Israel’s Fateful Election: A Nation On The Brink

The Knesset in Jerusalem. Alon Ben-Meir argues that Israel’s next election will determine not only who governs, but the future direction of the country’s democracy, security and relations with the Palestinians. Credit: Gary Todd / Wikimedia Commons / CC0 1.0. - Photo: 2026

Israel’s next election will decide far more than who governs. It will help determine whether the country can reclaim its democratic foundations, restore its international standing, and fulfil its founding promise—or continue down a path that endangers the very future its leaders claim to defend.

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 20 October 2026 (IDN) — Hardly any election in Israel’s history has carried such profound consequences. Israelis will face a choice that reaches far beyond party allegiance: what kind of country will they leave their children? After 7 October and three years of devastating wars, Israel’s security, democratic character, and promise as a Jewish homeland demand an unsparing national reckoning—one that confronts democratic erosion through judicial subversion, institutional capture, press intimidation, dissent suppression, minority disenfranchisement, unchecked executive power, perpetual warfare, and isolation.

Eroding Moral Credibility

Israel’s legitimacy rests on Jewish self-determination, historical attachment, and international recognition. Yet its promise of refuge cannot be separated from its responsibility to uphold human dignity. The devastation in Gaza and abuses in the West Bank have gravely undermined that promise. Jewish suffering must inspire protection of others, never serve as an exemption from accountability.

Deepening International Isolation

The Gaza war has deepened Israel’s international isolation: Chile and Honduras recalled their ambassadors, while Bolivia severed diplomatic relations. Longstanding European partners have grown more distant, universities have suspended institutional partnerships, and cultural boycotts have widened. Support at the United Nations has also dwindled—even among traditional friends—extending Israel’s estrangement beyond diplomacy into academic, cultural, and professional life.

An American Alliance Under Strain

The US-Israeli relationship is under nearly unprecedented strain. Although the US-Israeli ties remain strong, the warning lies in public opinion: Pew polling found 60 per cent of Americans viewed Israel unfavourably in March 2026. Israel cannot safely assume that enduring strategic, political, military and economic cooperation will remain insulated from growing American public opposition to its government’s conduct.

The Expanding Recognition of Palestine

Around 157 UN member states now recognise Palestine, including Spain, France, Britain, and Canada. Recognition does not itself create a functioning state, but it signals growing rejection of indefinite occupation and the Palestinians’ right to statehood. Israel’s leaders must recognise that opposing every credible path to Palestinian statehood increasingly puts their government at odds with much of the international community.

A More Vulnerable Diaspora

Antisemitism predates Israel; perpetrators remain responsible. Yet Gaza’s war provided a pretext for hostility toward Jews worldwide, with US incidents surging after 7 October. Diaspora Jews bear the consequences of a conflict beyond their control, pressured to answer for Israel’s actions. An Israeli national security study reports insecurity, internal divisions, and weakened advocacy. Conceived as a refuge, Israel must consider how its policies affect Jewish safety beyond its borders.

Iran: Military Gains, Enduring Danger

The June 2025 and February 2026 attacks on Iran demonstrated formidable military power; however, they did not establish a durable regional security order. Iran’s retaliation and continuing links with armed partners underscore the danger: degrading Iran’s capabilities did not eliminate hostility. Although initial US-Iran diplomatic efforts failed, continued diplomacy remains essential because force will not bring Iran to kneel; ultimately, the US and Israel must choose between compromise and catastrophe.

Enemies Weakened, Not Eliminated

Hamas and Hezbollah have suffered severe blows, but neither military punishment nor leadership losses have erased the broader network of armed opposition to Israel. Hezbollah in particular remains Iran’s active partner despite substantial setbacks. Netanyahu’s promises must therefore be judged against sustainable outcomes, not battlefield declarations. Without workable political arrangements with the Palestinians, military achievements are only intervals between wars rather than foundations for peace.

A Palestinian Generation Without Hope

Palestinian young people are growing up amid occupation, displacement, violence, and a vanishing political horizon. These conditions make radicalisation inevitable; they deepen despair and create opportunities for recruitment by armed groups. Israel cannot secure its children’s future while actively destroying the future of Palestinian children. Israel’s security requires a credible alternative to permanent domination and recurring war.

Endangering Peace with Arab Neighbours

Peace with Egypt, signed in 1979, and Jordan, signed in 1994, remain strategic assets—not expendable diplomatic conveniences for Israel. These treaties endure, but regional war and Palestinian dispossession place cooperation under mounting pressure. Israel should strengthen the foundations of regional acceptance and expand on the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, rather than assume neighbouring governments can indefinitely insulate their relationships from the consequences of Israeli policy toward the Palestinians.

Settler Violence and State Responsibility

UN reporting describes settlers and Israeli security forces frequently acting together against Palestinian communities, including attacks on families and destruction of property. The settlers’ terrorism against the Palestinians is not a peripheral embarrassment; it egregiously undermines the rule of law and accelerates displacement of Palestinians from their land. Any Israeli government serious about its future must prosecute perpetrators, end official protection, and stop treating territorial expansion as national salvation.

An Alarming Exodus

A Tel Aviv University study found that about 269,000 emigrated from Israel between 2023–2025. They see no promising future for themselves and their children. Although not all are permanent emigrants, they outnumber those who immigrated to Israel since 7 October 2023 by more than two to one, at an estimated 98,000. The greater concern is that the departure of doctors, engineers, and other highly skilled professionals is disproportionate to the unskilled and threatens the human capital on which Israel’s development, growth and prosperity depend.

An Economy Carrying War’s Burden

Although Israel’s economy has shown some resilience, growth headlines conceal serious strains, including elevated defence spending and comparatively weak domestic growth. Prolonged military mobilisation also pulls workers and business owners out of civilian life. Israel cannot indefinitely divert talent and resources toward recurring warfare without compromising investment, public services, and its citizens’ economic future.

A Society Turning Against Itself

Israel’s polarisation extends beyond conventional left-right politics to the judiciary, religion, military service, and the legitimacy of government itself. Distrust has become corrosive. According to the Israel Democracy Institute, fewer than one-quarter of citizens trust the government. A nation cannot sustain security indefinitely when its citizens increasingly regard political opponents as enduring adversaries rather than fellow Israelis.

A Conflict Becoming Harder to Resolve

Every destroyed Palestinian community and bereaved family makes reconciliation with the Palestinians ever more difficult. International recognition of Palestine cannot substitute for sovereignty on the ground, and Israel’s military superiority cannot produce Palestinian consent. It is nakedly evident that the longer Israel postpones a credible political settlement, the more entrenched the conflict becomes and the harder it will be to preserve both Jewish self-determination and democratic government.

Israel Stands at a Crossroads

Netanyahu’s government has brought the country perilously close to the precipice, betraying its founding promise. Reversing the unprecedented harm demands new leadership with the vision, strength, and courage to begin the arduous work of defending democratic institutions, confronting settler violence, rebuilding alliances, restoring its moral standing, and offering Palestinians a credible political future.

In this fateful election, Israelis face a choice: replace Netanyahu’s government with leadership that can pull the country back from the precipice and forge a new social and political future—or allow the damage he has wrought to become irreversible.

Dr Alon Ben-Meir is President of the Institute for Humanitarian Conflict Resolution.

Email: alon@alonben-meir.com (IDN-InDepthNews)