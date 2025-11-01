Kenya’s Liberal Economy Attracting Russian and Foreign Investors

By Kester Kenn Klomegah*

MOSCOW | 9 November 2025 (IDN) — Over the years, Kenya and Russia have enjoyed cordial and warm bilateral relations. Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus remain key to Kenya’s development agenda, aligning with the country’s economic blueprint, Vision 2030, and the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV) 2023–2027, under the broad economic philosophy of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). They are valued strategic development partners in Kenya’s journey toward becoming a globally competitive, prosperous nation, delivering a high-quality life to its citizens.

In November 2025, Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kenya to the Russian Federation, spoke about the current state of bilateral relations and how the Mission contributes to effective engagement with stakeholders, promoting multifaceted cooperation between Kenya and Russia.

Below are excerpts from the interview.

Economic Partnership

How would you argue that the Russian–Kenyan economic partnership has noticeably increased after the first and second Russia–Africa Summits?

Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki: As you may know, the first Russia–Africa Summit was held in 2019, during which H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya, and his delegation were in attendance. The second Summit was held in 2023, with Kenya represented by the then Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Economic partnership between Kenya and Russia has accelerated following the Russia–Africa Summits and the Russia–Africa Ministerial Forum in 2024. Before the 2019 Summit, trade volume between Russia and Kenya stood at USD 397 million in 2018, compared to USD 625 million in 2023 and USD 638 million in 2024. The commercial exchange of goods and services—including tea, cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, cereals, and machinery—has nearly doubled.

Bilateral trade

Do you think Russia and Kenya should raise their bilateral trade turnover? In what ways can this be pursued between Russia and Kenya, and possibly in East Africa?

Mathuki: Raising Kenya–Russia bilateral trade is one of our main objectives. Several approaches are being pursued to increase trade between the two countries.

Firstly, we look forward to concluding trade agreements currently under negotiation, which will open up more economic opportunities at both the public and private sector levels. Secondly, we are encouraging the exchange of business delegations—especially at the private sector level—to promote business-to-business transactions.

The Mission is also engaging with key Russian companies in logistics, agriculture, ICT, and other sectors, linking them with counterparts in Kenya for potential business deals.

Economic Presence

What is Kenya’s economic presence and priority in the Russian Federation? Beyond Russia, do you also see valuable prospects in other former Soviet republics where you are accredited?

Mathuki: Kenya’s priority in the Russian Federation is to implement the objectives of our foreign policy, which focus on deepening bilateral relations across all sectors.

Currently, Kenya’s economic presence in Russia is minimal, as seen in the limited range of export products and the small number of Kenyan migrant workers. Nevertheless, the Mission, in collaboration with our hosts, is determined to enhance Kenya’s economic visibility in Russia as well as in Belarus and Kazakhstan, where we are also accredited.

The geopolitical shift has attracted many foreign players to Kenya. What economic sectors are most attractive to these investors, and what incentives are available? Which external countries are active in Kenya’s financial landscape in East Africa?

Mathuki: Kenya is a liberal economy, open to investors from around the world. The most attractive sectors include:

Manufacturing Sector

Investing in Kenya’s manufacturing sector presents a strategic entry point into a dynamic and growing market, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, a government commitment to industrialisation, abundant resources, and sustainability goals.

Incentives include:

Strategic location as a gateway to East and Central Africa.

Supportive government policies, tax incentives, and streamlined regulations.

Expanding market demand driven by population growth and urbanisation.

Emphasis on technology adoption and innovation.

Access to preferential trade agreements, including the AfCFTA.

Agriculture and Livestock Sector

Investors can tap into export opportunities, leverage technology, and serve a growing middle-class demand for diverse, high-value food products.

Incentives include:

Rising demand for food is driven by population growth and urbanisation.

Diverse agro-ecological zones supporting multiple value chains.

Export opportunities are available through Kenya’s strategic location.

Supportive policies and subsidies.

Focus on climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture.

Construction and Building Sector

Economic stability, infrastructure development, population growth, and government initiatives such as Affordable Housing under BETA make this sector highly attractive.

Incentives include:

Tax breaks and reduced regulatory hurdles.

Government-backed housing programs.

Expanding opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and urban infrastructure.

Tourism and Hospitality Sector

Kenya offers a unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and growing infrastructure. The country is also emerging as a preferred destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in Africa.

Drivers of growth include:

Stable economic environment.

Rising middle class and disposable income.

Expanding eco-tourism, adventure, and cultural experiences.

Government promotion of sustainable tourism practices.

Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII)

AGII is a multi-stakeholder effort aimed at advancing green industrialisation across Africa by prioritising energy-intensive industries to trigger renewable energy deployment and value addition to natural resources, as outlined in the Nairobi Declaration.

Healthcare Sector

The Kenyan government’s commitment, combined with demographic trends and rising healthcare needs, makes this a strategic sector for impactful investment.

Tourism Promotion

Is tourism promotion also on your radar? How do you plan to increase the number of Russian tourists, and what is the current state of tourism infrastructure in Kenya?

Mathuki: The Mission, in collaboration with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), undertakes various initiatives to promote Kenya as a premier tourism destination. In Russia, the Mission participates in tourism forums, talk shows, and exhibitions to raise awareness among the Russian public.

These initiatives have resulted in a modest increase in Russian tourist arrivals in Kenya. The standard of tourism infrastructure in Kenya is satisfactory compared to other African destinations; however, there remains room for expansion of hotels, lodges, and entertainment facilities to meet the growing demand.

*Kester Kenn Klomegah is a veteran journalist, policy researcher, and business consultant. His work focuses on international relations, geopolitics, and Africa’s economic development in the context of global power shifts. His writing regularly appears in leading international publications. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Embassy of Kenya in Moscow (CC BY-SA 4.0) superimposed on a map indicating the locations of Kenya and Russia (CC BY-SA 4.0)