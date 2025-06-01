Situation Report Horn of Africa: 41 boat passengers missing after attack in South Sudan

Situation in Sudan (per 30 June)

The collapse of the Kirsh al-Fil gold mine in the Houeid area, River Nile State, led to the deaths of at least 50 miners, with more people likely trapped. Rescue attempts are hindered by a lack of equipment, lack of rescue teams and the remote location of the mine.

The collapse occurred when the structure of a mining shaft gave way. The mining activities in Sudan are often unregulated.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) retook the road linking the cities of Kadugli and Dilling in West Kordofan from the control of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), according to SAF. SPLM-N had taken control of the road last week.

SAF accepted a UN proposal for a seven-day ceasefire in El Fasher, North Darfur. The UN proposed the ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stated they had not yet received a formal ceasefire request.

Situation in South Sudan (per 30 June)

41 boat passengers are reportedly missing after armed men opened fire on a boat that was travelling along the River Nile at the Wangthok Checkpoint in Lakes State’s Yirol East County on Friday. The boat was heading towards Juba.

It is unknown whether the 41 missing persons have been killed or were kidnapped.

Five people were killed and 15 injured in Lakes State in clashes between communities this weekend. The fighting reportedly erupted after one person was shot and injured because of ceremonial gunfire.

92% of people in South Sudan are now living in poverty, according to a report by the African Development Bank. Poverty levels rose from 84% in 2023.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 30 June)

A humanitarian worker in the Amhara region was fatally shot in the crossfire between Ethiopian National Defense Forces and non-state armed groups on 20 June. The worker was supporting humanitarian data collection when she was shot.

The Guardian obtained X-rays and medical reports which document horrific cases of sexual violence perpetrated against Tigrayan women during the war. Among objects taken out of women’s uteruses are notes written by the rapists that document the intent to make the women infertile.

A forest fire in eastern Tigray has burned around 24 hectares of forest and could spread further into the Desa’a forest if not contained. Officials warn of potentially dire humanitarian and ecological consequences.

Requests for federal assistance in containing the fire have remained unanswered so far, states Gebru Kahsay, Deputy Head of the Tigray Communication Affairs Bureau.

Eritrean refugees held a protest last week in the Alemwach refugee camp in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. They are protesting against the high security risks that the refugees in the camps are facing, including kidnapping for ransom.

Situation in Kenya (per 30 June)

The provisional death toll from the protests in Kenya last Wednesday now stands at 19, according to the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights. It also states that over 500 people were injured.

Most people who died during the protest were killed by police, states Amnesty International.

Police were using live rounds in addition to tear gas and rubber bullets during the protests, according to local journalists.

Situation in Somalia (per 30 June)

The Danab Special Forces, Somali forces trained by the United States, have started new operations in Jubaland against Al-Shabaab. They reportedly targeted Bulo Haji town.

The Somali government has launched the construction of a new 800 million USD international airport. It will be constructed in Haawaay in Middle Shabelle. The airport is expected to be finalised in five years.

Regional Situation (per 30 June)

The Eritrean Ministry of Information issued a press release accusing Ethiopia of a diplomatic campaign towards the UN Secretary General and several Heads of States and Governments, in which it alleges that Eritrea is committing infringement of Ethiopian territory.

The press release states the campaign is part of ongoing efforts to gain access to Eritrea’s ports, by force if necessary. The press release referred to Ethiopian actions as a “grave threats” to Eritrean sovereignty.

International Situation (per 30 June)

The UN Security Council held an open briefing followed by closed consultations on Sudan on Friday. UN officials briefed the council that the fighting shows no signs of slowing down.

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, stated that the number of arbitrary civilian killings has tripled between February and April this year.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that resources are running out for Sudanese refugees in the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya. Without additional funding, aid to millions of refugees may be stopped by August.

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russel warns that thousands of Sudanese children are lacking the support they need in Chad, following a three-day visit to eastern Chad.

An African Union delegation concluded a humanitarian assessment visit to South Sudan on Friday. The delegation was looking at South Sudan’s capacity to handle the refugee inflow from Sudan.

The delegation raised the alarm over the lack of resources to adequately receive refugees, and called for additional donor support.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

