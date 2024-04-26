S. Korea and India Hold Consultations on Disarmament, Nonproliferation

Youn Jong-kwon (R), director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, and Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary for disarmament and international security affairs at the Indian external ministry. Credit: S. Korean Foreign foreign ministry | Yonhap News Agency - Photo: 2024

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL | 26 April 2024 (IDN | Yonhap) — South Korea and India held consultations on disarmament to discuss ways to address North Korea’s growing military threats and other emerging security challenges, the foreign ministry said.

The fourth “ROK-India Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-proliferation,” led by Youn Jong-kwon, director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, and Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary for disarmament and international security affairs at India’s external ministry, was held in Seoul earlier in the day.

The two sides discussed regional and global challenges to disarmament and nonproliferation, including North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the implementation of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

According to the South Korean ministry, they also exchanged views on the challenges and opportunities posed by emerging security issues, such as artificial intelligence and space security. [IDN-InDepthNews]

