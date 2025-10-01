Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF attacks hospital and mosque

Situation in Sudan (per 9 October)

The Al-Saudi Hospital for Women and Maternity in El Fasher, North Darfur, was attacked by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which led to killing of at least 12 people and injuring 17 more. The Al-Saudi Hospital is the last hospital open in the city.

The attack occurred on Wednesday, and is the second attack in 24 hours after a drone strike resulted in another 8 deaths on Tuesday.

13 people were killed and 20 more injured after a Mosque in El Fasher, which functioned as a displacement shelter, was attacked by RSF on Wednesday.

New evidence surfaced alleging that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) may have employed chlorine in two incidents in September 2024.

The evidence, including photos and videos, was obtained and investigated by France 24 which show chlorine barrels were reportedly dropped around the al-Jaili oil refinery 60 km north of Khartoum.

The US accused the Sudanese government of using chemical weapons earlier this year without specific evidence. This was refused by Sudan’s authorities.

Situation in South Sudan (per 9 October)

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dismissed the chief of defense forces Gen. Dau Aturjong, reinstating Paul Nang Majok as his successor. Aturjong had been sworn into the position only three months ago, which raises concerns among observers about the decision taken by President Kiir.

New evidence, including forensic reports, military administrative documents and autopsy reports have been presented by prosecutors during an ongoing court case against suspended First Vice President Riek Machar and seven other co-defendants.

The new evidence relates to the attack on soldiers in Nasir in March 2025. The defense lawyers raised concerns about legality of the presented material.

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) met in Juba for the first time since February, highlighting significant setbacks in the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

British Ambassador, David Ashley, highlighted frequent breaches of the peace agreement, particularly the breakdown of the nationwide ceasefire, with increased armed conflicts between major factions.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 9 October)

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea of conspiring to instigate war against Ethiopia.

Warning against renewed conflict in the region, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos asserted that this alliance is funding and mobilising armed groups to escalate hostilities, in a letter directed to UN Secretary-General (UN SG) António Guterres.

TPLF has formally refuted the allegations by the Foreign Ministry and asserted that these claims are politically motivated attempts to distract from the federal government’s violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

In a letter to UN SG Guterres, Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the TPLF, called for renewed international engagement and dialogue to maintain peace.

The National Conference of the Tigrayan People, organised by TPLF in Mekelle, has called upon the Ethiopian federal government to prioritise peace and engage in political dialogue.

With about 3,067 attendees, including TPLF leaders and community representatives, the conference emphasised the need to restore the legal status of the TPLF.

Fano forces have reportedly seized control of Gashena Town located in a strategic area along the Woldia – Debre Tabor road in Amhara.

Regional & International Situation (per 9 October)

Kenya has reportedly revoked passports of two high-ranking Somali officials, Ali Ifiye Ali, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Jibril Abdirashid Haji, the Second Deputy Prime Minister.

Though the reason for revocation remains unclear, the action coincides with rising tensions linked to a political crisis in the Jubaland region.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 9 October)

The UN announced an investigation into the deaths of 20 people in detention centres in Libya, many of whom are believed to be political opponents, confirmed the Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif.

Nashif further highlighted ongoing human rights violations, arbitrary detentions and systematic exploitation of migrants and refugees in Libya.

Food distribution in the Wadwill Refugee Settlement in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state of South Sudan has been temporarily suspended due to tensions arising after over 300 South Sudanese nationals reportedly registered as refugees to fraudulently obtain food aid.

Officials halted the food distribution and are working with the UN agencies to resolve the situation.

Italy’s migration pact with Libya, which aims to curb the number of migrants and refugees reaching Italy, has faced renewed scrutiny after the reports that the Libyan coast guard has begun firing directly at humanitarian rescue ships.

Opposition parties urge the cancellation of the pact which is set to automatically renew in February, highlighting the dangers and growing violence against rescue operations.

Austrian EU Commissioner Magnus Brunner has called for the EU to enhance its migration priorities with third countries to strengthen its migration policy, emphasising the need for increased “migration diplomacy” during Salzburg Europe Summit on Monday.

Ethiopia has called on the international community to enhance global solidarity and promote fair responsibility-sharing in addressing refugee issues during the UNHCR Executive Committee meeting, highlighting its current challenge of hosting over 1.1 million refugees.

