process within nine months, ensuring inclusivity, legitimacy, and accountability.

The African Union Commission (AUC) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) welcomed the joint statement pledging their commitment to support the peace initiatives.

In a joint statement to the UN Human Rights Council, 42 countries expressed their commitment to engaging with Ethiopia on human rights issues, while raising concerns about restrictions on freedoms and the closure of civic space ahead of the 2026 elections.

Countries urged the Ethiopian government to address ongoing human rights violations, particularly in conflict areas, and to advance the Transitional Justice process to ensure accountability and support for victims, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration with civil society.

The US has imposed sanctions on two Sudanese actors, Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, for their involvement in an ongoing conflict and “for sowing instability and destruction in Sudan”.

Links of interest

Security Council Renews Sudan Sanctions Regime, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2791 (2025)

DTM Sudan Flash Alert: Flooding in Um Algura (Major 6 village), Aj Jazirah (Update 01): 14 September 2025

Sudan’s army, RSF escalate conflict with advanced drone warfare

Sudanese army, RSF battle for key routes in North Kordofan

No Safe Haven: Bombardment of Abu Shouk IDP Camp and El-Fasher’s Increasing Berm Encirclement

Sudan: Darfur hospitals receive nearly 100 wounded people in one day

South Sudan vice-president charged with murder and treason

UN urges transparent, fair trial after Machar charges

‘Deadly floods’ displace over 100,000 in South Sudan

Hospital staffer critically injured in Yambio armed attack

Alamata, Ethiopia : Three Killed, Over 40 Businesses Torched

Ethiopia’s Ministry Of Education Reports Only 8.4 Percent Passed Grade 12 Exam

News: Tigray Interim President calls revocation of TPLF’s legal status “unacceptable”, urges political settlement

Joint Statement on Restoring Peace and Security in Sudan

Joint Statement – HRC60 – General Debate Item 2; Joint Statement on the human rights situation in Ethiopia

Sanctioning Sudanese Armed Group Leader and Islamist Militia with Links to Iran

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.