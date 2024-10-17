Is Africa’s Digital Revolution Leaving Women Behind?

By Efe Ukala

The writer is Founder of ImpactHER

NEW YORK | 17 October 2024 (IDN) — As Africa stands on the cusp of a digital revolution, a stark reality emerges: women and girls are being left behind. As the sun rises over Mbiri, Nigeria, Nkem is already awake in her family’s modest home on the outskirts of town. Nkem, 22, is preparing for her weekly ritual—a 90-minute walk to the city centre where she can access the Internet at a local café because she lacks a laptop, and her phone is not Internet-enabled. This journey, costing her nearly a day’s wages for just two hours online, exemplifies the digital divide facing millions of African women.

Nkem’s reality in numbers

Nkem’s story echoes the experiences of countless women across Africa. A recent ImpactHER survey of over 4,000 women across 52 African countries reveals:

Only 49.8% have some form of Internet access.

60% have never received any digital skills training.

86% lack even basic artificial intelligence (AI) proficiency.

34.7% do not own any digital device.

As the world races toward an AI-powered future, Nkem and other African women risk being left behind not due to a lack of ambition, but because of systemic barriers that limit their digital opportunities.

Living on the outskirts of town, Nkem also experiences the stark digital divide between urban and rural areas. ImpactHER’s survey shows that in rural areas, 84.3% of women lack any digital device, compared to just 15.7% in urban centres. For Nkem and others like her, this isn’t just about social media or online shopping – it’s about being cut off from crucial information, education, and economic opportunities.

Dreaming of digital futures

Despite her limited exposure to technology, Nkem dreams of becoming a data analyst. “I’ve read about how data and AI are transforming businesses,” she says. “I want to bring those skills back to Mbiri, to help our local enterprises grow.” Yet, she faces many challenges.

There are nuanced challenges beyond infrastructure that women like Nkem face:

46% cite the prohibitive cost of AI training as a major barrier.

21% face an information gap about available AI training programmes.

30% report experiencing gender-based discrimination in accessing digital skills training.

35% don’t understand the tangible benefits digital skills could offer.

These barriers intertwine with cultural norms, time constraints, and a lack of tailored educational programmes, creating a complex web that traps many women in digital illiteracy.

The AI awareness gap

Nkem is part of a small minority who have heard of AI, thanks to her determined efforts at the Internet café. However, she’s never had the opportunity to use AI tools herself. Her experience reflects a broader trend: The survey reveals a critical lack of AI awareness. Only 39.8% of respondents have heard about AI tools, and among those, 86% rate their AI proficiency as poor or very poor.

Despite these challenges, women like Nkem represent hope. The survey found that 79% of respondents express keen interest in acquiring AI skills, signalling a readiness to embrace the digital future if given the opportunity. “If given the chance, I would dedicate myself to learning these skills,” Nkem says. “Not just for me, but for my entire community.” This enthusiasm is a powerful resource waiting to be tapped.

The road ahead

As Nkem makes her weekly trek into the city centre, she embodies both the challenge and the potential of Africa’s digital future. Bridging the digital gender divide isn’t just about equality—it’s about unlocking Africa’s full potential in the global digital economy. By empowering women and girls with digital literacy and AI skills, we open doors to innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth that benefit everyone. This transformation requires dismantling systemic barriers and challenging deep-seated cultural norms that keep women on the sidelines of the digital revolution.

However, realising this vision comes with its challenges. As Africa continues on the path of industrialisation, it faces competing interests for its limited financial resources, making it difficult to invest in all its needs. Despite these constraints, the question isn’t whether we can afford to invest in digital education for women and girls—it’s whether we can afford not to. The future of Africa in the digital age hangs in the balance, and the time to act is now.

The clock is ticking. What role will you play in bridging this divide? Will you mentor, advocate, or invest in the digital future of African women and girls? Will policymakers, tech companies, global citizens, and African governments ensure that when the history of Africa’s digital revolution is written, women and girls like Nkem are not just footnotes, but authors, innovators, and leaders shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all? [IDN-InDepth News]

Original link: https://oecd-development-matters.org/2024/09/25/is-africas-digital-revolution-leaving-women-behind/

Photo: A woman on cell phone. Source: OECD Development Matters.