Situation Report Horn of Africa: BNP Paribas found liable for Sudan atrocities

Situation in Sudan (per 20 October)

A drone strike in Al-Mazroub, North Kordofan State, killed Paramount Chief Suleiman Jaber Jumaa Sahl and ten senior elders of the Arab Majaneen tribe and wounded 15 others. Witnesses state that the drone targeted a tribal leadership meeting at the Majaneen headquarters.

The drone strike took place in an RSF-controlled area.

At least 7 civilians were killed and 6 injured by a drone strike by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on a market in El Geneina, North Darfur on Sunday. The attack came a day after an RSF commander vowed to target nearby localities, and additionally damaged a fuel station and several RSF vehicles.

Hundreds of families fled besieged El-Fasher, North Darfur, over the weekend. Two children reportedly died of hunger on their journey, characterized by severe abuses at RSF checkpoints, to nearby Tawila which remains strained by worsening humanitarian conditions.

At least 171 children have died from malnutrition in the besieged city since late August, with more than 74,000 civilians, of whom half are children, cut off from food supplies, according to a report from local NGO Humanitarian Aid Commission.

The National Umma Party (NUP) has demanded the release of its deputy chairman in North Kordofan, arrested by security authorities last week.

A Khartoum state ministry will compile a record of crimes against women committed by the RSF since the start of the conflict, the minister reported on Sunday.

Situation in South Sudan (per 20 October)

Senior member of South Sudan’s ruling party Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Nhial Deng Nhial, stated that he is freezing his party membership and is launching a new opposition movement.

He criticised President Salva Kiir in a declaration, accusing the administration of corruption, insecurity and refusal to hold elections.

Gun violence was responsible for at least 755 deaths in South Sudan over 2024, according to a report from One Citizen Network for Democracy (OCND).

Situation in Ethiopia (per 20 October)

Fano militia reportedly control Checheho, Zebit, Geregera, Aflakit and surrounding areas, situated at the junction of the South Gondar and North Wollo zones in Amhara. Fano militia also reportedly control six districts in the North Wollo Zone.

Renewed fighting between Fano militia and Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) was reported from several areas in Amhara.

Muslim leader and former President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Haji Umer Idris, passed away yesterday after receiving medical treatment. He is expected to be buried today.

Situation in Kenya (per 20 October)

Former Kenyan prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga was buried on Sunday.

Two people died and over 160 were injured during a stampede at the state funeral.

At least three people died when police opened fire on the crowd that had gathered at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi to view Odinga’s body. Dozens more were injured.

Regional & International Situation (per 20 October)

A federal jury in the United States found the bank BNP Paribas liable for its role in providing banking services to Sudanese leaders as they were committing genocidal atrocities from 2002 to 2008, under former President Omar al-Bashir’s rule.

The court awarded $20.75m in damages to the plaintiffs. Sudanese refugees in the US could seek billions of dollars more in damages from the French bank BNP Paribas.

The bank’s shares fell sharply following the announcement of the ruling.

A group of lawyers led by Omer Shatz and Juan Branco filed a 700-page legal brief to the International Criminal Court accusing 122 European officials of committing crimes against migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

The EU officials have been filed as “co-perpetrators” next to Libyan suspects as the lawyers state the migration policies led to the interception, detaining, torture rape and enslavement of asylum seekers in Libya.

The trial against alleged human trafficker Tewelde Goitom, also known as “Walid”, is set to start in Zwolle, The Netherlands, on 3 November 2025. He is accused of leading a criminal network that detained, tortured and extorted Eritrean refugees in Libya.

A defence summit will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 27 and 28 November at the initiative of French army Chief of Staff, General Pierre Schill, to promote French defence companies.

The Sri Lankan government continues to seek the release of six Sri Lankan Sea Marshals that were arrested in Eritrean waters on 7 November 2024. The boats with 18 Azerbaijan crew members and the six Sri Lankans were diverted due to bad weather conditions.

The Azerbaijan crew members were released in March 2025. Diplomatic efforts to free the six Sri Lankans have been unsuccessful so far and their whereabouts are unknown.

The International Monetary Fund posted the economic regional outlook on Sub-Saharan Africa. The only country not included in the data is Eritrea, due to “constraints in data reporting.”

The European Council has adopted a conclusion condemning the war in Sudan and outlining four key priorities for the peace process: an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access, inclusive civilian governance, and restored rule of law and justice.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salih stated that implementing a peace roadmap is the government’s top priority at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Sunday. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized that any solution must be Sudanese-led.

