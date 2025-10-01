Situation Report Horn of Africa: SAF headquarters in El Fasher fall to RSF

Situation in Sudan (per 27 October)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the 6 th Infantry Division headquarters in El Fasher, North Darfur, which was the last major stronghold of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Darfur.

Various media have confirmed the authenticity of videos showing RSF fighters inside the army base.

SAF and allies still control the western and northwestern parts of El Fasher. The presence of SAF has been steadily weakened in El Fasher due to the siege and increasing difficulty of aerial supply missions.

Fighting is ongoing close to El Fasher airport and west of the city, according to a local resistance committee. There is a complete absence of support for El Fasher residents. The UN called for safe passage of civilians from the city.

“RSF killed unarmed civilians on ethnic grounds in what amounts to an act of ethnic cleansing,” according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The network states that its field teams report the killing of dozens of civilians by RSF on Sunday.

RSF shelling of the El Fasher Teaching Hospital killed one nurse and injured three other medical staff members, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.

SAF also lost control of the city of Bara in North Kordofan. Communications networks in the city were cut off.

Situation in South Sudan (per 27 October)

Ongoing floods have affected 960,600 people across six states in South Sudan, with 92% in Jonglei and Unity, displacing 335,000 as of 23 October, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The floods have affected over 140 health facilities, with nearly a third damaged or fully submerged, disrupting access to healthcare amid rising malaria and cholera cases.

Nearly two-thirds of children in South Sudan between the ages of 5 and 17 are engaged in the worst form of child labour, which includes forced labour, sexual exploitation and involvement in illicit activities, according to a new report.

The report by the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, and Save the Children states that rates go up to 90% in the worst-hit regions.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 27 October)

The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) has ordered the temporary suspension of all journalistic activities by Deutsche Welle (DW), in a letter issued on Thursday, accusing the broadcaster of violating government media regulations resulting in its nine journalists having to halt their work.

DW has rejected the allegations, expressing concern over the imposed restrictions and warning of a further deterioration of Ethiopia’s media landscape. DW operates the most widely accessed Amharic-language program of any international media outlet, reaching around 10% of Ethiopians.

A report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission highlighted restrictions on freedom of movement and increasing security challenges in Amhara, Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz, and Gambella, through roadblocks, curfews, attacks on civilians, and unlawful detentions by both state and non-state actors.

Getachew Reda held the founding assembly of his party Tigray Democratic Solidarity Party (SIMRET) in Addis Ababa on Friday. Observers from the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) were present.

SIMRET is registered as a Tigray regional party but the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and Tigray Interim Administration refused permission to hold a party convention in Tigray.

Three leaders of the Eritrean organisation Bayto Brigade N’hamedu (BNH) were reportedly detained in Ethiopia on 17 October and are reportedly held on the charge of holding a meeting without a permit.

Situation in Somalia (per 27 October)

3.4 million people in Somalia, around 18% of the population, are in a humanitarian crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 and higher) as measured between July and September 2025. Around 1.85 million children are suffering acute malnutrition.

Travelers to Hargeisa in Somaliland have been left stranded in airports as carriers have started to enforce new electronic visa requirements for any flights to cities in Somalia – including Somaliland.

Somaliland has long operated its own immigration controls and the application of the new visa rules to Somaliland is increasing the tensions between Somalia and Somaliland.

Regional & International Situation (per 27 October)

The Quad, made up of the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, met in Washington D.C. on Friday to discuss efforts to reach an urgent humanitarian truce in Sudan.

In follow-up of the 12 September roadmap, the Quad agreed to establish a Joint Operational Committee to strengthen coordination on urgent priorities.

Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, expressed deep alarm over reports of civilian casualties and displacement as hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped in the further escalating fighting in El Fasher.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign affairs Hadera Abera met with Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, at the Tana forum in Bahir dar, Ethiopia, with both officials reaffirming their commitments to peace efforts in the region.

The Ethiopian Railway Corporation has announced plans for a 1.58 billion USD railway project connecting Ethiopia to the ports of Tadjourah in Djibouti and Assab and Massawa in Eritrea. The plan was presented in a report on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance is expected to visit Nairobi, Kenya, at the end of November.

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir visited The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss investment opportunities.

