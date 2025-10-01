Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF attacks displacement shelter

Situation in Sudan (per 13 October)

At least 57 deaths, including 22 women and 17 children, and 21 injuries were reported in an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Dar al-Arqam displacement shelter in El-Fasher, North Darfur. The RSF’s drone strike and shellings took place on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The recent attacks on El-Fasher have been strongly condemned by Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling it a “total disregard for international war.”

Exports of 53 tonnes of gold valued at $909 million, along with 699 billion Sudanese pounds ($1.16 billion) in domestic revenue over the first nine months of 2025 have been reported by the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company.

The revenues from the gold mining represent a 506% increase from previous years and excludes territories controlled by the RSF and other militia groups.

Heightened digital surveillance and government restrictions on social media platforms are posing challenges on the work and fundraising activities of emergency room volunteers and resistance committees. The groups reported on the constant threat of arrests and violence.

Situation in South Sudan (per 13 October)

An armed group known as the Red Belt Movement, active in Jonglei state, as well as an armed youth group in Warrap state were ordered by newly reinstated military chief of South Sudan, Gen. Paul Nang Majok, to integrate into the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) or face disarmament.

Gen. Majok further instructed the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces to report to the SSPDF barracks in preparation of the next phase of transitional security initiatives.

SPLA-IO rejected this order stating that it violates the 2018 peace agreement, while the civil society cautioned that it may further exacerbate the rising tensions among armed groups.

Civilians have been forced to flee the Lakama’di region in Mundri East County, as the SSPDF carried out military action, taking over the control of Kedba town following the clashes with the National Salvation Front (NAS) and SPLA-IO, stated the local chief.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 13 October)

Refugees in Ethiopia increasingly face hunger as food rations for 780,000 refugees residing in 27 camps have been decreased from 60% to 40%, leaving many to survive with under 1,000 calories per day, states the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

To avoid halting food entirely, the WFP programme needs funding of $230 million, with specialised nutrition supplies for vulnerable groups at risk of running out by December.

Increased restrictions of freedom of movement have been observed across several regions in Ethiopia, including Amhara, Gambella, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz, states the report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The findings indicate that patterns of violence and insecurity, including abductions, road closures and curfews, are imposed by armed groups as well as governmental forces.

A series of earthquakes of magnitudes measured between 5.2 and 5.5 on the Richter scale struck near Mekelle in Tigray region on Saturday.

Ethiopia’s poverty rate could rise to 43% in 2025, rising sharply over the past years, from 33% recorded in 2016, reports the World Bank, citing a combination of external and internal challenges including COVID-19 pandemic and the Tigray war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has ramped up its humanitarian efforts in the North Wollo zone in Amhara amid escalating situation, delivering medical supplies, evacuating injured persons and visiting detainees held by Fano.

Regional & International Situation (per 13 October)

A government directive halting the registration of asylum seekers from Eritrea and Ethiopia in Kenya was temporarily suspended by the High Court in Nairobi, Kenya, until further legal proceedings scheduled for 22 October.

The court’s order follows a petition by the Refugee Legal Networks, the Refugee Consortium of Kenya which challenged the government’s directive, questioning its legality and implications for the rights of asylum seekers in Kenya.

A protest was organised by the Ethiopian diaspora living in the United Kingdom (UK) against the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission’s attempt to gather input from the diaspora community. Protesters in London argued that the dialogue lacked legitimacy in the ongoing conflict in Amhara.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan appeals to the African Union (AU) and the UN Security Council (UNSC) for an “urgent action and renewed commitment to peace, accountability and a credible transition.”

This appeal followed the Commission’s mission to the AU in Addis Ababa and its recent report on South Sudan’s escalating political crisis.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Ethiopia on Sunday, meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, discussing bilateral and regional issues.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idriss held a discussion with Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki on enhancing security cooperation, intelligence and economy in a two day visit in Asmara last week.

The discussion further concerned the establishment of a joint political committee and an economic body overseeing bilateral projects.

The United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) import restrictions on Sudan have disrupted a key supply chain for Sudan and South Sudan’s oil. The blockade of crude oil, which was imposed in early August, has been preventing Vitol, the largest global oil trading company, from shipping to its refinery in the UAE.

