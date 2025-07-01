Situation Report Horn of Africa: Frontex unlawfully shared documents with Europol

Situation in Sudan (per 11 July)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reasonable grounds to believe that there are war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed in the Darfur region, said the Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan during a meeting at the UN Security Council.

“There is an inescapable pattern of offending, targeting gender and ethnicity through rape and sexual violence,” said Khan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have regained control of Kazgeil and El Rayash in North Kordofan, as stated by the SAF’s spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah. The control over the Kazgeil area has shifted several times in the past weeks between warring factions.

Authorities from the River Nile state forcibly expelled approximately 1,200 internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ed Damer locality, with the order reportedly prompted by the executive director of the locality. IDPs were removed by the Security forces under the pretence of ‘voluntary repatriation’.

Two freelance journalists, Nasr Yaqoub and Mohamed Ahmed Nazar, have been arrested by the Sudan Liberation Movement–Transitional Council (SLM–TC), a group affiliated to the SAF. The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the arrests as an infringement on the public’s right to information.

The number of IDPs in Sudan decreased by 13% since January 2025, reports IOM, which is attributed to increased returns to Sennar, Al Jazirah, and Khartoum states.

As of 25 June, there were approximately 10,065,329 IDPs registered across Sudan, with a significant portion having fled since the start of the conflict.

Situation in South Sudan (per 11 July)

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit has dismissed Defense Chief Gen. Paul Nang Majok, appointing Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol as his successor. No official reason was given for the change.

South Sudan celebrated its 14th Independence day on 9 July. Amid congratulations from the international and diplomatic communities, voices of caution called for the concrete application of peace measures to prevent any further escalation of tensions.

“We must embrace peace not as an abstract idea” but as a “as a daily commitment”, urged the South Sudanese Bishop Christian Carlassare of the Catholic Diocese of Bentiu.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 11 July)

Leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church (TOC) have raised alarms about Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent comments, suggesting that his “speech did not take into account the economic and social realities of Tigray”, which may threaten the fragile peace process in the region.

PM Abiy called on the Ethiopian religious leaders last week during his speech to the House of Peoples’ Representatives to intervene in order to prevent any escalation of conflict in Tigray.

A coalition of women-led civil society organizations in Tigray has issued a statement highlighting the risk of renewed instability in the region and calling for accountability for war crimes committed during the two-year Tigray war, particularly against women and girls.

Patients in the Amhara region are continuing to struggle to receive proper health care due to the ongoing insecurity situation and restriction of movement, reports Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Transportation to health facilities is often costly for local citizens. “Some pay up to 5,000 birr (around USD 40) for a ride that should cost 200 birr (USD 1.45). This makes it nearly impossible for those who can’t afford such high prices to access care”, said MSF.

Regional & International Situation (per 11 July)

A pro-forma hearing in the case of the alleged Eritrean human trafficker known as Walid took place on Tuesday in Zwolle, the Netherlands. The next pro-forma hearing is scheduled on 22 September, with the content hearings expected to start from 3 November 2025.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will reportedly continue its programmes in Ethiopia focusing on humanitarian aid, health, and food security, under the new structure, according to the US Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Within the new structure both humanitarian and non-humanitarian assistance will fall under the US State Department umbrella.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 11 July)

Personal data of more than 13,000 people, including migrants, refugees and civil society activists, have been reportedly unlawfully shared by Frontex, the EU border agency, with Europol under the pretexts of combating human smuggling, shows a new investigation.

The report states that Frontext has been sending all debriefing reports, including names, phone numbers, “automatically” to Europol between 2019 and 2023, even though the official mandate allows for sharing information on a case-by-case basis.

These practices are highly concerning and raise questions about credibility and legality of actions conducted by the EU agencies.

Eight migrants that were deported from the US last week are in custody of relevant authorities of South Sudan, confirmed a spokesperson for the South Sudanese ministry of foreign affairs.

The EU has ramped up the humanitarian aid supporting Sudanese refugees in Chad with €2 million dedicated as an emergency fund for new arrivals in Chad’s Wadi Fira province.

Dutch lawmakers have passed two bills aimed at tightening asylum regulations, which include a last-minute amendment that could criminalize assistance to undocumented migrants. The last minute changes led to backlash and the withdrawal of support from the Christian Democrats.

Asylum applications for asylum seekers arriving from North Africa in Greece will be suspended for three months, stated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announcing the decision in parliament on Wednesday. Around 2,000 people arrived at Greek island Crete over the past weekend.

PM Mitsotakis added that those who enter Greece illegally “will be arrested and detained”.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa.