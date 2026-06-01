Our Less Violent World

By Jonathan Power

LUND, Sweden | 24 June 2026 (IDN) — The world over, most of the public opinion is ignorant of just how much violence has declined over the last 3,000 years. Judging by the historical record, the 21st century, thus far, is the least violent and safest Century of all, despite ISIS, despite Iraq, despite Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Venezuela and now Iran et al, with fewer people being killed in war than ever before.

The murder rate and crime rate are also at their lowest in North America and Europe since the 1960s. Walk the streets of New York, and one will see- and feel- that the crime rate is half of what it was a decade ago. Western Europe today is the safest place in all human history.

We should go back to Biblical times to see how we’ve changed.

On the way from Egypt to the “promised land”, Moses said God was telling him to order his army when they fought the Midianites to kill all the women and children. When Joshua invaded Canaan and sacked Jericho, after the walls came tumbling down, “both man and woman, young and old, were destroyed with the edge of the sword”. Samson established his reputation by killing 30 men during his wedding feast. Then, to avenge the killing of his wife and father, he slaughtered a thousand Philistines. These examples and many more come from the scriptures themselves.

Further back in history, we have evidence from prehistoric archaeological sites of intense warfare. The hunter-horticulturists who came after them were even more violent. It was only when humans started to form states that social rules were enforced, and warfare dropped sharply. Since the seventeenth century until the twentieth the percentage of the world’s people who died from warfare declined from 3% of deaths in the century to 0.7%

Safer Societies

In this century, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan killed a mere four hundredths of a per cent of the American population. However, the American crime rate has been extraordinarily high until recently. US war deaths in the two world wars, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq were 3.7 per 1000 of the US population, yet Detroit in the 1970s and 80s had a homicide rate of 45 per thousand, and the national average was 10 per thousand.

According to the World Health Organisation and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the worldwide rate of violent deaths in this century is a low 6 per 100,000 (although parts of Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America are much more crime-prone than the average). Muslim countries and China, with its long and continuous civilisation, have a rate even lower.

Until two centuries ago, wealthy people in Europe and the US were more violent than the poor. Gentlemen carried swords and used them with abandon to avenge insults. In the fifteenth Century an astonishing 26% of male aristocrats in Europe died from violence. Now it is the relatively poor on the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder who are the most crime-prone.

Europe and America Compared

Europeans often point their finger at America for its high rates of violence, but most of the northern states, excluding Chicago and Detroit, have about the same rate as Europe. It is the South and Washington, D.C. that have the worst. Southern whites are more violent than northern whites, and southern blacks are more violent than northern blacks. Blacks have the highest rates of violence due to the legacy of slavery, poverty and discrimination. Southern whites inherited their propensity for violence from settlers from Scotland and Ireland who, before they emigrated in very large numbers, had lived in the mountains and who were barely part of British state structures.

Since the 13th century, murder in most of Western Europe has declined sharply. Records in Britain are good. In the 14th century, there were 110 homicides per 100,000 people in Oxford. In mid-century London in 1950, it had dropped to 1 per 100,000. Today it is 0.9. The growth of big cities actually reduced violence despite Charles Dickens’ portrayals.

All in all, despite the headlines, the world is becoming a better and less violent place. The next time you switch on the TV news, remember that!

The world could do better. If the Muslim countries can have low murder rates so could the rest of the world. Other countries have been slow to ask the Muslims how they do it. Then the graph can show an even steeper decline, leaving the Stone Age ever further behind. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Copyright: Jonathan Power.