Situation Report Horn of Africa: Mass killings by RSF in El Fasher

Situation in Sudan (per 30 October)

About 2,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, North Darfur, since it captured the city over the weekend.

The mass killings were reportedly ethnically motivated, with reports of horrific atrocities including burning and burying people alive, stated the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Union.

The mass killings were also confirmed by satellite imagery analysed by the Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab. The Yale findings indicate that the RSF has been engaged in “ethnic cleansing of Fur, Zaghawa, and Berti Indigenous non-Arab communities”.

Over 460 patients, doctors and medical staff were killed in an assault on the Saudi Maternity Hospital during RSF’s indiscriminate attacks on El Fasher. Victims were reportedly shot inside the hospital wards.

The World Health Organisation and the international community condemned the attack, calling for urgent protection of healthcare facilities and medical staff.

RSF’s commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) admitted that abuses were committed in El Fasher and announced the formation of investigative committees to address these massacres, claiming that the responsible perpetrators will be held accountable.

Hemedti further ordered a conditional pullback of the RSF troops from the residential areas of El Fasher, however, the full withdrawal will be ordered only once the situation in the city is stabilised, he states.

Five volunteers of the Sudanese Red Crescent were killed and another three went missing while on duty in Bara, North Kordofan, confirmed the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to have an open briefing followed by closed consultations on Sudan today.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 30 October)

At least 25 civilians have been killed in East Arsi Zone, Oromia, in October according to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC). It states 5 more were killed in the Honqolo Wabe district. The majority of the victims were identified as Christians, while the attackers remain unknown.

The damage to Tigray’s social sector during the two-year Tigray war has been estimated at 10.86 billion USD, according to a new report by the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray Genocide.

The damage is characterised by complete destruction or high-level damage across all sectors, with Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) as the largest perpetrator followed by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have accused each other of failing to implement the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) amid raising tensions.

Addressing the House of People’s Representatives, PM Abiy accused the TPLF of diverting federal funds meant for development to militant activities, stressing that the federal government seeks no renewed fighting in Tigray.

The TPLF accused the federal government of exploiting the suffering of Tigrayans for “political intrigue”.

Regional & International Situation (per 30 October)

Substantive hearings will commence in the court in Zwolle, Netherlands, on 3 November against Eritrean national Tewelde Goitom (Walid), accused of leading an international criminal network that subjected Eritrean and other refugees in Libya to detention, torture, and extortion.

This trial highlights the intersection of organised crime and transnational repression by the Eritrean regime, as survivors face intimidation and fear of retaliation.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called for international mediation to ease tensions with Eritrea over Ethiopia’s claims over sea access. PM Abiy stated that he had engaged with global powers such as China, Russia, the US, the EU, and the AU, expressing confidence in a peaceful dialogue.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki travelled to Egypt for a 5-day state visit with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders will discuss bilateral issues and collaboration between countries.

At least seven people, including five elderly, were killed in an armed attack in Yirol East County, Lakes State, in South Sudan on Wednesday. Armed men are suspected to be affiliated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO).

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has called for immediate international coordination to tackle the escalating violence and political crisis, warning that inaction could derail the country’s political transition, exacerbate human rights abuses, and renew the war.

The European Union (EU) and Ethiopia have signed a €90 million financing agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as part of the EU’s 2025 Annual Action Plan. Funding will support 4 key areas focusing on land governance, nature conservation, migrant returnees and strengthening women-owned businesses.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 30 October)

About 26,000 people are estimated to have fled El Fasher, Sudan, over the past few days after the indiscriminate attacks by the RSF. Additional displacement is expected to increase in the coming days with people migrating both internally as well as crossing the borders to neighbouring countries.

At least 18 people have drowned after the boat transporting migrants and refugees capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast on Monday. At least 64 people were rescued, including 31 Sudanese nationals.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni organised an informal meeting on the sidelines of the European Council’s meeting last week with representatives of 13 EU member states to address migration.

Participants emphasized the need for swift negotiations on repatriation policies and agreed to hold a follow up meeting in Rome on 5 November.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

