Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF drone attack in Kalogi kills 116

Situation in Sudan (per 8 December)

At least 116 people, including 46 children have been killed in a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) drone attack on a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure in Kalogi, South Kordofan, over Thursday and Friday.

At least 18 people have been killed by drone attacks on a market, a fuel depot, and an aid truck in Adikong, on the Chad border, West-Darfur, with its crossing point recognised by the United Nations as a humanitarian corridor.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have been accused of the attack, allegedly aiming to disrupt the smuggled oil flow from Chad and Libya, on which the military operations of the RSF largely depend.

An RSF drone strike has hit a major electricity station in Damazin, Blue Nile state capital, causing widespread blackouts.

The RSF captured the strategic Heglig oilfield, West-Kordofan, this morning after SAF forces and workers had withdrawn from the facility into South Sudan on Sunday to prevent damages from cross-fire.

The capture comes days after the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) formally requested to end all operations in Sudan as of 31 December, with the RSF largely avoiding attacks on Heglig prior to its capture except for limited drone strikes in order not to go against Chinese economic interests.

The RSF has been holding large groups of people captured for ransom in numerous villages around El Fasher, North Darfur, reports Reuters.

Survivors describe being tortured whilst video-calling family members, with the RSF demanding payments of 1,600 USD to 17,000 USD, with many who are unable to pay getting shot.

A World Food Program (WFP) aid truck heading for Tawillah was attacked near Hamra El Sheikh, North Darfur, on Saturday.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 8 December)

An agreement between the Amhara regional government and a faction of the Fano militia, Amhara Fano People’s Organization (AFPO), signed on Thursday has been hailed as a ‘landmark agreement’ by the African Union, but its significance was immediately disputed.

AFPO distanced itself from the agreement, stating that the person who signed it, Masresha Setie, was dismissed from the organisation together with another Executive Committee member Mesfin Abate.

According to Ethiopian state media reports, the signing of the agreement took place in the presence of African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) mediators.

Members of Army 31 of the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) encircled the office of Tigray Interim Regional Administration on Thursday. They left after discussion with General Fisseha, Head of Peace and Security and Vice President, and TPLF Executive Committee member Amanuel.

There have been reports of an explosion around the Tigray Martyrs Museum in Mekelle, close to the office of the TPLF. Armed groups from the TDF also ordered the Demtsi Woyane television station to stop its broadcast.

The Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT) has protested the freezing of bank accounts of all the companies that fall under its structure by the federal Ethiopian government. Banks were instructed to suspend the accounts per 3 December.

EFFORT warns that the suspension of bank accounts could lead to broad social and economic disruptions, as tens of thousands of employees could be left without work.

Situation in Eritrea (per 8 December)

Thirteen people who had been imprisoned for over 18 years in Eritrea’s Mai Serwa military prison have been released. The prisoners were among a group of 30 people detained in October 2007 following an assassination attempt on Col Simon Gebredingil.

The poor health of the prisoners may have been the reason for their release, BBC states.

Regional Situation (per 8 December)

Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied reports it has reopened talks with Somalia. The ministry accused the Somali government of spreading false rumors of re-engagement, and stated that the dialogue was formally halted due to Somalia’s interference with Somaliland’s internal affairs.

International Situation (per 8 December)

Sudan and Libya have agreed to coordinate the voluntary return of 467,000 refugees at an IOM conference in Geneva on Saturday.

Kenya and the US have signed a five-year, 1.6 billion USD healthcare deal, marking the first such agreement, after the dismantlement of USAID, with more deals with African nations expected to follow.

Critics fear the deal could give the US real-time access to critical health databases, including sensitive patient information.

The Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church has lost state funding in Sweden, following a statement from the Swedish Security Service that the church risks violating the freedoms and rights of individuals on behalf of the Eritrean state, and that subsidies to the church may indirectly support the Eritrean regime.

The new US national security strategy published on Friday has prioritised conflict resolvement in Africa, including Sudan stating that it will stop mass migration flows, which “undermines national security”, further outlining a shift from traditional aid toward an investment and growth strategy.

The US is considering expanding sanctions on the RSF and SAF, in increasing the pressure on a ceasefire amidst preparations for new peace talks in Oslo, Norway, reports The Guardian.

Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki received credentials of five resident and seven non-resident ambassadors. Among them are the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Russia and the European Union.

Links of interest

RSF kills 116 people in Sudan’s Kalogi, including 46 children

Huge Fuel Explosion Rocks Sudan-Chad Border Crossing

Darfur-bound aid destroyed, 20 civilians dead as drones hit eastern Chad market

SF seizes strategic Heglig oilfield, local administration deploys protection force

China’s CNPC seeks to exit Sudan oil venture, citing war damage

RSF drone strike hits Blue Nile power station, causing widespread blackouts

US condemns drone attack on UN food convoy in Sudan

Sudanese force holding survivors of Darfur siege for ransom, witnesses say

News Analysis: Claims of ‘peace agreement’ between Amhara region and dismissed Fano member face scrutiny as AU, IGAD statements lend credence to signing

News: EFFORT urges federal gov’t to reverse blanket bank account freezes on its companies

ቢቢሲ ትግርኛ ዜና / ዜና፡ ካብ ቢቢሲ ትግርኛ

Olympian and other Eritreans freed after 18 years without trial, relatives tell the BBC

President Isaias Receives Credentials of Ambassadors

Somaliland Denies Restarting Talks With Somali Govt

Sudan, Libya agree to coordinate return of 467,000 refugees

US signs pact with Kenya under ‘America First’ global health plan

Eritreanska ortodoxa kyrkan blir av med statligt bidrag

Secretary Rubio’s Call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

US considers wider sanctions on Sudanese army and RSF as ceasefire efforts falter

U.S. strategy pivots to investment in Africa, seeks Sudan peace deal

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.