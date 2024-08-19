Kazakhstan Hosts UNODA-backed Non-proliferation Regional Conference

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | NEW YORK |19 August 2024 (IDN) — Nearly twenty years ago, the United Nations Security Council took a consequential step to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by unanimously adopting resolution 1540 (2004). This global instrument requires Governments to prevent non-State actors or terrorists from acquiring, proliferating and using nuclear, chemical and biological weapons and their means of delivery.

The resolution calls on States to “develop appropriate ways to work with and inform industry […]”, while UNSCR 2325(2016), a follow-up to resolution 1540(2004), explicitly acknowledges “the positive role performed by […] industry […] in the effective implementation of resolution 1540 (2004).

In the two decades since its adoption, resolution 1540 has become a vital component of the global security architecture. Enacted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, it recognizes that its full national, regional and global implementation requires international cooperation and assistance.

With a view to reinforcing the universal implementation of UNSCR 1540, over 30 participants representing governments, intergovernmental organisations, regulators and industry from seven States gathered in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana from 31 July to 1 August 2024.

The participants included Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as four international and regional organizations—Germany’s Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Controls (BAFA), UNODA, the United Sates Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) Programme, and the Organization for Security and Economic Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In addition to States from the region sharing their reflections on the role of industry in preventing WMD proliferation within the context of UNSCR 1540, according to UNODA, “frank discussions were held between regulators and industry on trends and new developments in the region in the area of strategic trade controls, including on new challenges, such as intangible technology transfers and emerging technologies”.

Industry also had an opportunity to share its perspective and expectations on effective licensing procedures, as well as on what it requires from governments to facilitate implementation of UNSCR 1540.

UNODA and German support

The United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany supported the Government of Kazakhstan in this ‘UNSCR 1540(2004) Regional Industry Outreach Conference for Central Asia and Neighbouring States (Wiesbaden Process)’.

This was the second event in which UNODA worked with Germany to implement the Wiesbaden Process at the regional level in the Asia Pacific. The first—for Southeast Asian States—took place in Bangkok, Thailand, in September 2023. The rationale behind a “regionalised” approach is to help account for regional differences in strategic trade management and private sector regulatory practices.

UNODA provides substantive support in the area of the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (nuclear, chemical and biological weapons). It supports and participates in multilateral efforts to strengthen the non-proliferation of WMD and in this connection cooperates with the relevant intergovernmental organizations and specialized agencies of the United Nations system.

These are mainly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the CTBTO PrepCom, in addition to supporting relevant multilateral treaties such as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC). [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: Participants of the regional conference in Astana, Kazakhstan. Credit: UN