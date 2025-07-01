Situation Report Horn of Africa: Puntland authorities confiscate ship carrying weapons

Situation in Sudan (per 21 July)

Escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Kordofan and Darfur is rapidly worsening the humanitarian situation, as communities are trapped, unable to flee or access basic necessities.

At least 60 civilians have been killed in the town of Bara since 10 July, with civil society organisations stating that the number of civilians killed is much higher, around 300.

A large number of villages are being destroyed in North Kordofan, increasing displacement.

RSF forces did not make it as deep into El Fasher as they claimed during their attack last week, states Sudan War Monitor on the basis of geolocation of videos. Videos posted by RSF appear to be filmed at a farm rather than the livestock market, which is located further into the city.

SAF leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan formed a high-level government committee on 18 July which has been tasked with clearing all armed groups from Khartoum, reestablishing security, and restoring basic services such as water, health, and education.

Fighting forces and armed entities should be cleared from the city within two weeks, starting from 18 July. Minni Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement allied with SAF, stated he was unaware of the plan.

17 Sudanese displaced persons have died in the desert while travelling from Tina in North Darfur to Ad-Dabba in Northern State. The displaced persons were fleeing RSF attacks in the area.

WhatsApp voice and videocalling services will be restricted in Sudan starting Friday 25 July, states the Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority (TPRA) in Sudan. The measure is being implemented to counter security threats, according to the TPRA.

Situation in Eritrea (per 21 July)

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afewerki gave an interview with Eritrean media in which he stated that the letter from the Ethiopian government accusing Eritrea of war preparations is false and meant to cover the war preparations by Ethiopia.

He stated that the attempts of Ethiopia to gain sea access were part of an agenda by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to create a constellation of ports under UAE control in the Horn region.

Isaias also stated he seeks constructive engagement with the Trump Administration to address what he calls “misguided policies”.

An Eritrean festival will be held in Oakland, United States, from 1-3 August. The organisers have not disclosed the location.

Situation in Somalia (per 21 July)

Al-Shabaab reportedly captured two strategic towns, Sabiid and Anole, in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region. The area was retaken by the Somali government last month.

Al-Shabaab reportedly cut off supply routes to the area, leading to a withdrawal of Somali forces and Ugandan peace keeping troops.

Regional Situation (per 21 July)

Authorities in Puntland, Somalia, confiscated a ship (Sea World) which was sailing off Bareeda towards Mogadishu. Puntland authorities stated that the ship was navigating without official notification in violation of international maritime law.

The ship was reportedly carrying Turkish military equipment, including armored personnel carriers (APCs). Some of the cargo may have been looted by civilians.

The ship made a stop at Port Sudan before heading towards Puntland, according to Somali media. It reportedly suffered from a breakdown.

The Somali government issued an official objection to Ethiopia’s request to participate in a multinational military exercise in Somali territorial waters, stating that landlocked states have no legal grounds to operate in the waters of another nation.

Targeted attacks on Sudanese refugees in the Kiryandongo refugee camp in northern Uganda left one person dead and around 34 injured. The attacks took place on 10 and 12 July. The attacks were attributed to South Sudanese gangs.

Around 700 Sudanese refugees were deported by authorities in the eastern part of Libya. The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in Benghazi cited infectious diseases and security concerns as the reasons for the deportations.

Students at Kaplong Girls High School in Bomet Country in Kenya organised a protest after a male teacher was accused of sexual harassment. The students demanded action and the arrest of the teacher. Some students were injured after the protests escalated into destruction of property.

Tigrayan refugees in Tenedba camp in eastern Sudan protested against rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the camp.

International Situation (per 21 July)

The European Council adopted further sanctions against individuals and companies in Sudan.

It sanctioned the Alkhaleej Bank for financing RSF operations and the Red Rock Mining Company for facilitating the production of vehicles and weapons for SAF. It also sanctioned SAF military commander Abu Aqla Mohamed Kaikal and RSF commander Hussein Barsham.

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee will also vote on the ‘US engagement in the Sudanese Peace Act’ bill which seeks to sanction SAF and RSF leadership and offer US support to a multinational peacekeeping force in Sudan.

The UN Refugee Agency states it is unable to provide even the most basic shelter to six in 10 refugees fleeing Sudan to the Sudan-Chad border, due to funding cuts.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Guang Cong of China as the new Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

