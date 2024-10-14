One Billion US Dollar Committed to the UN Health Organization

By Jutta Wolf

BERLIN | 14 October 2024 (IDN) — European countries, foundations and others have committed to provide nearly US$ 700 million new funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) and another US$ in 300 million in reaffirmed commitments. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the Director-General of The UN health body.

This powerful support of demonstration was announced at the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit in Berlin hosted by Germany, France, and Norway. These pledges highlighted the urgent need for investments in the Organization’s mission to improve health outcomes worldwide.

The world’s global health strategy, WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work 2025-2028, was approved by WHO”s 194 Member States at the World Health Assembly in May. The Organizations first ever Investment Round, also launched at the Assembly, aims to ensure that WHO has the predictable, flexible, and resilient funding it needs to effectively partner with countries to implement the strategy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; the Prime Ministers of Estonia (Kristen Michal), Montenegro (Milojko Spajić), and Norway (Jonas Gahr Støre); government Ministers and representatives of Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain, and Great Britian and Northern Ireland (UK); Wellcome CEO John-Arne Røttingen; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates; and Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar were among leaders making commitments or speaking in support of WHO during the high-level event.

Germany pledges USD 400 million

Federal Chancellor Scholz said Germany was committing nearly US$ 400 million of funding to WHO over the next four years, including more than US$ 260 million in new voluntary funding. In his address, the Chancellor said: “The WHO’s work benefits us all. What it needs for this work is sustainable financing that gives it the certainty to plan ahead and the flexibility to react.”

Global health foundation partners and CEOs made pledges including Wellcome, with a US$ 50 million commitment, and the Institute for Philanthropy, Resolve to Save Lives, and the World Diabetes Foundation each committing or recommitting US$ 10 million.

The WHO Foundation’s CEO Anil Soni announced a US$ 50 million commitment to the Investment Round, which includes part of a US$ 57 million pledge from Foundation S and Sanofi to support WHO’s global health agenda, and at least US$ 30 million in contributions from other philanthropic and private sector partners, including new commitments from Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk.

Governments and partners have already been making significant pledges to the Investment Round, including 16 African governments so far, and in Berlin the Minister of Health for Mauritania, speaking on behalf of the African Union, reconfirmed support for a successful outcome to the Investment Round. Announcing plans to pledge or continue funding WHO were France, Spain, the UK, and the Gates Foundation.

The event marked a milestone in the Investment Round engagement process which will culminate at next month’s G20 leaders’ Summit, chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The Summit will be a moment for leaders to pledge additional resources for WHO, further advancing global health equity. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: World Health Summit Participants at the Investment Round event at the World Health Summit, Berlin, October 2024. Source: WHO