Situation Report Horn of Africa: Eritrea tables motion to end Special Rapporteur mandate

Situation in Sudan (per 26 June)

Over 40 people died in an attack on the Al Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan this weekend. Five children and six healthcare workers were among the deceased, the World Health Organization reports.

The hospital sustained extensive damage during the attack.

A drone strike in Dilling in South Kordofan state on Wednesday killed at least four civilians. The strike was attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by local sources.

The attack hit multiple locations, including a facility for the army’s 54th Infantry Brigade. The number of military casualties is unknown.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) states it took control over the Baldagu area in the southern Blue Nile state following battles with RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N).

A severe food crisis has led to the loss of lives due to hunger in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan, with residents fearing that the situation will worsen amid the ongoing conflict and aid funding cuts.

Medical professionals report a sharp increase in malnutrition, particularly among pregnant women and children, as the rainy season approaches.

Situation in Eritrea (per 26June)

Eritrea has tabled a motion at the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC) in Geneva to cancel the mandate of the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Eritrea. This is the first time such a proposal was tabled, states Reuters.

Eritrea, backed by states such as Sudan, Russia and Iran, voiced opposition to investigations into the human rights records of individual countries during a debate on Monday. A vote is expected to take place next month.

Human rights organisations called for UN HRC members to vote ‘no’ on the motion introduced by Eritrea and to support an extension of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 26 June)

Monks at the Zequala Abune Gebre Menfes Kidus Monastery in the East Shewa Zone of Oromia accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) of attacking the monastery on 20 June, killing a senior clergy member.

The monk was reportedly assaulted, shot and his body thrown off a cliff.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is closing its office in Shire, northwestern Tigray, by the end of June. The reasons for the closure are budget constraints and operational restructuring.

The Ethiopian government should rescind the suspension of the Ethiopian Health Professionals Association (EHPA) and address the grievances of healthcare workers in Ethiopia, stated Human Rights Watch (HRW). HRW also called for the government to stop repressive tactics to curb protests.

Situation in Kenya (per 26 June)

Large-scale demonstrations were held in Kenya on Wednesday to honour the over 60 protesters that were killed last year during the anti-government protests. Thousands of protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas and water cannons.

At least 16 people were killed and 400 injured this Wednesday. Most of the killings were perpetrated by police, according to Amnesty International. At least 83 of the injured people are seriously injured.

The largest protests were held in Nairobi, where the police barricaded government buildings and closed off major roads in order to stop the protesters.

Public anger has continued to build in Kenya following the protests last year. The recent death of a teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody and the police shooting of another person have further angered people.

Regional & International Situation (per 26 June)

Villagers from Eritrea and Tigray, Ethiopia, reunited on 22 June in Zalambessa. The action was reportedly the independent initiative of community leaders, although they state they had been given unofficial approval from Tigray and Eritrean authorities.

Conditions in Zalambessa are still dire, with people struggling to access basic necessities. Many houses and other facilities have been destroyed in the war.

Russia is set to open an embassy in South Sudan between September and October this year, stated the South Sudanese Ambassador to Russia, Chol Tong Mayay.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 26 June)

Eritrean refugees in Khartoum have been told by the Sudanese military and the Commission of Refugees (COR) that they have to leave the capital within two weeks.

Eritreans who are registered with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will reportedly be provided transport to Kassala, but are not allowed to bring personal belongings, including electronics.

Eritreans who are not registered with the UNHCR fear becoming stranded as many do not have the funds for transportation. Ethiopian refugees are also reportedly being given the choice to be transported to a refugee camp or back to Ethiopia.

The United States Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can legally deport immigrants to countries other than their home counties (third countries), without giving them time to contest their destinations. Third countries include places such as South Sudan and Libya.

Denmark will push for EU migration policies in its upcoming EU Presidency, announced European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre. Denmark particularly wants to build consensus on externalising asylum procedures and restricting rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.

Greece sent navy vessels off the Libyan coast to prevent migrants from reaching its territory, in coordination with EU and Libyan authorities. Greece will deploy two frigates and one additional vessel with the exact role of the vessels not disclosed yet.

A Sea-Watch aircraft reported five bodies floating in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.

