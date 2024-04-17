Kazakhstan to Supply 120,000 Tons of Oil to Germany in April

BERLIN | 17 April 2024 (IDN) — KazTransOil national oil transporter plans to deliver 120,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany this month, according to The Astana Times, the leading English-language news outlet about Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Between January and March, the volume of Kazakh oil delivered through the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany reached 300,000 tons. The Kazakh newspaper said 260,000 tons more compared to the same period last year.

Last year, 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil were transported along this route to Germany. This transit is carried out under the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia dated 7 June 2002.

Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev had spoken about the possibilities of boosting oil exports to Germany on the sidelines of the official three-day visit of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the Kazakh capital Astana in June 2023,.

German President Steinmeier also visited the port of Kuryk and assessed the transport and logistics projects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: the KazTransOil press service.

