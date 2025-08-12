Leveraging Trump’s Tariff Shock: Diversify Products and Markets — Industrialise

By Darini Rajasingham Senanayake*

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka | 12 August 2025 (IDN) — Real and staged crises present opportunities to reorient, innovate and think outside the box. Trump’s tariff ‘shock’ presents Sri Lanka’s business sector and national policy makers an opportunity for short, intermediate and long-term economic and industrial policy shift out of the current neocolonial, services-heavy, economic model.

At this time, the focus of discussion should be on the Development of New Products and New Markets by businesses and entrepreneurs, in partnership with state agencies like the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), to grow the economy out of the Eurobond-USD debt trap and International Monetary Fund bailout business.

Sri Lanka has abundant fisheries and high-value Graphite and Minerals, including Rare Earths such as Zircon, as well as Titanium ilmenite, phosphates, etc. These are low-hanging fruit with huge potential to grow the national economy through value addition and integration into regional supply chains.

Firstly, it would be essential to develop new export products by leveraging existing resources, Including Marine and Mineral resources , and to industrialise and add value in these sectors.

Secondly, identifying and targeting wealthy Central and West Asian markets, particularly the post-Soviet Republics and Shanghai Cooperation countries, as well as Middle Eastern countries, to export high-value Sri Lankan goods would be beneficial. Sri Lankan businesses also need to pivot to the BRICS and their allies to grow the economy- particularly China and Russia.

Asia is the growth hub of the world, and the West is in Decline at this time. South and Southeast Asian markets already have similar products, so targeting wealthy Central and West Asian markets, where transport costs would be manageable, makes sense.

Third, Sri Lanka has high-quality agricultural products but not large quantities or an economy of scale. Hence, priority should be given to identifying wealthy niche markets for traditional high-quality products like spices, Cinnamon, pepper, tea, rubber and coconut products, and for new marine (fishery) and mineral exports, such as Graphite, Zircon, Titanium, phosphates, etc.

Tariff Hype but Narrow Discussion Sans Data Analysis

Despite and perhaps because of the much-hyped Trump Tariff’ shock’ and possible economic disaster scenarios in the corporate media echo chamber and among think tanks, there has been a narrow focus on negotiations with Washington by the Sri Lanka Government team.

There has been inadequate analysis of the country’s export products and export market profile, also given questions about data accuracy, to assess any real impacts of the Trump tariff hike.

While the US claims to be the biggest export market of Sri Lankan goods and hence the biggest contributor to foreign exchange earnings, the European Union (EU) has made a similar claim!

By making such claims, both the EU and the US seek to exert influence in the country, to control its development trajectory and resources. Such claims have shaped the geostrategic island’s current pattern of dependent development on former Imperial powers, economic underdevelopment and failure to industrialise.

At a recent discussion at the Centre for Poverty Analysis, it was surmised that the Trump tariffs would have a marginal impact on primary commodity exports such as tea, rubber and coconut sectors, as these mainly go to other markets. However, women in the garment sector were the most vulnerable and likely segment of the population to face hardship if at all due to the Trump tariffs.

Data accuracy regarding the volume of Sri Lankan exports and their markets was necessary for an adequate assessment of whether any of the Trump tariffs impacted it. This, also in the context of concerns about some firms that are heavily import-dependent, such as apparel, under-invoicing, tax evasion and parking foreign currency overseas. The latter practice had also contributed to Sri Lanka’s staged first-ever Sovereign Default in 2022 amid the Aragalaya chaos and regime change operation.

The Geopolitical Economic Big Picture and BRICS

In the face of global Trump tariff shocks, we need lateral and critical thinking and analysis of the big picture of Geopolitical Economics. However, national media and think tanks have mainly focused on the untransparent negotiations in Washington by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka’s inexperienced team.

India, one of the founding countries of BRICS, which was hit with 50% tariffs, had a dual or parallel track negotiation process with Washington. The first track focused on national economic issues (e.g., protecting local agriculture and dairy from multinational Agri-business, including GMO seeds, was a top priority of the Modi government, also for its survival). Sadly, Sri Lanka has already conceded these sectors that are crucial to national food security to the Bill Gates and Tony Blair Foundations!

The second track of Indian Govt tariff negotiations focused on geopolitical issues, which included Indian Govt. purchases of Russian oil amid Trump’s threats of secondary sanctions, as well as defence corporation.

The BRICS challenge of de-dollarisation and trading in local currencies, and other Geopolitical considerations, clearly are the subtext of the global Tariff Shock . Leading BRICS countries, Brazil, China, and India, have been hit with over 50 per cent tariffs.

President Trump is fighting to maintain the hegemony of the US Dollar as the Global Reserve currency, increasingly, of last resort, given a whopping $ 36 trillion US deficit, as economist and author of Super Imperialism, Professor Michael Hudson has noted. Hudson has also pointed out that the tariffs are set to compound odious debt traps in Global South countries, and make debt servicing impossible. Hence, the only solution is for debt-trapped countries in the Global South to refuse to pay predatory bondholders rather than remain in the IMF’s Odious debt restructure rabbit holes.[i]

At this time, questions remain as to what geostrategic security concessions were made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka’s team that went to Washington vis-à-vis Trump’s Tariff Shock red herring? Did the NPP regime promise protection of Israeli Spy-der webs and Container smuggling operations in Sri Lanka to turn it into an Indian Ocean hub for Project Stargate’s Artificial Intelligence infrastructure and data centres? This would include surveillance of the Indian Ocean energy, trade and submarine data cable routes for the coming Third World War on China, the BRICS and the Global South.[ii]

Was it an accident that in the same week that the Trump Tariff hype reached a crescendo, an announcement was made that Arkia Israel Airlines would resume flights to Sri Lanka in September 2025? Flights from Israel have been suspended in May 2024 as the War in Palestine escalated. The Tel Aviv – Colombo route would be operated by Gullivair Airbus A330-200 aircraft, it was announced. This, despite mounting opposition by citizens to Israeli land grabbing, shady business deals and tourism in strategic and environmentally vulnerable coastal and hilltop areas, not to mention the Chabad house phenomenon.

Board of Investment and Private Sector: An Absence of Imagination, Innovation and Entrepreneurialism?

It is indeed laughable that the NPP regime in Colombo continued to import salt and canned fish this year despite grand promises to develop the economy. Moreover, Sri Lanka is surrounded by the Indian Ocean, which is full of salt and fish, and the country should have industrialised to export volumes of these products.

However, rather than address the issue of underdevelopment and lack of industrialisation, there has been a blame game between the business sector and the government. The private sector seems to prefer to pass the buck to the State, rather than provide leadership as the ‘Captains of Industry’ should.

There has been an abject failure by the private sector, Chamber of Commerce, and BOI for decades to leverage existing resources such as Graphite, Salt, or fishery through industrialisation–even to supply domestic markets, never mind export markets. These include fishery by-products, fish feed and high-end fish oil pharmaceutical products.

In the context, it bears repeating that the Trump tariffs present an opportunity for Sri Lanka’s so-called ‘captains of industry’ and the AMCHAM colonised Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to reorient and pivot to develop New Products and New Markets outside Euro-America by leveraging existing resources in the country.

The Trump Tariff Shock also presents the NPP regime in Colombo an opportunity for long and short-term strategic economic planning to enable leveraging Sri Lanka’s valuable marine and mineral resources, such as fishery and Graphite.

The failure to industrialise these sectors with a National Development Plan and an over-reliance on services and low end manufacturing (tourism and apparel), and exporting labour and brain draining the country to generate foreign exchange is reflective of a colonial dependency economy syndrome among the business community (so-called Captains of Industry) and National Policy Makers, which have contributed to the current ISB-IMF debt trap bailout business.

Private Sector: A Colonial Dependency and Handout Mentality?

When I briefly worked as a Consultant for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), on a ‘Constraints to Growth Analysis’, I was often asked by international experts: why is Sri Lanka, which is so well endowed in resources and talent, so lacking in innovation, i.e. industrialising and leveraging existing resources? My answer would be that the so-called business community has been, sadly, an engine of de-industrialisation and under-development because it remains highly dependent on Euro-American Development Aid, advisors and experts, and markets due to a colonial dependency mentality.

This dependency syndrome of the business sector and failure to recognise the real Wealth of the Nation is also valid to a great extent for the local economic think tanks, research community, and policy makers, albeit with a few exceptions.

The Business community constantly plays a blame game and passes the buck to the government, as if the GoSL signing Free Trade Agreements with all and sundry is the solution to their lack of entrepreneurship.

We may call this phenomenon, geostrategic Sri Lanka’s Neocolonial Hang Over– in the Asian 21st Century because the country has long suffered from being a “Donor Darling” with too many Economic Hitmen as’ advisors and experts’!

A foreign Aid and Experts dependency mentality is evident in the current context of the failure to recognise the rise of the BRICS and the need to pivot to Asian Markets, which are the growth centres of the world at this time, by the SL Chamber of Commerce and NPP policy makers alike.

Foreign Aid Dependency and Indian Ocean Resources in the Faux Anthropocene

The Marine and Mineral sectors should have been industrialised long ago, and Sri Lanka should be exporting and not importing Sea Salt and canned fish. However, these sectors have been deliberately kept small-scale and “artisanal” while Distant Water States like France and Japan send industrial-scale trawlers to harvest Indian Ocean fishery resources.

Maintaining under-development in the Fisheries Sector in Sri Lanka has been in line with OECD Donor agendas and the name of ‘environmental protection’ in line with the United Nation’s faux Anthropocene, which is also being staged with geoengineering of climate disasters and the use of weather modification technologies, cloud seeding/ cloud bursts, heat dome, etc. generated with HAARP and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

The UN climate catastrophe and Anthropocene narrative increasingly serve to de-develop, de-industrialise and impoverish Global South countries in the name of “environment protection”, while facilitating the financializing of Mother Nature and the marketing of Green and Blue Bond scams at this time.[iii] The result is depriving farmers and fishers access to their traditional farmlands, forests and ocean areas in the name of ‘environmental conservation’ with a gravy train of conservation NGOs as the Transnational Institute Report on Ocean Grabbing shows.[iv]

Meanwhile, development aid donors of the industrialised countries, particularly the EU, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, etc., harvest Indian Ocean fishery as data from the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission shows. Although these countries are not in the Indian Ocean, they take out Indian Ocean fisheries resources with industrial fishing fleets and trawlers. In contrast, Indian Ocean rim countries like Sri Lanka remain impoverished and engaged in ‘artisanal fishery’ – purportedly to save the environment and prevent over-fishing of the Indian Ocean![v]

France has claimed almost 20 per cent of the Indian Ocean seabed and valuable mineral resources at UNCLOS using colonial islands like Mayotte and Reunion. It is in a dispute with Mauritius at this time. So too, a part of Sri Lanka’s extended Exclusive Economic Zone has been claimed by France, whose International development agency- AFD- funds various think tank research projects on fisheries and the Blue Economy to distract from the EU’s Indian Ocean Grabbing![vi]

Performance of the Private Sector

Sri Lanka has valuable minerals, such as Graphite, Zircon, Titanium, etc., but only mineral sands are exported, and there is little value addition or attempt to integrate into regional and global value chains and no contribution to the country’s GDP and export income.

There needs to be a broader critique of the SL Business Community and Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, which remains historically colonised, heavily aid-dependent, mentally and materially (including GSP Plus and minus). The ‘Captains of industry ‘seem focused on pleasing Euro-American donors with a few products (garments, primary commodities, tourism, etc.) and unable to pivot to Asian markets with value products leveraging local resources rather than imported raw materials like textiles for garments.

Simultaneously, there is a need for concerted critical analysis of the performance and practices of the Business Sector in the county. At this time, there is a need for Government and Think Tanks to develop a fuller analysis of the challenges and opportunities that the Trump Tariff shock presents, particularly, a Geopolitical Economic discussion that relates the micro-level to the Macro global dimensions. The need of the hour is for proactive identification of new markets in Asia and Global South countries, which are increasingly the growth hub of the world for high-value export products from Sri Lanka.

Finally, the Trump tariffs underline the need for countries like Sri Lanka to eschew US dollar dependency, which exposes them to Exogenous Shocks and related currency manipulation, and have a long-term strategy towards de-dollarisation. In short, pivot away from neocolonial dependency and increasingly an IMF-fueled USD debt entrapment culture.

*Dr Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake is a social and medical anthropologist with expertise in international development and political-economic analysis. She was a member of the International Steering Group of the North-South Institute project: “Southern Perspectives on Reform of the International Aid Architecture”. [IDN-InDepthNews].

