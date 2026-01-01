Mr. Trump: Greenland Is Not for Sale

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 14 January 2026 (IDN) — Donald Trump’s absurdity seems to have no limits. Feeling emboldened after invading Venezuela, he now believes he can swallow another country at will. His eyes are fixed on Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, under the pretext that its annexation is necessary for American national security.

The irony is staggering. Denmark is a member of NATO, whose leading power is the United States. NATO’s very mission is the collective security of Europe—including Greenland.

For Trump to even contemplate attacking the territory of another NATO member state is sheer madness. In fact, if any external power threatens Greenland, the United States is obligated to defend it. Why, then, would annexation be necessary for security reasons? This is yet another of Trump’s blatantly outrageous lies.

A Direct Threat to NATO and the Transatlantic Alliance

That Trump’s recklessness could unravel NATO altogether is of no concern to him. His real objective is to seize Greenland’s massive mineral deposits. From a Danish perspective, the relationship with the United States is its most important alliance. Today, they feel betrayed—first by Trump’s rhetoric and now by his intended actions.

The Danish people are deeply saddened, and increasingly, profoundly angry.

For the United States to threaten Denmark and seize its land—especially by force—is beyond the pale. One must ask: what has become of America? The strategic consequences of such an act would resonate negatively for decades, gravely undermining US credibility and leadership.

Betraying an Ally That Paid in Blood

Danes take pride in having stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States in the war in Afghanistan, where they lost more soldiers per capita than any country in the world except the US itself. They never asked for preferential treatment. All they ask for is honesty and respect.

What Trump wants, he cannot obtain through negotiations or purchase. Greenland is not for sale—now, not ever. Tragically, both the Danes and, more importantly, the Greenlanders themselves are being completely ignored. For them, this is heartbreaking, especially coming from a country they regarded as a trusted friend and ally after decades of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Security Through Cooperation, Not Coercion

It must be underscored that Greenland is essential to NATO security. Russia could indeed exploit the Arctic to threaten the United States and its allies. For that reason, the US should maintain—and even expand—its military presence in Greenland. Denmark has placed no limits on the number of American troops stationed there and would welcome a greater security role.

If Greenland is vital to US security, then logic dictates more troops, not annexation. Yet Trump rejected this option. Legality, alliances, and international norms do not interest him. Instead, with crude and shameless audacity, he declared that if the US cannot reach an “easy arrangement” over Greenland, “we’re going to do it the hard way.”

How tragic it is for America to have a president who cares about nothing beyond himself, flexing his muscles at every turn. Greenland may have a small population of just 57,000 people, but its citizens possess a deep culture and a proud history.

Trump’s threat to seize Greenland by force is outrageous. It could unravel NATO and cast a long, ominous shadow over America’s global standing.

* Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University. He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. [IDN-InDepthNews]