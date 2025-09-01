Situation Report Horn of Africa: Drone strikes in Amhara

Situation in Sudan (per 29 September)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allies regained control of Umm Sumaima in North Kordofan, which lies along the main road to West Kordofan and Darfur. Renewed fighting between SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started on Friday and continued through Saturday.

RSF is fighting back intensely to prevent the advance of SAF and allies into West Kordofan State.

95 people, including 73 children, have reportedly died as a result of hunger and disease in and around Abu Shouk camp in El Fasher over the past 40 days, states the emergency room of the camp.

A statement by the emergency room emphasised that basic services in El Fasher are absent, and there are no sources of water and food. Furthermore, bodies that are unable to be buried due to the security situation are lying in the streets, adding to the health concerns.

RSF has almost completely encircled the city of El Fasher with defensive walls, according to a report by Yale researchers, which is tightening the siege on the city. Significant numbers of people are attempting to flee the city on foot.

Situation in South Sudan (per 29 September)

The court in South Sudan ruled that it has the authority to try suspended South Sudanese Vice-President Riek Machar and seven co-accused. Machar’s defense arguments that the case should be tried by a hybrid court under the African Union in accordance with the 2018 Peace Agreement were rejected.

The court also rejected claims of constitutional immunity and expelled two of Machar’s lawyers after the prosecution argued that they did not have valid licences.

At least 1,854 people in South Sudan were killed, 1,693 injured, 423 abducted and 169 subjected to sexual violence in conflict from January to September, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

This represents an alarming escalation of violence, stated UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 29 September)

An unknown number of civilians was killed and injured during drone strikes by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) near Woldia city and Sanka in the Amhara region over the weekend.

The drone attacks reportedly followed fighting between Fano militia and ENDF forces near Beklo Manekia and adjacent areas.

Conflict is intensifying in north and south Wollo areas of the Amhara region, according to a report by DW Amharic which spoke to residents.

Several leaders of the opposition group Tigray Peace Forces (TPF) have reportedly been detained without trial by the ENDF.

Suspects detained in the Oromia region in Ethiopia face threats, intimidation, and beatings during their arrest and interrogation, according to findings from the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC). They are also held in poor conditions.

In addition, suspects are often detained for prolonged periods without chargers; in some cases persons that were acquitted remained detained, and some family members were detained in place of suspects in areas with security concerns.

An uncontrolled cholera outbreak has infected over 300 people across six districts in the Tigray region, killing several gold miners.

The Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz regions are also facing new cholera outbreaks. An outbreak continues in the Gambella region, which is complicated by refugees coming in from South Sudan.

Severe hail and heavy rains in the Tigray region and landslides and floods in the Amhara region have destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland.

Situation in Eritrea (per 29 September)

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Osman Saleh met with Massad Fares Boulos, US Senior Advisor to President Trump on African Affairs, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The talk reportedly concerned “avenues for renewed engagement” between Eritrea and the US, as well as regional stability.

Osman Saleh also met with EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber on regional stability, and separately with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Algeria, Iran, and Nicaragua, as well as the Vice Foreign Minister of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Archbishop of the Vatican.

Regional & International Situation (per 29 September)

The Netherlands and Uganda have signed a deal to cooperate on returning rejected asylum seekers with Uganda as a transit point. Under the deal, rejected asylum seekers from countries close to Uganda will be temporarily housed there until return to their countries is possible.

A UN-contracted helicopter was reportedly seized by Al-Shabaab militants after it had to make an emergency landing in Hiindhere in central Somalia. Details of the people on board were not yet released.

The African Union’s mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) continues to face a large funding gap of $180 million. AUSSOM’s mandate is set to expire in December.

Ethiopia and Kenya have signed a new Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), including among others intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, training and defense industry development.

The DCA was signed in Addis Ababa following a meeting between Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, and General Charles Muriu Kahariri, Kenya’s Chief of Defense.

Five decomposed bodies likely belonging to Sudanese refugees were discovered in the desert in eastern Libya.

