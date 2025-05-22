Situation Report Horn of Africa: Sudan appoints a new prime minister

Situation in Sudan (per 22 May)

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Transitional Sovereignty Council, has named Kamil El-Tayeb Idris Abdelhafiz as a new prime minister. Idris served in the past as Sudan’s representative to the UN and held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have welcomed Sudan’s decision to appoint a civilian prime minister, viewing it as a crucial step towards reestablishing constitutional order and advancing democratic governance.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have reportedly taken full control of Khartoum State by capturing Salha, which was one of the last areas of Omdurman under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This marked a pivotal moment in the efforts of SAF to eliminate RSF’s presence in the capital.

SAF’s control over Khartoum State shifts the conflict’s focus to the western regions of Sudan, particularly Kordofan and Darfur, where RSF forces are primarily based.

Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission has criticized international organizations and UN agencies for their failure to deliver aid to besieged cities like El Fasher, Kadugli, and Delling, and for not using all 12 crossing points allowed for the entry of humanitarian aid.

Situation in South Sudan (per 22 May)

Residents of Fangak County in Jonglei State face ongoing violence amid escalating clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) and the armed Nuer youth known as the White Army.

Many civilians in the affected area are now stranded without food, medicine, or shelter, relying on aquatic plants for sustenance while facing airstrikes and a deteriorating humanitarian situation, prompting calls for peace and urgent aid intervention.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has reshuffled the leadership of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) , appointing Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel as his first deputy.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund has allocated $10 million to provide essential aid to over 270,000 people in six severely affected counties in South Sudan.

This funding aims to address urgent needs arising from conflict, flooding, food insecurity, and cholera outbreaks, while highlighting the necessity for ongoing support as the country faces a projected 7.7 million people experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 22 May)

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Health, Dr. Dereje Duguma, has warned healthcare workers taking part in a nationwide strike that their licenses may be revoked if they do not return to work, citing the impact on emergency services and patient care.

The strike, driven by demands for better working conditions and wages amid rising living costs, has seen significant participation from medical professionals, and the government is taking steps to address their concerns while also facing criticism for arresting over 78 health workers.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) expressed concern over the government’s response to the healthcare strikes, emphasizing that actions taken must adhere to human rights.

Berhanu Adelo, the chief EHRC commissioner, highlighted the potential negative impact of the strikes on public health and called for dialogue to address the situation, while the EHRC monitors the government’s varied responses, which have included arrests and evictions.

Judges in the Tigray region have initiated a strike due to escalating safety concerns, halting operations in seven district courts and the Central Court in Mekelle. The Tigray Judges’ Association has reported a significant number of resignations in recent months, particularly among those handling sensitive cases.

Regional & International Situation (per 22 May)

The AU Commission and IGAD are collaborating with UN officials to create a new mechanism aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Sudan, with IGAD set to lead this initiative, which was announced following the recent appointment of Kamil Idris as a new civilian prime minister in Sudan.

Ethiopian and South Sudanese military officials have agreed to strengthen joint operations aimed at addressing illegal activities along their shared border. This collaboration was discussed during a consultation forum in Pagak, emphasising the importance of cross border community cooperation.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 22 May)

A US federal judge has ruled that the US government “unquestionably” violated a court order issued last month by deporting seven men to South Sudan without providing them the due process required to challenge their deportation.

Previously, the judge directed the US administration to refrain from deporting immigrants to third-countries unless they are given a minimum of 15 days’ notice to contest their deportation.

South Sudanese civilians are seeking refuge in makeshift shelters along rivers and camps in Ethiopia amid raising tensions, airstrikes and land offensives in their home country. About 50,000 people have reportedly arrived in western Gambella region, Ethiopia, due to recent strikes in South Sudan.

The European Commission faces criticism for its proposal to amend the ‘safe third country’ concept, which would allow EU member states to forcibly send asylum seekers to countries with which they have no ties nor connection, without the option to remain in the EU during the appeal process.

“Let’s be clear: This revision would only further weaken access to asylum in Europe, downgrade people’s rights, and increase the risk of refoulement and of widespread arbitrary detention in third countries,” said Olivia Sundberg Diez from Amnesty International.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer announced plans to establish “return hubs” in third countries for asylum seekers whose asylum application, including appeal, has been rejected.

Starmer’s announcement comes prior to his trip to Albania. Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, however, rejected participation in the scheme proposed by the UK.

Links of interest

Sudan’s army leader al-Burhan appoints former UN official as prime minister

IGAD Executive Secretary’s Statement on the Appointment of a New Prime Minister in Sudan

RSF loses last stronghold in Khartoum State

Sudan aid official criticises agencies over delivery failures

Fangak County residents suffer escalating violence, appeal for peace and aid

Kiir appoints ally Bol Mel as deputy ruling party leader

UN Emergency Fund allocates $10 million to address vulnerability and protection risks in South Sudan

Ethiopian Gov.t Threatens to Revoke Licenses of Striking Health Professionals

Ethiopia Rights Commission cautions responses to healthcare workers’ trikes ‘must not lead to rights violations’, urges dialogue

Judges in Tigray Continue Strike Over Safety Concerns

African Union, IGAD plan new Sudan mechanism – sources

News: Ethiopia, South Sudan military officials pledge joint efforts against ‘illegal elements’ in border areas

Trump admin deportation flight to South Sudan violated court order, judge rules

Army barrel bombs spark exodus as South Sudan peace deal crumbles

Proposed reform of the Safe Third Country concept

EU: New ‘safe third country’ proposals cynical attempt to downgrade rights and offload asylum responsibilities

French Senate votes to exclude associations from migrant detention centers

Starmer reveals plans to send refused asylum seekers to overseas ‘return hubs’

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.