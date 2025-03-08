National Youth Council of Pakistan: By the Youth, for the Youth

Oath Taking ceremony held for National Youth Council in Islamabad under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman Youth Program. - Photo: 2025

By Bisma Qamar*

NEW YORK | ISLAMABAD | 8 March 2025 (IDN) — “The world belongs to those bold enough to shape it. No matter how uncertain the path, progress lies in perseverance. There is a thin line between doing wonders and remaining stagnant, it’s the courage to dream that turns possibilities into reality. Youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow—we are the force capable of changing narratives today.”

On 27 January 2025 an oath-taking ceremony was held by the Prime Minister of Pakistan which officially established the National Youth Council (NYC) of Pakistan under the leadership and vision of Rana Mashood Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.

This council brings together 100 diverse individuals from across Pakistan—with youth representation from remote interior regions to metropolitan cities—alongside 12 overseas members selected representing different countries to strengthen youth engagement beyond Pakistan.

The formation of the National Youth Council is aimed at acknowledging youth perspectives, integrating them into decision making and translating them into meaningful actions that allow a shift of narratives, mindsets, and foster innovation in ideas and create meaningful opportunities for young individuals to contribute towards nation-building.

With the youth making up a significant portion of the population, this council serves as a bridge between government policies and grassroots realities by providing youth the platform to address their concerns and encourage efforts to bring about change.

Thematic Areas of the National Youth Council

Policy Support: Collaborations with policymakers to develop youth-focused policies aligned with national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring young voices shape governance.

Media Support: By leveraging digital and traditional media, the council aims to give attention to youth narratives and highlight their contributions and create meaningful action items.

Institutionalization of NYC: To ensure long-term impact, the council works on making NYC a permanent institution, establishing policies and frameworks for sustained youth representation and growth.

Support to Marginalized Youth: The council empowers underprivileged and differently-abled youth, providing access to education, mentorship, and resources to create a more equitable society.

Employment: Addressing youth unemployment, the council collaborates with industries, startups, and government programs to create job opportunities, foster entrepreneurship, and enhance skill development.

Reproductive Health and Rights (RHR): Advocating for comprehensive health education, the council promotes awareness and access to reproductive health rights, ensuring informed choices and well-being.

Youth Engagement: The NYC creates opportunities for young individuals for volunteerism, CSR activities to develop leadership skills and upskill them through capacity building.

Aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The National Youth Council is not only a platform for engagement but also a strategic initiative that aligns with the SDGs of the 2030 Agenda. The council’s focus on education, employment, equality, and health resonates with global sustainability objectives, ensuring that Pakistan’s youth contribute meaningfully towards economic growth, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

By the youth, for the youth

The establishment of the National Youth Council marks the beginning of a new era of youth-led governance, participation, and impact. By bridging talent with opportunity, the NYC strives to empower a generation that not only dares to dream but also transforms those dreams into actionable plans.

Through structured engagement, strong institutional support, and impactful policy advocacy, the council focuses on redefining youth as leaders and not just advocates. It aims to create a more inclusive nation where age is just a number and not the determining factor for decision-making.

*Bisma Qamar is the Youth representative of Pakistan to the United States, as part of New York City. She works on bridging the gap between talent and opportunities by upskilling individuals on personal and professional development across corporate and academic institutions. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Oath Taking ceremony held for National Youth Council in Islamabad under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman Youth Program.